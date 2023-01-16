ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

TN death row inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’

By Lucas Wright
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted killer has died after spending more than two and a half decades on death row.

James Dellinger, 71, was pronounced dead at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville just before noon Monday.

Months-long review reveals TN lethal injection protocols weren’t followed

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Correction say Dellinger died of “apparent natural causes.”

Dellinger was originally sentenced to death in 1996 for first-degree murder in Blount County.

Dellinger’s exact cause of death is pending, as officials await the medical examiner.

Dellinger’s counsel, Amy Harwell, reached out to News 2 to say Dellinger had been battling cancer.

Comments / 8

Robert Hall
4d ago

Now Tn....start taking notes on just how much its COSTING us to keep the next one in the block....Thats exactly the same amount you could save US.. courtroom...to...execution...money saved....grammar school math...!

Reply
2
 

