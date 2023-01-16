ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watsonville, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
pajaronian.com

Sunshine and cooler temps are on the horizon

CENTRAL COAST—After a powerful string of nine atmospheric rivers drenched much of California, took 20 lives and washed away scores of weather-related records, sunshine began drying out the Central Coast this week. Topping the charts was a whopping 24.5 trillion gallons of water that draped the state since Dec....
WATSONVILLE, CA
pajaronian.com

Ag industry reeling from floods

PAJARO VALLEY—As the intense series of atmospheric river storms wane, many farmers and agriculture workers across the state of California are left reeling from flood impacts. Many streams, creeks and major rivers in Northern and Central California overflowed their banks during the deluge, sending water rushing into agricultural fields—including...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Storm damage on Santa Cruz road so severe it may be closed entirely

SANTA CRUZ - Communities up and down the coast in Santa Cruz County are scrambling to assess the damage from recent storms and draft repair plans ahead of President Biden's scheduled visit to the central coast Thursday. "This is the worst. I've seen land lost, boulders put in. But we really haven't seen this much damage," says Santa Cruz resident Laura Burnett during her daily walk along West Cliff Drive. Burnett who's lived in the area for 15 years says she awestruck by the large chunk the ocean has clawed out of West Cliff. But she's also questioning the wisdom...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

‘Possible body' found in Santa Clara creek

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Clara authorities are investigating a “possible body recovery” in Saratoga Creek on Sunday, the Santa Clara Fire Department said. Crews were dispatched to the area of the creek behind Central Park for the possible body. They used a stretcher and rope to retrieve the body. SCFD called the incident, […]
SANTA CLARA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Jan. 17, 2023, 1:57 p.m.-The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect believed to be connected to a south Santa Cruz County shooting Tuesday. Shaun Gallagher, 36, is wanted for a shooting that resulted in a shooting victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries. Shelter in place issued for The post Deputies searching for suspect in south Santa Cruz County shooting appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Driver Stranded in Water Near Pleasanton

A driver on Sunol Road near Pleasanton got stuck in floodwaters there Saturday afternoon. Cal Fire and Alameda County Fire tell NBC Bay Area this motorist was driving on Sunol Road close to the intersection with Koopmann Road. Firefighters said this woman told them she thought she could drive through the flooded roadway, but then became stuck in three feet of water.
PLEASANTON, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Seaside Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning on Echo Avenue near Fremont Boulevard. Police said when they arrived, they quickly identified the victim and the suspect car driving away from the area. Seaside Police said the two men from Watsonville in the shooter's car were arrested, and the gun used The post Two Watsonville gang members arrested after early morning shooting in Seaside appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
pajaronian.com

Community Bridges offering free cleanup tool rental program

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—Community Bridges is providing cleanup tools and resources at Family Resource Collective (FRC) locations, aiming to help the community recover from the floods and mudslides produced by the recent storms. Residents can rent items such as air movers, dehumidifiers, wet/dry vacs, carpet cleaners, push brooms, and pressure...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- California Highway Patrol said a person died after a two-vehicle crash along Highway 156 near Hollister Saturday morning. CHP said the crash occurred at 6:57 a.m. when a 37-year-old woman driving a 2019 Honda Civic eastbound on Highway 156, west of Monterey Street, was going at an unsafe speed for wet roadway The post CHP: One dead after crash near Hollister on Highway 156 due to speed in wet weather appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
pajaronian.com

PHOTO: Preparing for Biden’s Santa Cruz County arrival

An armed man keeps watch over the U.S. Presidential helicopter at Watsonville Municipal Airport Wednesday during a practice run for the arrival of President Joe Biden set for Thursday. Two massive U.S. Marine V-22 Osprey tilt-rotor airplanes arrived in concert with two helicopters at 1:30pm, fueled up and then departed in a thunderous roar in front of a crowd of about 200 people.
WATSONVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Pothole on CA-101 blows out tires of 25 vehicles, lanes closed

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A pothole in the second lane from the left on northbound CA-101 has caused major delays and flat tires for approximately 25 vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. The left two lanes near the Woodside Road offramp in Redwood City are closed. Reopening time is unknown. Expect […]
REDWOOD CITY, CA
padailypost.com

Car accident claims local student

Correction: This story has been revised to say that Scheetz’s car was T-boned by another driver, according to the victim’s father. A Palo Alto teenager who was an avid writer and college student has died in a car crash in Los Gatos, police said. Tyler Scheetz, 19, was...
PALO ALTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont home red-tagged following weekend mudslide

BELMONT – A home in Belmont has been red-tagged due to a storm-related mudslide that took place inches away from the residence on Saturday.According to officials, the slide took place between two residences along the 2800 block of San Juan Boulevard. "This is what happens, and this slide behind me is active. It is still moving," Belmont resident Rick Pace told KPIX. "I am watching it every couple of hours and I can actually see pieces of it fall off like a glacier."The slide has also blocked a stretch of San Juan Boulevard. As of Sunday, the road remained closed.City officials said they anticipate more mudslides through Wednesday, as soils in the area are fully saturated. It was not known when the home would be safe to re-enter.
BELMONT, CA

