Annual MLK Day ‘Unity Starts in the Heart” event in Inverness: focus on unity

Board hires assistant county administrator and director of growth management. Excellent choices for these positions. By the looks of it, Citrus County government is on the crest of a great year in 2023. We are starting off the year with a newly composed County Commission and a new county administrator. After the Jan. 10 County Commission Board meeting, we also have two new hires. Mariselle Rodriguez will be the new assistant county administrator, and Eric Landon will head up the Department of Growth Management.

1 DAY AGO