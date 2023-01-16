ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesapeake, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13News Now

2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire damages property in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential structure fire Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth damaged property but caused no injuries, fire officials said. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to the fire around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived, they found...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

3 people displaced by early morning fire in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people have been displaced from their home due to a fire early Monday morning. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a fire in a home on E. Pinner St. near Kingsboro St. This is in the Downtown area of the city.
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the back seat; 2 arrested

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the back seat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

Hampton man arrested in death of father

HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Inmate from Chesapeake Correctional dies at hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14. Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics. EMS rushed Carlos Bland to the hospital where...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy