EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO