WILX-TV
Explore dozens of units at The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show is back this year at the MSU Pavilion. Hosted by Price Right RV and Gillette’s Interstate RV there are over twenty brands and nearly two hundred units on display including toy haulers, fifth wheels, tent campers and more. Show hours...
WILX-TV
Lansing Shuffle to open January 26
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing shuffle is bringing new life to downtown Lansing. Located in what used to be the Lansing city market, the food hall and social club is set to open Jan. 26. “It’s dynamic, it’s so different, I think living downtown in Lansing, I think, the...
WILX-TV
Students renovate Curwood Place
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - Students in Owosso are renovating Curwood Place on Main Street. The building consists of five storage garages and nine second-floor apartments. There’s also a store - Magoo’s Pets - operating in the building. The building’s owners sponsored the Lawrence Technological University College of Architectural...
WILX-TV
East Lansing, DeWitt student nominated for military academy admission
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two Michigan students were nominated by Senator Debbie Stabenow for admission to military academies. Following a highly competitive application process of interviews by veterans, military and community leaders, John Crotteau of East Lansing was nominated for the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Ryder Thompson of DeWitt received a nomination for a place at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Uniting the generations in East Lansing
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students from Greater Lansing Adventist school dropped by Independence Village Retirement Community to brighten up residents’ day. News 10′s Amaya Kuznicki tagged along with Greater Lansing Adventist School on a field trip that brought together all generations. “I think it’s really cool because...
WILX-TV
Hillsdale welcomes another business, Fether Studios to its historic downtown
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A new business will be added to the City of Hillsdale’s historic downtown on Jan. 27., A grand opening and ribbon cutting for Fether Studios is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Friday. Fether Studios, located at 20 N. Howell Street, Hillsdale, is...
WILX-TV
Lansing Catholic boys, girls sweep Portland on the road
PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars boys beat Portland 49-37 Friday. Jack Jacobs scored 11 points and Dew Tolfree added eight. The boys team is now 4-7. The girls followed, and the Cougars followed up with a 64-41 win over the Raiders. They’ve won seven in a row,...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU football to see new faces
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State football not expected to sign new players during the February signing period and 13 transfer portal incoming players means there will be a lot of new faces in spring practice. Whether MSU needs 13 portal players every year moving forward remains to be seen...
WILX-TV
Jackson non-profit to provide birthday cakes to underprivileged youth
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Dawn Foods announced on Tuesday a three-year partnership with the national nonprofit For Goodness Cakes. The organization matches volunteer bakers with community organizations to celebrate children in foster care and youth overcoming adversity on special days. The global bakery ingredients manufacturer and distributor is the first...
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
WILX-TV
She’s Uncovered
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Alopecia affects 6.8 million people in the world but it is something rarely talked about in the open. One Mid-Michgander, is turning her pain into purpose. Nekeyta Brunson has started her nonprofit, She’s Uncovered where she helps people come to terms with and find solutions for their...
WILX-TV
Helpful tips for kids who stay home alone
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s a popular movie that made Macaulay Culkin a star. “Home Alone” tells the story of a kid who was accidentally left behind when his family took a Christmas trip. Now, Delta Township is taking a serious approach to this fun film premise with their Home Alone Safety for Kids class.
WILX-TV
Second water main break in East Lansing, Meridian Township
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing-Meridian Township Water and Sewer Authority (ELMWSA) confirmed with News 10 on Friday morning that they are experiencing another water main break leaving some residents in the area with no water. Repairs closed Park Lake Road from Roseland Avenue to Greencliff Drive. Officials said...
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Studio 10 preview and when the rain moves in
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10′s Claudia Sella joins the Now Desk to preview what to expect on Wednesday’s show. Plus First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews when we can expect more rain and we have what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
MSU’s Mission Menstruation adds free menstrual products on campus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gaining access to free menstrual products at Michigan State University is getting a whole lot easier. Mission Menstruation is installing free menstrual product dispensers in bathrooms across campus. You can find them in the women’s and gender-neutral bathrooms in an academic building and residence hall.
WILX-TV
Lansing man uses TikTok to grow his business, spread positive messages
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not easy for small businesses to compete with larger corporations, but one man in Lansing is paving his own path to success and he’s doing it through social media. Aondray Worthy owns WalkWorthy, a store that sells custom menswear. You might come across...
WILX-TV
Multiple chances for snow and the morning’s top headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole talks about our snow chances for the weekend. Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to take a look at the top headlines of the morning. ALMANAC INFORMATION for January 20, 2023. Average High: 30º Average Low 16º. Lansing Record...
WILX-TV
Bodycam footage captures Ann Arbor police rescue dog from icy river
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - A dog in Ann Arbor is back with her family safely after almost becoming a pupsicle Tuesday morning. Frankie had become stranded on the Huron River near Gallup Park after she chased a swan onto the ice. According to authorities, officials with the Ann Arbor police and fire departments worked to rescue the dog by using their equipment to break the ice, which created a path for Frankie to swim to shore.
WILX-TV
MDOT continues to make improvements to Grand River Ave.
MERIDIAN TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $14.7 million to perform resurfacing and drainage improvements on M-43. They said work will include joint and crack repairs, intermittent curb and gutter replacement, spot drainage repairs, and sidewalk ramp upgrades compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).
