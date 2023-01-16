Read full article on original website
Dollar General Register Gives Customer Cherry Tomatoes As Change For Her Bill - "Currency Of The Future"
Dollar General's self-checkout machine gave the strangest "change" while low on funds. The machine paid out a shopper with cherry tomatoes. Every store has a different way of reimbursing customers when they do not have change. Most people expect a gift card or reward points.
Fed set to slow rate hikes again and debate how much further to go
Federal Reserve officials, heartened by an inflation slowdown, are poised to slow the pace of their interest-rate hikes for a second straight meeting and debate how much more they need to tighten to get prices under control. Their campaign - which came too late, some critics argue - seems to...
Google axes 12,000 jobs as layoffs spread across tech sector
LONDON (AP) — Google is laying off 12,000 workers, or about 6% of its workforce, becoming the latest tech company to trim staff as the economic boom that the industry rode during the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who also leads its parent company Alphabet, informed staff...
Existing-home sales slide to cap biggest annual drop since 2008
Sales of previously owned U.S. homes fell in December to the slowest pace in over a decade, capping one of the housing market's worst years on record amid a rapid jump in mortgage rates. Contract closings decreased 1.5% to an annualized pace of 4.02 million last month, the slowest rate...
How major US stock indexes fared Friday 1/20/2023
A rally for tech stocks applied some salve on Wall Street’s rough week, one dominated by worries about a weakening economy. The S&P 500 rose 1.9% Friday, but still ended with its first weekly loss in the last three. The Nasdaq added 2.7% and the Dow rose 1%. Google’s...
Youngkin says Ford has 'Trojan horse' relationship with Chinese battery maker
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is calling an electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford and a Chinese partner a "Trojan horse" for China that would undermine policy efforts to strengthen the U.S. auto industry. The Republican governor, who is considered to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate, defended his decision to...
Wall Street kept hiring throughout 2022 despite expense woes
The biggest U.S. banks boosted their head counts last year, even as some Wall Street firms cut positions to rein in expenses and rework their operations. JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley all bumped up staffing levels between the fourth quarter of 2021 and the end of last year. Citigroup's increase was the biggest, with 17,000 employees added last year.
French (yes, French) executives are the world's worst workaholics
Americans have popularized "hustle culture," but it's French executives who binge work the most, according to a new survey. Nearly 4 in 10 French business leaders admit to working intense, long hours without regular breaks, well above the 25% global average and besting rates in the U.S., U.K. and China, the survey from health insurer Bupa Global found. French executives also had the most anxiety around their individual work performance of any country surveyed. Concerns about their organizations' ability to weather the current economic instability, along with a reluctance to work remotely compared to their global peers, contributed to their workaholic tendencies, the survey's authors found.
Elon Musk says Twitter has a headcount of about 2,300
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc has about 2,300 active employees, Elon Musk said in a Tweet on Saturday. CNBC on Friday reported that Twitter's full-time headcount has reduced to about 1,300 active, working employees, including fewer than 550 full-time engineers by title.
Amazon to plow extra $35 billion into Virginia data centers in cloud race
Amazon's cloud unit will spend $35 billion on new data centers in Virginia by 2040, underscoring its determination to stay ahead of rivals Microsoft and Alphabet. The investments at multiple locations will create an estimated 1,000 jobs in Virginia, the state said in a news release Friday. Virginia is Amazon Web Services' most important hub, with dozens of data centers powering applications for customers across the eastern United States. A number of sites are under consideration and will be selected at a later date, the state said.
Musk risks losing Tesla fraud trial if he takes lawyers' bait
Elon Musk needs a jury to believe him if the Tesla boss is to avoid being socked with potentially billions of dollars in damages at a securities fraud trial. The chief executive officer is scheduled as soon as Friday to face off with lawyers representing investors taken him to trial in San Francisco. The shareholders contend his 2018 tweets about a plan to take the electric-car maker private with "funding secured" amounted to lies that cost them big losses from stock price swings over a 10-day period before the plan was abandoned.
Oil outages in Canada disrupt flows to U.S., global markets
A flurry of outages across western Canada's oil patch have disrupted petroleum flows to the U.S. and global markets. Two of Canada's largest oil-sands upgrading facilities - Syncrude Canada and Canadian Natural Resources' Horizon - have faced disruptions this month, prompting supply cuts to customers. The reduced supply has led Enbridge to seek more crude for its massive Mainline system, which delivers to numerous refiners.
