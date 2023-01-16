Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amanda Bynes Will Make First Public Appearance Since End Of Conservatorship, Headlining 90s Con And "All That" ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Beloved grocery store chain opening another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersGlastonbury, CT
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
UConn Plans Human Rights Summit for October 2023Connecticut by the NumbersStorrs, CT
Related
Who are the Lahovich Award winners? Look back at 76 years of top boys basketball players in Western Mass.
MassLive presented the 2021-2022 John “Honey” Lahovich Award Wednesday night to Holyoke’s Jael Cabrera during halftime of a Purple Knights game against Amherst. Cabrera was selected for the award due to his outstanding performance as a senior on the 2021-2022 boys basketball team. He now joins the elite list of Lahovich Award winners.
Lylah Jeannotte helps Minnechaug girls basketball fend off Chicopee Comp to claim overtime thriller
CHICOPEE – With minutes to go and the game on the line, Minnechaug’s calm composure gave them the upper hand against a battling-back Chicopee Comprehensive girls basketball team.
Clutch free throws from Gavier Fernandez, Shawn Rivera lead Holyoke boys basketball past Amherst
HOLYOKE — Earlier this month, Holyoke went on the road and defeated a talented Putnam team in a close game. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Minnechaug slips past Westfield in boys ice hockey action, 2-0
WEST SPRINGFIELD – The Westfield High School boys ice hockey team entered Thursday night’s contest seeking just their second win in eight games. Minnechaug looked to take another step in securing the Berry Division title. Westfield did all it could to stage an upset, allowing just two of...
You’ll NEVER Guess The Favorite Type Of Beer In Massachusetts!
Here's a question for you, Berkshire County residents. Do you have a favorite type of beer? It doesn't necessarily have to be the kind you usually drink, either. I'm talking about those times when you're really CRAVING a BEER. What type do you reach for? A Pilsner? Stout? Pale Ale?...
Southampton boy reels in great white shark on Florida fishing trip
One boy is giving a whole new meaning to the catch of the day. On Tuesday, 12-year-old Southampton resident Campbell Keenan was on a family fishing trip off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida when he made quite the capture. After spending three hours on a sport fishing boat, the...
985thesportshub.com
Western Massachusetts Best Kept Secret: The Fireplace Feast!
Out west, not much more than an hour’s drive, is western Massachusetts best kept secret: The Fireplace Feast!. Imagine this: you and friends and family, just finished a New England style horse drawn wagon ride on a 600 acre farm. To warm up, waiting inside the 18th century farmhouse, is a warm glass of mulled apple cider. As you sip this sweet deliciousness, you are gazing at a GIANT fireplace, roasting your prime rib. You lend a hand in stirring the huge cauldron of seafood chowder. For dessert, hot apple pie, served with home made whipped cream. Is this a dream? No, it’s real. I experienced it last Saturday.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
The sky is the limit: Worcester trio opens private jet terminal at Bedford airport
Joshua Marc Hebert says the key to a successful business lies in the relationships built with people. For him and his private jet industry partners Anthony Tivnan and Gregory Belezerian, those relationships started in Worcester. ...
MGM CEO William Hornbuckle admits Springfield casino limitations, reaffirms commitment, promises reinvigoration
SPRINGFIELD — Three thousand jobs. That’s the promise MGM made the city of Springfield in order to get the license to build its $1 billion resort in Springfield. It’s a number memorialized in MGM Resorts International’s host community agreement with the city. But it’s just not...
2 Massachusetts residents win $1M scratch ticket prizes
BOSTON — Two Massachusetts residents have reason to celebrate after they recently won $1 million scratch ticket prizes. Wayne Doyle, of Palmer, opted to receive his “50X The Money” instant ticket game prize in the form of a one-time payment of $650,000, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission.
Multi-car Mass. Pike crash kills 23-year-old Ohio man, police say
A three-car collision on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Auburn killed an Ohio driver Thursday morning, authorities said as they continue to investigate the crash that led to hours-long lane closures on the state’s central highway. The driver killed was a 23-year-old Columbus man, the Massachusetts State Police said in...
Palmer site, once eyed by Mohegan Sun for casino, is being considered for water park
PALMER – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, a Wisconsin-based developer of African-themed indoor water parks, has a new plan for what was once the site proposed for a casino at the Palmer exit on the Massachusetts Turnpike. Kalahari has a purchase-and-sale agreement with owners Northeast Realty Associates, according to Northeast...
Free live performances, ‘Free Music Fridays,’ to return to MGM Springfield
MGM Springfield plans to relaunch its “Free Music Fridays” live performance series at the end of the month into February. Starting Friday, Jan. 27, MGM Springfield will host free concerts in its Aria Ballroom. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the performance will be scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
worcestermag.com
A new Worcester lesbian bar, Femme Bar, gets ready to open its doors in February
Growing up gay in Worcester County, Danielle and Julie Spring both felt isolated from the kind of community they longed for. Even after the two met and married, Julie still faced homophobia from clients at her job as a hairdresser, while Danielle started several small businesses and slowly grew more comfortable with who she was, but still remained partly closeted.
Longmeadow High School principal, Springfield administrator among finalists in West Springfield superintendent search
WEST SPRINGFIELD — In a meeting on Wednesday, the West Springfield Preliminary Superintendent Search Committee voted unanimously to move three finalists forward in the search for the town’s next school superintendent. Thomas Landers, principal of Longmeadow High School, Stefania Raschilla chief instruction officer at Springfield Public Schools and...
New surveillance photos of missing Brookfield woman released
BROOKFIELD, Mass — The Worcester County District Attorney’s office has released new surveillance photos of a Brookfield woman who has not been seen in over a week. Britanny Tee was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s house on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and was reported missing three days later. Friends say a lack of communication caused the delay in notifying the police.
Ziggy Bombs opening second steak-and-cheese restaurant in Leicester
Less than two months after Ziggy Bombs opened its first restaurant in downtown Worcester, owner Mike Devish is already planning his second. The popular steak-and-cheese restaurant, which started as a pop-up and later a food truck, will open at 1072 Main St., Leicester this spring, Devish announced Wednesday. “We can’t...
Missing Maura Murray billboards to raise awareness in Massachusetts
The Murray family believes “someone knows something” about what happened to Maura Murray, who went missing in 2004. And in February, 19 years after she went missing, billboards will help raise awareness in Massachusetts. “We firmly believe someone knows something and hope the exposure with the billboards will...
Springfield counselor David Ciampi announces campaign for mayor
SPRINGFIELD — Vowing to bring a month-long carnival to the city should he be elected, David F. Ciampi, a counselor and psychotherapist, said he is seeking to become Springfield’s next mayor. “As mayor, I will ensure a proclamation declaring Springfield the North American Gateway City for Rio de...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0