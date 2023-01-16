There’s no disputing the monumental talent of Adam Lambert, 40. And when asked at the Sundance Film Festival if his loss on the eighth season of American Idol was due to homophobia, he answered directly, per Variety. “Who knows, yeah, probably,” he said at the iconic event, where he’s promoting the film Fairyland. “But it was 10 years ago. The thing about our film is that even though it takes place in the 1970s, there are so many ideas in it that are current. LGBTQ people are under attack again by the conservative part of our country.”

