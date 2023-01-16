Read full article on original website
Portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith to close for concrete work
A portion of Old Greenwood Road in Fort Smith will close on Jan. 25 for concrete work which could affect traffic.
Several accidents due to rainy weather delay traffic
Several accidents have occurred Wednesday morning, Jan. 18, delaying traffic across Northwest Arkansas.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville trash transfer station closed for two months for floor repairs
The city’s trash transfer station will be closed for about two months while crews work to repair the facility’s floor. City officials said the station is expected to reopen by Monday, March 20. In the meantime, residents are encouraged to use the Eco Vista landfill or the Boston...
Wilson Park in Fayetteville to undergo construction
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The City of Fayetteville announced that Wilson Park will be having several changes this year to offer a more enjoyable visitor experience. These improvements are set to begin next week. Some of the improvements include a new social hub in the middle of the park, a...
Multiple meteor sightings reported across Northwest Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — What looks to be a meteor was seen across Northwest Arkansas and into Oklahoma early Friday morning. In videos sent to 5NEWS, a bright light glides across the sky. The National Weather Service in Tulsa said they received several reports of a meteor that occurred over...
Clarksville teen dies in Johnson County crash
A Clarksville teen dies on Jan. 17 in Johnson County after being ejected during a crash.
southarkansassun.com
Hundreds Of Deer Carcasses Dumped In Arkansas Prompts Investigation
The hundreds of deer carcasses dumped on a landowner’s property in Arkansas have prompted an investigation. The investigation was launched by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Arkansas Game and Fish Commission. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, together with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, launched an investigation...
Fort Smith man reported missing, last seen Dec. 29.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking for help locating 63-year-old James Enoch. Enoch was last seen around 1300 N 8th Street on the evening of Dec. 29. He was reported missing by friends concerned for his well-being. If you have any information that can assist in...
KTLO
2 boil orders issued, 2 remain in effect
Two boil water orders have been issued, while two remain in effect.According to the Arkansas Department of Health, boil orders have been issued for the Mountain View Waterworks system in Stone County and for the Mockingbird Hill Water Association in Newton County. The boil order for the Mountain View Waterworks...
News On 6
Lockdown Lifted At Vian Schools; Subject In Custody
Deputies in Sequoyah County say a Fort Smith man is in custody after he posted videos on social media of himself with a gun in his car and a caption saying he was visiting Vian. Fort Smith police arrested Hunter Craighead at this house on Thursday. Officials with Vian Public...
Benton County gun and drug bust leads to six arrests
BENTON, Ark. — According to a press release from the Benton County Sheriff's Office, early on the morning of Jan. 20, 2023, a search warrant was served at Wings of Peace Ministry in Northwest Arkansas. The warrant was issued based on information that was received by the Benton County...
House fire leaves one dead in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Wedington Fire Department (WFD) responded to a house fire in Wedington Woods on Saturday, Jan. 14, morning that left one person dead. WFD responded to the fire at around 6:15 a.m. When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames blocking them from entering.
Springdale speaks on how school safety officers impact children
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several months after the program was started we’re hearing from the Springdale School District's new certified school safety officers. The district added the officers this fall in an effort to have an armed person on all of its campuses. “We're here for one reason, and...
Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close
GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
Man arrested after making threatening video, the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office says
VIAN, Okla. — A Fort Smith man was arrested on Thursday after the Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office said he posted a video threatening an Oklahoma high school. According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 11:15 a.m., they received a report about a video posted to social media.
UPDATE: Body found during search for missing Sebastian County man
The Sebastian County Sheriff's Office looks for a missing man near the Arkansas River at Spring Hill Park in Barling on Jan. 17.
The Strange Case of 5 Children Disappearing Without a Trace After a Mysterious Fire
On Christmas Day 1945, the residents of Fayetteville were shaken by a devastating fire that apparently took the lives of five children from George and Jennie Sodder's large family.
Kait 8
Barnett’s opening statement causes both sides to file
GRAVETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Richard Barnett, 62, of Gravette will return to court on Jan. 17 but first, both sides of the trial filed documents with the court over the defense’s opening statement. “It has long been the rule that the opening statement ‘is not an occasion for argument,’”...
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 1/8
Arresting agency – Fort Smith Police Department:. Hunter Jefry Bean of Greenwood was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on January 11 at 9:38 p.m. and released on legally sufficient bond January 12 at 12:49 a.m. Bean was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Schedule VI Misdemeanor <4oz., and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – Store or Conceal – Other.
Eric Church coming to the Walmart AMP for his Outsiders Revival Tour
ROGERS, Ark. — Country singer-songwriter Eric Church has added a stop for The Outsiders Revival Tour with Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard at the Walmart AMP on Thursday, July 27, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
