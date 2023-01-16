Read full article on original website
Related
kawc.org
Unemployment and housing prices in Arizona dropped in December
PHOENIX -- Arizona still has far more job openings than people employers are able to hire. New figures Thursday from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for December dropped by a tenth of a point, to 4 percent. But a crucial indicator is that...
kawc.org
Arizonans can continue to vote by mail, even if state Republicans don't want you to
PHOENIX -- All Arizonans will continue to be able to vote by mail despite efforts by the state Republican Party to kill the practice. The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday rejected arguments by a lawyer for the GOP and Kelli Ward, its chair, that allowing people to vote from their own homes or anywhere other than a polling place violates a constitutional requirement for a secret ballot.
Comments / 0