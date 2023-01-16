GRAND CHUTE, WI – The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and the Green Bay Rockers will play the second annual I-41 Showdown at Neuroscience Group Field on Wednesday, June 7. The game is presented by Aquire Restoration and first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Last year’s contest marked the first Northwoods League game played in a current minor league stadium. The two clubs are separated by just 70 miles via I-41 and face each other 12 times this season. Tickets will be available for purchase this Friday, January 20 at 11:00 a.m.

FOND DU LAC, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO