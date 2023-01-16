ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Lambert Says Homophobia ‘Probably’ Cost Him The ‘American Idol’ Win

There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”
Nia Long Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Co-Star Omarion After Flirty Red Carpet Moment

If there’s one thing Nia Long, 52, is it’s single! The You People star took to the comments section of a video on The Shade Room‘s Instagram to dispute any romance speculation between her and her co-star Omarion, 38, on Friday. “#PressPlay: The smile on #Omarion’s face says it all!”, the outlet captioned the clip of Omarion and Nia briefly holding hands on the red carpet. Nia quickly took to the comments and wrote, “Everybody simmer down… I’m single AF,” along with a kissy face emoji.
