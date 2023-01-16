Annual MLK Day ‘Unity Starts in the Heart” event in Inverness: focus on unity

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
4 "Old Florida" Towns that Offer Both History and Nature and May Be Worth a Visit in 2023L. CaneFlorida State
Highly-rated local restaurant opens in FloridaKristen WaltersBrooksville, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
The BlackClam Corporation donates $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund
CEDAR KEY — Sixteen people gathered inside a warm Cedar Key City Hall Saturday morning for a donation presentation. The BlackClam Corporation (BCC), which produces the annual Cedar Key Pirate Invasion, presented a check for $15,000 to the Cedar Key School PTO Playground Fund. “This is unbelievable,” Patty Shewey,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Big celebration for park's biggest resident
Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park will host a special celebration for Lu the Hippopotamus’ 63rd birthday on Friday, Jan. 27, at 10:30 am. Children from the local elementary school will join visitors at the park in singing “happy birthday” to Lu. Park staff will present Lu with his specially made birthday cake.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County Craft Council to present 'Cupid's Showcase'
Take a peek into “Cupid’s Showcase” on Feb. 11 to find out what Citrus County Craft Council members have to offer as Valentine’s gifts for that certain someone. Jamie Cyrulik, the group’s publicity director, said the group’s “Cupid Showcase” show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Florida National Guard Armory in Crystal River is, as far as she knows, the first time the Council has offered a craft show so early in the year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Attend a concert at the Valerie Theater
Young artist Christina Vukel will be performing live in concert at the Valerie Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 207 Courthouse Square, Inverness. Tickets to the show are only $15 and can be bought online at tinyurl.com/myeh92hx.
Citrus County Chronicle
Retirement community pitches in to help homeless in Dunnellon area
Spruce Creek Preserve held a “blessing bags for the homeless” event on Jan. 12 to help the homeless in the Dunnellon area. Spruce Creek Preserve is a 55+ retirement community located west of Marion Oaks, near the Ross Prairie State Forest, along State Road 200. Volunteers gathered at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus Hills resident takes lead of trustees at Oak Hill Hospital
For Dr. Peter Tan of Citrus Hills, retirement has been the door to many new paths. His latest accomplishment is to be elected chair of the board of trustees of HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville.
Citrus County Chronicle
Major step in revitalizing downtown Williston completed
WILLISTON — The City of Williston’s Community Redevelopment Agency has completed a major phase in plans for downtown revitalization. This phase included renovating a city-owned “arcade” or walkway from Main Street to the back of the businesses, creating a community park off of NE First Avenue, and giving the participating businesses on Main Street a facelift.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Wednesday, Jan. 17
I’m looking for someplace that repairs dolls. Does anybody have any ideas of a place? It could be Citrus, Marion – it doesn’t matter. It does not have to be in Citrus County, just like within an hour’s drive or so.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness Council bypasses state purchasing process to buy vehicles; continues road repair program
Making roads and infrastructure a priority to attract smart growth and business, the Inverness City Council continued its efforts to improve thoroughfares that connect the city. Tuesday, the council unanimously voted to approve $48,695 for Gainesville-based George F. Young Inc. to design roadway resurfacing and drainage improvements for 0.77 miles...
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l Plan would put gates around Meadowcrest
Meadowcrest community traffic safety committee proposes putting gates on Meadowcrest Boulevard. Proposal would make access to government offices and businesses more difficult. Meadowcrest Boulevard is a private road that links County Road 486 and State Road 44, but for most people using the road, it looks very much like a public county road. County offices and businesses are located along the road, and it is the most convenient access to businesses and government offices for residents in communities such as Pine Ridge.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man with terminal brain tumor, wife and six kids, traveling the country with a stop in Citrus County
To his thousands of followers on social media, Matt Henry is Imperial Beach Dad or just IB Dad. He’s a surfer, a car guy, a chalk artist and former pastor, a 42-year-old father of six children under age 12, husband of Christy, his high school sweetheart.
Citrus County Chronicle
Editorial l County filling key leadership positions
Board hires assistant county administrator and director of growth management. Excellent choices for these positions. By the looks of it, Citrus County government is on the crest of a great year in 2023. We are starting off the year with a newly composed County Commission and a new county administrator. After the Jan. 10 County Commission Board meeting, we also have two new hires. Mariselle Rodriguez will be the new assistant county administrator, and Eric Landon will head up the Department of Growth Management.
Citrus County Chronicle
Runaway, missing Williston teenager found
According to a post on the Williston Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday, a runaway, missing teenager from Williston, 17-year-old Kennedy Rose Potter, has been found safe. Potter had been missing since she was last spotted at her place of employment on Dec. 31, 2022, at roughly 8 p.m. at...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 17 and 18
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 18. Suzanne Louise Craddock, 67, Inverness, arrested Jan. 18 for failure to appear. No bond.
Citrus County Chronicle
State recommends tax credit break for Hidden Lakes senior project
The developers of a 150-unit, seniors-only affordable apartment complex in Crystal River got state tax credit approval Tuesday allowing them to move forward with the project. Jason Larson, senior vice president of development at Miami-based Housing Trust Group, applied for federal tax credit, distributed by the state, to fund most of the $20.4 million project called The Fountains at Hidden Lakes at West Ashburn Lane and U.S. 19.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness man facing possession, trafficking charges
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man on trafficking and possession charges after he was pulled over for a broken taillight on a trailer he was pulling. Deputies conducted a traffic stop after seeing a black Ford pickup truck with dark tinted windows pulling a trailer with a broken taillight Tuesday morning, Jan. 17, in Inverness.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland Farmer's Flea Market under new ownership
Chiefland Farmer's Flea Market under new ownership. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County man charged with battery on pregnant woman
An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement. On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic...
Comments / 0