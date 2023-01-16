A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.

GRAND PRAIRIE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO