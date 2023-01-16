Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Gary Payton II (calf) downgraded, ruled out Thursday for Portland
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Gary Payton II (calf) is out Thursday versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Payton was initially listed as probable, but he was downgraded to doubtful an hour before tip-off and then ruled out shortly after. Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson could have more minutes available on Thursday evening.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman (ankle) remaining out Thursday for Warriors
Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman (ankle) will remain out Thursday versus the Boston Celtics. Wiseman hasn't played since December 28. Kevon Looney will continue to start at center for the Warriors. numberFire's models project Looney for 23.8 minutes and 23.9 FanDuel points on Thursday. The Celtics are allowing the...
numberfire.com
Brooklyn's Kyrie Irving (calf) probable for Thursday's game versus Suns
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is probable to play in Thursday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Irving is expected to return after Brooklyn's star missed one game with calf soreness. In 38.8 expected minutes, our models project Irving to score 46.1 FanDuel points. Irving's Thursday projection includes 28.6 points,...
numberfire.com
James Harden (injury management) questionable for 76ers on Saturday
Philadelphia 76ers guard/forward James Harden is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Harden listed questionable due to right foot tendon strain injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Harden is forced to sit, Shake Milton and Tyrese Maxey should see more work.
numberfire.com
Clippers starting Paul George (hamstring) on Friday, Norman Powell to bench
Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George (hamstring) is starting in Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. George will make his 32nd start this season after the 32-year old missed one game for hamstring injury management purposes. In 31.5 expected minutes, numberFire's models project George to score 37.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) available for Lakers on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. James is dealing with left ankle soreness, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Now, he has officially received the green light to take the floor despite the ailment. Expect him to see his usual workload to kick off the weekend.
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) available for Nuggets on Friday night
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (foot/ankle) will play in Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Murray will suit up at home after Denver's guard was listed as probable with foot and ankle inflammation. In 31.3 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 33.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 19.1...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) available for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Denver Nuggets. Prince will suit up on the road after Minnesota's forward was listed as questionable. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Prince to score 20.5 FanDuel points. Prince's Wednesday projection includes 11.3 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell (groin) remains out on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (groin) will not play in Friday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Mitchell will miss his second straight game with a left groin strain. Expect Caris LeVert to play an increased role against a Golden State unit ranked 15th in defensive rating. Per Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Bogdanovic's status is currently in the air after Atlanta's guard was listed with right knee soreness. Expect AJ Griffin to see more minutes if Bogdanovic is ruled out. Bogdanovic's projection includes...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell coming off Clippers' bench on Friday night
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell is not starting in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Powell will play a second unit role after Paul George was named Friday's starter. In 27.7 expected minutes, our models project Powell to score 24.5 FanDuel points. Powell's projection includes 15.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard (calf) out again for Clippers on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Luke Kennard (calf) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kennard continues to deal with a calf injury and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with the Jazz. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Trae Young (ankle) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the New York Knicks. Young is dealing with left ankle soreness and is questionable to face New York on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against the Knicks. Young's Friday...
numberfire.com
Atlanta's Clint Capela starting at center, Onyeka Okongwu to bench
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is starting in Friday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Capela will make his 28th start this season after Onyeka Okongwu was given bench responsibilities. In 26.6 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Capela to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Capela's projection includes 9.9 points, 10.6 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) available for Mavericks on Friday night
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) is active for Friday's game versus the Miami Heat. After a two game absence with an ankle sprain, Hardaway Jr. will make his return to the court. In 30.3 expected minutes, our models project Hardaway Jr. to score 23.4 FanDuel points. Hardaway...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Donte DiVincenzo starting for inactive Klay Thompson (injury management) on Friday
Golden State Warriors shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Cleveland Cavaliers. DiVincenzo will start at shooting guard after Klay Thompson was ruled out for injury management reasons. In 32.2 expected minutes, our models project DiVincenzo to score 28.2 FanDuel points. DiVincenzo's Friday projection includes 11.6...
numberfire.com
Kawhi Leonard (injury management) available on Friday for Clippers
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Kawhi Leonard (injury management) is available for Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Leonard will return to the lineup on Friday after sitting out on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Spurs. Paul George (hamstring) is also available. Leonard's return could see Nicolas Batum return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Jayson Tatum (wrist) ruled out for Boston's Saturday contest
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (wrist) will not play in Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Tatum will sit out on Saturday after Boston's superstar was ruled out with a wrist ailment. Expect Jaylen Brown to play a lead offensive role versus a Raptors' defense ranked 29th in opposing true shooting percentage.
numberfire.com
Domantas Sabonis (illness) starting for Kings on Friday; Richaun Holmes back to bench
Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Sabonis is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he sat out Wednesday night. Now, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he's back and ready to rock. He'll immediately assume his starting role down low, and Richaun Holmes is heading back to the bench in a corresponding move.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Ivica Zubac (knee) questionable on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Zubac is dealing with a knee contusion and is questionable to face Utah on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.5 minutes against the Jazz. Zubac's Wednesday projection includes...
