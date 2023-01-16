ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

5NEWS

Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
southarkansassun.com

Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation

The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
JOHNSON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Fort Smith man reported missing, last seen Dec. 29.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking for help locating 63-year-old James Enoch. Enoch was last seen around 1300 N 8th Street on the evening of Dec. 29. He was reported missing by friends concerned for his well-being. If you have any information that can assist in...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTLO

2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect

Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
News On 6

Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody

Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Benton County gun and drug bust leads to six arrests

BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
BENTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

House fire leaves one dead in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
Kait 8

Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file

GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement. “It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’”...
GRAVETTE, AR
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 1/8

Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
FORT SMITH, AR
Fort Smith local news

