WNDU
Right to Life Michiana hosts anti-abortion march; seeks donations for ‘Stuff-the-Semi Initiative’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “March for Life” anti-abortion march took place in South Bend on Friday. It began at “The Hall” on Washington Street, where local pastors and faith leaders spoke. The group then marched around downtown South Bend before ending at the federal courthouse.
WNDU
Michiana Right to Life to host annual march in South Bend on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right to Life Michiana is hosting its annual march!. “March for Life” will take place on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. at “The Hall” on Washington Street. The rally will feature local pastors and faith leaders. The march will go through downtown...
WNDU
Older residents invited to hear South Bend’s transit plan as part of AARP session
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend, along with St. Joe County, invites older residents of the community to a listening session for the AARP Age-Friendly Initiative. It’s happening this Saturday, Jan. 21, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joe County Public Library in...
WNDU
Henry Davis Jr. announces candidacy for South Bend mayor
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. announced that he is running for mayor. Davis confirmed the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. He has also launched a campaign website. The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007....
WNDU
Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
WNDU
Saint Joseph Health System awards scholarships to IU South Bend nursing students
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Joseph Health System has unveiled a new scholarship program!. Saint Joe awarded six students studying nursing at IU South Bend on Thursday. Following graduation, the scholarship winners will commit to working for Saint Joseph Health System for a year. “This is really supporting the...
WNDU
‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ headed to downtown South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special promotion is headed back to South Bend!. South Bend’s showcase event, Winter Restaurant Weeks, seeks to highlight 22 local restaurants with value-priced menus, with 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal donated to the Beacon Children’s Hospital. Winter Restaurant Weeks...
WNDU
South Bend Police searching for missing woman
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
WNDU
Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - You may like it sweet, or you may like it salty. No matter how you enjoy your popcorn, January 19 is the day to indulge because it is National Popcorn Day!. 16 Morning News Now stopped by The Savory Kernel to celebrate. The family-owned granger business...
WNDU
How women can defend themselves in dire situations
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman’s story has been circulating on social media after she was sexually assaulted and robbed outside of University Park Mall last Sunday. While the incident happened in Mishawaka, the South Bend Police Department agreed to talk with 16 News Now about ways...
WNDU
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
WNDU
Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht got up close and personal with sloths on 16 News Now at 4!. Lily the sloth and her baby from the Potawatomi Zoo visited The WNDU Studios on Friday evening during the newscast. Their visit comes as the zoo is...
WNDU
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
WNDU
Cass Co. K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound retires
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A police officer with her own fan page, K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound has retired after more than nine years of service to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The 10 year old was treated to a party complete with a peanut butter cake and a...
WNDU
Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting headed to Tippecanoe Place on Saturday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!. The event is this Saturday at Tippecanoe Place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from at least 14 different restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.
abc57.com
Mallgoers concerned after weekend robbery
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- A scary situation for a local woman and her young daughter in the University Park Mall parking lot on Sunday morning; when she was threatened with a knife, robbed, and touched inappropriately. “That really made me think twice of you know you have to watch your surroundings,...
WNDU
Cass County K9 Nellie retires
WNDU
‘Cherry Creek’ development project could bring up to 1400 homes to Goshen
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The foundation is being laid for a plan that could bring up to 1400 new homes to Goshen. The project is being called “truly unique” by developers, and it’s being built right across from Prairie View Elementary!. The development, dubbed “Cherry Creek,” will...
WNDU
Unity Gardens offering resources for beginning chicken farmers
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising egg prices apparently have some thinking about raising their own chickens. It’s perhaps easy to see what’s likely in store for in-store egg prices in the foreseeable future. “With the bird flu, you know, there’s places that have killed millions of chickens,”...
