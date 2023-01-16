TN death row inmate dies of ‘apparent natural causes’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted killer has died after spending more than two and a half decades on death row.

James Dellinger, 71, was pronounced dead at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville just before noon Monday.

Officials with the Tennessee Department of Correction say Dellinger died of “apparent natural causes.”

Dellinger was originally sentenced to death in 1996 for first-degree murder in Blount County.

Dellinger’s exact cause of death is pending, as officials await the medical examiner.

Dellinger’s counsel, Amy Harwell, reached out to News 2 to say Dellinger had been battling cancer.

