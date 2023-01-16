Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of MichiganTravel MavenLansing, MI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 12 Ohio State defeats No. 14 Michigan State 3-1, extends win streak to 4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Sadlocha returns to team amid claims of using racial slurs, won’t play against Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Mason Lions Host Couple Who Hiked Appalachian TrailMason 48854Mason, MI
Related
5 Lansing Breakfast Spots With the Best Waffles
Lansing has no shortage of places that offer up a fantastic breakfast. However, not all restaurants offer up waffles. I'd think that any place that serves breakfast should serve waffles, but it might have to do with the special equipment that's needed; I truly have no idea though. I just love waffles so much that I'd love them for breakfast just about anytime.
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor
A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,
Here’s Where You Can Find the 20 Best Meals in Lansing
We have a lot of options for dining in Lansing. Whether it's a burger, steaks, seafood, sushi, soup, Mexican, middle eastern, Chinese or whatnot, where are the best meals in Lansing?. Of course, it all depends on your mood and your taste. I like to get your input. I asked...
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Pennsylvania-Based Restaurant Suddenly Leaves Michigan With No Warning
Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar is a restaurant chain based out of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. When it started, it was just a small sandwich shop in Pittsburg. Now, it's a chain that's exploded across the state of Pennsylvania and some surrounding states. As a matter of fact, Michigan was pretty lucky...
Potter Park Zoo Plans Zoo Nights for Those 21 and Over
Because who doesn't want to kick back and have a beer with a spider monkey. OK... not really. But Potter Park Zoo's "Zoo Nights" in 2023 promise a good time for adults to enjoy friends, fun and few adult beverages without the kids around. According to the Zoo's Facebook page, this will be the fourth installment of "Zoo Nights".
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s
Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
Could January 2023 Be A Record Setting Year For Lack of Snow?
December 2022 was a wild month for weather. We had the big winter storm just before Christmas and all of that snow was gone within about 5 days. January 2023 is shaping up to be one of the "least snowy" months in history. We have had minimal if any snow...
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1