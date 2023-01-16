Read full article on original website
Two teens shot -- one killed -- in front of Fort Worth Whataburger, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — One teenager is dead and another is in critical condition at an area hospital after a Friday afternoon shooting in front of a Whataburger in Fort Worth, police said. Around 4 p.m., officers responded to the shooting in the fast food burger chain's parking lot...
Fort Worth armed robbery suspect arrested two years later
Fort Worth police have arrested the suspect they’ve been tracking down for two years since an armed man robbed a customer at an ATM on South University Drive across the street from the TCU campus.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
Dallas thieves stole millions in jewelry by busting through walls
The Dallas-area heist apparently relied on good old fashioned brute force to breach a jewelry store.
$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist
This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
KWTX
Burglars bust through store wall, steal $2M in gold and diamonds in North Texas
MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - Burglars broke through a wall at American Jewelers at Town East Mall over the weekend, according to Mesquite police. The thieves got away with an estimated $2 million or more in jewelry. A worker discovered that the store was burglarized Saturday morning. American Jewelers shares a wall...
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say
DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
Affidavit: Missing Collin County woman recently learned man she was dating was married; vehicle found burned
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The search continues for a Collin County woman who has been missing for a week. An arrest warrant for a man suspected of kidnapping her reveals more about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Kayla Kelley, 33, was first reported missing on Jan. 11, 2023, by...
Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.
Police: Body found in Grand Prairie confirmed to be missing Collin County woman
A body discovered in Grand Prairie has been confirmed by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner to be a missing Collin County woman named Kayla Kelley.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Brookhaven Dr
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
Amber Alert issued for two Dallas area girls
Police in the Dallas suburb are looking for Jessica and Jennifer Burns.
The Community News
Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft
In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
Man locked up in Dallas nearly two years after a Pleasant Grove murder
A man is now behind bars in Dallas, accused in a 2021 murder in Pleasant Grove. The victim was found dead inside a car parked in a residential neighborhood near Buckner and Bruton.
Dallas man found guilty for one of two murder cases he faced
32-year old Franklin Fuller was found guilty of felony murder for the March 2019 shooting of a man who was in his car in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood. He was sentenced to life but with the possibility of parole.
Arrests made in burglaries targeting South Asian residents, Plano police say
PLANO, Texas — In 2022, the city of Plano saw a rash of residential burglaries targeting South Asian residents. Detectives quickly learned that the modus operandi of the theives were identical nearly every time. More than a year later, three people have been arrested for engaging in organized criminal...
HEB In Dallas Fort Worth - When Is A Store Opening Near Me?
When HEB announced in 2021 that they were (finally!) expanding in North Texas into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, pretty much everyone had the same question: When is a store opening near me? It's been two years on and many are still seeking answers.
