SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend’s Downtown Dining Association is hosting a chili cook-off and craft beer-tasting event!. The event is this Saturday at Tippecanoe Place from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. Guests get the chance to make their way through the mansion, tasting chili and beer from at least 14 different restaurants and breweries. And it’s all for a good cause, as the proceeds benefit Cultivate Food Rescue.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO