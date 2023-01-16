Read full article on original website
2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
Car fire reported on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk
Smoke can be seen on I-264 westbound at Waterside Drive in Norfolk due to a car fire. We are reaching out to learn more about what happened or if anyone is injured.
Body found floating in Isle of Wight retention pond identified
Deputies say a body has been found in a retention pond in Isle of Wight Friday.
Fire damages property in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A residential structure fire Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth damaged property but caused no injuries, fire officials said. Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to the fire around 8:20 p.m. Thursday, and when they arrived, they found...
Man's body found after crashing into Isle of Wight pond: State Police
According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office, the call for the incident came in around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Carrollton Boulevard and Brewers Neck Boulevard.
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
Two injured following two-vehicle crash in Suffolk
According to officials, the call for the crash came in around 2:39 p.m. in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Blvd., eastbound on Route 58 near the Chesapeake line.
State Police investigate interstate shooting in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Virginia State Police are asking for witnesses to come forward after a shooting was reported on Interstate 64. State Police said the shooting happened between 12 and 12:30 a.m. Friday on I-64 West between J. Clyde Morris Boulevard and Harpersville Road in Newport News. Troopers...
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
3 people displaced by early morning fire in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Three people have been displaced from their home due to a fire early Monday morning. According to a spokesperson for Suffolk Fire & Rescue, they responded just after 6 a.m. to a report of a fire in a home on E. Pinner St. near Kingsboro St. This is in the Downtown area of the city.
VDOT camera shows car in water off I-264 East
VDOT cameras show a car in the water off of I-264 East in Virginia Beach following a multi-vehicle crash Friday afternoon.
Deputy receives surprise police escort after week-long stay in hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Senior Deputy Scott Chambers is back home following a week-long stay at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Chambers suffered critical injuries after a shootout with a murder suspect in Hampton last Wednesday. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working with...
Chesapeake police stop car with dead man in the back seat; 2 arrested
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police in Chesapeake are investigating a death after they reportedly stopped a car with a dead man in the back seat. Just before 5 p.m., a caller reported "hearing a loud pop and someone being drug out of a house by multiple males," the department said. This happened in the 2000 block of Candlelight Drive, just off South Military Highway.
Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Virginia Beach Blvd
Police say a pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Virginia Beach.
Police: 2 in custody after man found dead in back seat of car in Chesapeake
According to police, a caller reported around 4:53 p.m. that they heard a loud pop and saw someone being dragged out of a house by multiple men in the 2000 block of Candlelight Dr.
Report: Plane in Suffolk crash that killed 2 had mechanical issues, ‘was not to be flown’
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A preliminary report into the plane crash in Suffolk that killed two North Carolina men indicates that the plane had mechanical issues and should not have been flown. Two men were killed in the Jan. 7 crash that took place just after noon in an area a quarter-mile off of Carolina […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of 1st View Street to shut down for HRBT expansion project
NORFOLK, Va. — Ocean View drivers, heads up!. The City of Norfolk is expected to close 1st View Street to all traffic right under the I-64 bridge, as crews work to widen overpass bridges as part of the larger HRBT Expansion project. The closure will take effect as early...
Newport News police search for missing 11-year-old boy
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News need your help finding a missing boy Friday. The department said 11-year-old Hezekiah Wright was last seen at around 6:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Windsor Castle Drive. NNPD said Hezekiah is 4'11" and 100 pounds. He was wearing black...
Hampton man arrested in death of father
HAMPTON, Va. — A man died after being shot in Hampton early Thursday morning, police said. The shooting happened on Hemlock Avenue, close to Pembroke Avenue in the southern part of Hampton and the city line with Newport News. The Hampton Police Division said it got the call shortly before 4:30 a.m.
Inmate from Chesapeake Correctional dies at hospital
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating the death of an inmate from the correction center on January 14. Around 7 p.m. deputies found an inmate having a medical emergency. Staff members started life-saving measures and called paramedics. EMS rushed Carlos Bland to the hospital where...
