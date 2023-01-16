ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Davis Jr. announces candidacy for South Bend mayor

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend 2nd District Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. announced that he is running for mayor. Davis confirmed the announcement on Twitter on Friday afternoon. He has also launched a campaign website. The 43-year-old Democrat has actively served on the South Bend Common Council since 2007....
Cultivate Food Rescue seeks participants in community survey

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Cultivate Food Rescue released a survey to better understand the impact Food Rescue has right here in Michiana. The survey is open to everyone in St. Joseph, Elkhart, and Marshall counties. The hope is to gather insight into how well food rescue efforts are understood...
‘Winter Restaurant Weeks’ headed to downtown South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A special promotion is headed back to South Bend!. South Bend’s showcase event, Winter Restaurant Weeks, seeks to highlight 22 local restaurants with value-priced menus, with 10 percent of the proceeds from each meal donated to the Beacon Children’s Hospital. Winter Restaurant Weeks...
South Bend Police searching for missing woman

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Have you seen Katherine Rivera?. Rivera, 33, was last seen on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 18, in the 600 block of N. Michigan Street wearing a black hoodie and green pants with the word “Army” printed on the leg. Rivera is 5′5″...
Celebrating National Popcorn Day at the Savory Kernel

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - You may like it sweet, or you may like it salty. No matter how you enjoy your popcorn, January 19 is the day to indulge because it is National Popcorn Day!. 16 Morning News Now stopped by The Savory Kernel to celebrate. The family-owned granger business...
How women can defend themselves in dire situations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart woman’s story has been circulating on social media after she was sexually assaulted and robbed outside of University Park Mall last Sunday. While the incident happened in Mishawaka, the South Bend Police Department agreed to talk with 16 News Now about ways...
Megabus, Miller announce expansion to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in the country, is announcing an expansion to help connect Michiana with the rest of the country. The intercity bus service is partnering with Miller Transportation and will better connect South Bend with two dozen cities across the Midwest.
Benton Harbor Area Schools launch ‘Community Roar’

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The Community Roar Initiative was created to help residents and parents of Benton Harbor Area Schools, to stay connected and receive educational assistance. “So, what we were finding that it was very difficult for some families to get to the schools when we have the...
Potawatomi Zoo sloths visit The WNDU Studios!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Lauren Moss and Matt Engelbrecht got up close and personal with sloths on 16 News Now at 4!. Lily the sloth and her baby from the Potawatomi Zoo visited The WNDU Studios on Friday evening during the newscast. Their visit comes as the zoo is...
Public session held for Bristol Street widening project

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Residents voiced their concerns on a proposal to widen a busy street in Elkhart County. There was a public session on Thursday over widening Bristol Street. Residents asked how nearby homeowners would remain safe during construction and other disruptions that widening the street could bring.
Cass Co. K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound retires

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A police officer with her own fan page, K-9 Nellie the Bloodhound has retired after more than nine years of service to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office. The 10 year old was treated to a party complete with a peanut butter cake and a...
Chili cook-off, craft beer-tasting headed to Tippecanoe Place on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!. The event is this Saturday at Tippecanoe Place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from at least 14 different restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.
Mallgoers concerned after weekend robbery

MISHAWAKA, Ind. --- A scary situation for a local woman and her young daughter in the University Park Mall parking lot on Sunday morning; when she was threatened with a knife, robbed, and touched inappropriately. “That really made me think twice of you know you have to watch your surroundings,...
Cass County K9 Nellie retires

Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say the alleged incident took place in June 2018 in Benton Harbor between Carlton Lynch, senior pastor of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, and a 41-year-old woman. Indiana Chamber calls for focus on economic development at legislative session. Updated: 21 minutes ago. The Indiana Chamber...
Unity Gardens offering resources for beginning chicken farmers

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Rising egg prices apparently have some thinking about raising their own chickens. It’s perhaps easy to see what’s likely in store for in-store egg prices in the foreseeable future. “With the bird flu, you know, there’s places that have killed millions of chickens,”...
