Americans have popularized "hustle culture," but it's French executives who binge work the most, according to a new survey. Nearly 4 in 10 French business leaders admit to working intense, long hours without regular breaks, well above the 25% global average and besting rates in the U.S., U.K. and China, the survey from health insurer Bupa Global found. French executives also had the most anxiety around their individual work performance of any country surveyed. Concerns about their organizations' ability to weather the current economic instability, along with a reluctance to work remotely compared to their global peers, contributed to their workaholic tendencies, the survey's authors found.

12 HOURS AGO