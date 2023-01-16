COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Not all wine grapes make it to the wine bottle. Some are used for something called verjus. “It comes from French, jus verde, which means green juice,” said Andreea Botezatu with Texas A&M AgriLife. “It is the juice of under ripe grapes. What grape growers do sometimes is they cut off some of the grapes on the vine so that all the resources go to the wines that stay on the vine. Now that happens before the grapes start ripening.”

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO