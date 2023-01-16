ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesquite, TX

fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

$2 Million In Jewelry Stolen From Texas Mall In Daring Heist

This Story Sounds Like Something Off "Mission Impossible" Or "Heat" But Without The Violence... One of my favorite wild crime stories of 2022 was the lady who busted through a wall at a Texas car dealership and vandalized the place before taking off in a stolen Mercedes and I immediately thought about that story when I read this one. Apparently, Texas thieves love going through WALLS instead of DOORS.
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Man found fatally shot in SUV after Dallas crash, police say

DALLAS — A man died after he was found shot in a crashed vehicle in Dallas late Thursday night, police said. Police around 11 p.m. responded to the incident as a crash and found an SUV hit a parked vehicle near the Mockingbird DART station off the U.S. 75 service road in northeast Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Denton police looking for man they say urinated in victim's car twice

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton police are looking for a man who they say urinated in a victim's car late last year.Police said on two separate nights in November, the suspect was seen peeing into the car in the 1800 block of Linden Drive.The suspect is described as a medium-built man with dark-colored hair and a beard. He also appeared to be wearing prescription-style glasses.Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Detective Christopher Curtis at christopher.curtis@cityofdenton.com.  
DENTON, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Brookhaven Dr

On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
DALLAS, TX
The Community News

Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft

In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
WEATHERFORD, TX
