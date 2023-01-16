Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Bryan café provides one-of-a-kind culinary experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the name Saints & Sinners Café, you can’t help but wonder what’s inside. This new Bryan Café has a little something for everyone. The owner Joey Todd said “saints” refers to their healthy options and “sinners” refers to the more fun options that’ll “stick with you all day.”
Weekend Gardener: Verjus
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Not all wine grapes make it to the wine bottle. Some are used for something called verjus. “It comes from French, jus verde, which means green juice,” said Andreea Botezatu with Texas A&M AgriLife. “It is the juice of under ripe grapes. What grape growers do sometimes is they cut off some of the grapes on the vine so that all the resources go to the wines that stay on the vine. Now that happens before the grapes start ripening.”
Pippi Longstocking reads to Brazos Valley kids at Storybook Storytime
Caldwell, Texas (KBTX) - A beloved character had fun with some Brazos Valley kids. Pippi Longstocking came to Caldwell on Tuesday. She was at the Harrie P. Woodson Memorial Library for their monthly Storybook Storytime. At the library, she read some of her book and played games with the kids.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Cocoa Puff
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Cocoa Puff is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for Jan. 20. This mixed-breed pup is about four months old but she’s not expected to get much larger. Cocoa Puff is already vaccinated, spayed and microchipped, and she’s ready to find a home....
College Station Hilton undergoes multi-million dollar makeover
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Hilton on University Dr. in College Station is going through a major renovation. The 18-million-dollar renovation comes after the property was bought by the College Station Hospitality Group in November of 2022. Bobby Dyer, General Manager of the College Station Hilton, told KBTX the hotel...
Anderson Volunteers Fire Department hosting raffle to support Burns family
ANDERSON, Texas (KBTX) -The Anderson Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a raffle to benefit a family that has mounting medical bills. The Burns family has five kids. Two of them have 1p36 deletion syndrome, including 7-year-old Cannyn. “[Cannyn’s] break is smaller, so he seems to be more mildly affected, but...
Jane Long Intermediate to host wellness program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are a lot of resources in Bryan and College Station, and they’ll be under one roof at Jane Long Intermediate School on Friday night. PTO President Shanette Bates said the goal of Progress Towards Wellness Program is to motivate and educate the families of Jane Long to work towards wellness by providing them with resources, knowledge, and motivation.
Texas A&M students go BIG on selfless service for The Big Event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Every spring, tens of thousands of Texas A&M students come together to say “thank you” to the residents of Bryan and College Station. Since its introduction in 1982, The Big Event has become the largest one-day, student-run service project in the nation. On March...
Get dressed up and go dancing at Seniors Night Out
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The City of College Station Parks & Recreation Department offers a variety of senior programming for ages 55+. At their latest event, Seniors Night Out: Dancing & Games, the theme is Barn Dance. Participants can enjoy an evening of dancing and games dressed in themed attire.
St. Joseph Health prepares, educates for Heart Health Month
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is American Heart Month, and with it being just weeks away, St. Joseph Health stopped by The Three to share the importance of the month and what people can do to focus on their cardiovascular health. Nurse Practitioner Miranda Pelzel says Heart Health Month is...
Brazos County Hindu temple broken into, donation box stolen
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A local Hindu temple is upping security after a burglary left the congregants feeling violated. “There was a sense of invasion, that sense of loss of privacy when something like this happened to us,” Srinivasa Sunkari, a Board member for the Brazos Valley Shri Omkarnath Temple said.
Water main break near Elmo Weedon Road, Highway 30 disrupts water service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A water main broke Friday morning, Wickson Creek Special Utility District said. Crews are starting repairs at the intersection of Elmo Weedon Road and Highway 30. They say water service will be back to normal as soon as possible.
Wayfair announces layoffs in money-saving effort
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Online retailer Wayfair announced Friday it’s reducing its workforce by 1,750 employees, including 1,200 corporate staff. The Boston, Massachusetts-based company opened a service center in Bryan in 2016. The company promised to bring 450 permanent jobs to the area. Now the parking lot at the location off University Drive sits mostly vacant.
Bryan ISD breaks ground on Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD’s new transportation facility is one step closer to opening its doors. The Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex was first approved by voters in 2020. But, the green light to build Ruby Haliburton Auxiliary Complex on a plot of land near Leonard Road and N Harvey Mitchell Parkway didn’t come easy.
Health for All partners with University of Texas to provide free dental clinics
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Health For All has teamed up with the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston to provide free dental clinics. The partnership took place with the School of Dentistry’s new Mobile Dental Van that set up shop outside the non-profit’s location in Bryan to provide free dental care for low-income, uninsured patients ages 18 and up. The event took place from Jan. 17 to 19, where services included dental cleanings, exams, extractions and root canals.
Jefferson Awards nominations due Feb. 17
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - They are unsung heroes who put others first and inspire us to action. Each year, KBTX-TV and Amarillo National Bank host the Jefferson Awards for Public Service to honor those who make a difference in our community. Last year, four public servants received the prestigious award:...
Bryan native nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding Social Media Personality
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Many know George Lee Jr. as a Bryan native, husband, father, education consultant, and professor at Widener University. But millions know him as Conscious Lee, a social media influencer with over two million followers on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube combined. Lee was recently named...
A&M Consolidated tops Brenham at home 58-35
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated beat Brenham 58-35 at Tiger Gym Friday night. Consol led 24-18 at the intermission and outscored the Cubs 34 to 17 in the second half. The Tigers are on the road at Magnolia on Tuesday and Brenham hosts Rudder on also Tuesday.
Local realtor, mortgage loan officer share benefits of buying a home
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s no secret that buying a home is at the top of the list when it comes to living the American Dream. However, choosing whether to buy or rent is a major financial decision that really depends on the person you are and the lifestyle you choose to live.
RED program aims to teach young drivers good habits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 15 to 25-year-olds. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this age group continuously has the highest fatality and injury rates. Pamela Todaro lost her son 8 years ago to an impaired driving crash. Now,...
