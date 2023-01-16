Read full article on original website
Margaret Mae Flasck, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margaret Mae Flasck, age 67, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 18, 2023. She was born on January 10, 1956 to Alvin and Geraldine (Kersten) Zecher in Youngstown, Ohio. Margaret was known for her big heart, she loved her family and they felt the same...
Corrine B. Henry, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Corinne B. Henry, 85, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Corinne was born February 23, 1937, the daughter of Naldo Davey and Florence Marsh. Corinne started her work career as a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines. She worked for Eastern Airlines for ten years,...
William Howard Axelson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at First Covenant Church for William Howard Axelson, II, 92, of Canfield who passed away Friday, January 19, 2023, at Hospice House with his loved ones by his side. Bill was born February 21, 1930, in...
James C. Wilkinson, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James C. Wilkinson, 82, passed away January 19, 2023 at Hospice House with his family by his side. James was born February 7, 1940, in Salem, a son of the late Robert and Bernice Scott Wilkinson. James graduated from Toronto High School and Wheeling Barber...
Cynthia M. Wells, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia M. Wells, 75, died January 18, 2023. Cindy was born February 22, 1947 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late LeRoy and Ethel Boyer Wells. A 1965 graduate of Poland Seminary High School. Cindy worked the majority of her career as a teller...
Martin Watson Eunice, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) -Martin Watson Eunice, 68, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 after a long battle with kidney disease and recent complications from heart disease. “Uncle Marty,” as he was affectionately known around town, was born on June 18, 1954. He was a 1972 graduate of Girard...
Ralph Mark Wehr, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ralph Mark Wehr, 87, of Green Beaver Road, died at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Ralph was born on June 7, 1935 in a little house on Sycamore Avenue on the west side of Youngstown, the youngest child of the late Leona (Mook) Wehr and Vernon Wehr and had lived in the area all of his life.
William G. Reddersen, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William G. Reddersen, Jr., “Bill”, 76, passed away peacefully with his family by his side Monday evening, January 16, 2023, after a hard fought two-and-a-half-year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma. Bill was born on April 30, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, the son of the late...
Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Aaron R. “Arnie” Webster, 60, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Windsor House in Champion. He was born September 23, 1962, in Warren, Ohio, the son of the late Warren G. Webster and Connie Mae Ringeisen Tenney Webster. Aaron...
John Santillo, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Santillo, 91, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday morning, January 18, 2023. Mr. Santillo was born April 9, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of Cosmo and Louise DeRose Santillo. Raised in Youngstown, John was a graduate of East High School, Class...
Michael Grant Hamilton, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, Michael “Mike” Grant Hamilton, age 82 of Canfield, Ohio, died in Assumption Village in North Lima. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on July 1, 1940 to the late Grant Hamilton and the late Betty Jane (Post) Hamilton Ellis.
Nelson W. Schiavi, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Nelson Schiavi, 60, passed away unexpectedly, with his family at his side, in the early hours of Sunday, January 8, 2023. Nelson was born on June 22, 1962 to Antonella (Cianci) and Aldo Schiavi in Caracas, Venezuela. He graduated high school in Seattle, Washington in...
Anthony Giampetro, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony was born on June 9, 1920 in Youngstown, Ohio. His parents were Leonard and Mary (Bonamase) Giampetro, both deceased. Anthony was a graduate and President of East High School in 1938. He also was a graduate of Youngstown State University in 1949, majoring in accounting. He received his CPA certificate in 1967.
Sheila Talbott, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We are confident, I say, and willing rather to beabsentfromthebody, and to be present with the Lord. 2 Corinthians 5:8 (KJV) Sheila Talbott, 71, of Campbell, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 9:42 p.m. at her residence, following complications from an extended illness.
Robert Kester, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Kester, 63 of Youngstown, passed away Sunday afternoon, January 15 at St. Elizabeth/Mercy Health E.R. Youngstown. Robert was born May 14, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of James Kester and Carol (Bell) Eckman and lived most of his life in this area. He graduated...
Carmen A. Coletta, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmen A. Coletta, 80, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. Carmen was born on January 10, 1943 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Anthony and Louise (Bozzacco) Coletta. He was a 1961 graduate of North High School...
Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., North Jackson Township, Ohio
NORTH JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, January 14, 2023, Joseph “Carl” Stamm, Jr., age 58 of North Jackson Township, Ohio, died at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. He was born on March 5, 1964, to James Earl and Norma Jean (Morris) Stamm. Besides his mother,...
Betty Jo Stout, Southington, Ohio
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Stout, 87, of Southington, Ohio passed away Monday, January 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She was born September 28, 1935, in Meadowbrook, West Virginia, the daughter of the late William and the late Ruby (Keener) Lipscomb. She worked in the service...
Nick R. Busco, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Nick R. Busco, 75, of Sharon passed away early Thursday morning, January 19, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. Mr. Busco was born January 5, 1948, in Farrell, a son of the late Nick J. and Rose L. (Gagliardi) Busco. He graduated from Farrell high...
Robert L. Mauldin, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Robert L. Mauldin, 73, departed this life, Thursday, January 12, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. Mr. Mauldin was born August 12, 1949, in Youngstown, a son of Robert L. and Eleanor Chaphill Mauldin. He was a high school graduate and earned a bachelor’s...
