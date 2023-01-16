Read full article on original website
Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield
Clareda Fay Byrd Mansfield, of Franklin, passed this life on January 19 th , 2023, at her residence, at the age of 91. Mrs. Mansfield was born in Weakley County, TN to the late Chester Author “Chet” Byrd and Mary Gwendolyn Adams “Polly” Byrd and was a member of Manchester First Church of the Nazarene. She was the valedictorian of her graduating class at Gleason High School. Mrs. Mansfield lived in Tullahoma for 48 years before moving to Franklin TN. While in Tullahoma she attended Wesley Heights Methodists Church. She was a loving wife, mother, and homemaker, she loved crafts, scrap booking and sewing and made clothes for her family and grandchildren.
Doris Isabel Pearson
It is with profound sadness that Doris Isabel Pearson, our loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend passed away on January 18, 2023. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her home in Tullahoma, TN. Doris was born on September 25th, 1947 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. There she met the love...
Verna Jean Stapler
Mrs. Verna Jean Stapler, age 60, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Stapler was born in Chicago, IL, to her late parents Oscar “Pop” Miller and Ruby Jean Kilgore Miller. She was a homemaker for many years and took pride in taking care of her family and home. Mrs. Stapler and her husband James were both members of Estill Springs Church of God. She loved to shop and buy gifts for others all the time and had a giving personality. Mrs. Stapler loved her family ferociously and was their mama bear. She loved with all her heart, especially her great nephew and grandbabies, and had a great sense of humor.
Westwood girls to open James C Haile tournament Saturday
After a week to recover from winning the DRVC tournament, the Westwood Lady Rockets will tip off their final act of the season Saturday in Murfreesboro. Westwood will participate in the James C Haile tournament in the AAA division. They are set to take on Watertown at 12:45 p.m. Saturday, January 21st.
H&R Block Student of the Week – Terena Tran
Join us at Thunder Radio and the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Terena Tran!. Terena is a 5th grader at College Street Elementary School. She was nominated by her teachers and administrators. Terena is the daughter of Eric and Kelly Tran. Her favorite...
Spring Wildflower Hike at Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park, May 18
At the moment it feels as if spring has already sprung in Coffee County. But spring actually begins March 20th, and Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park will be welcoming the season with a hike on May 18. Join Park Ranger Eric on a 2.5 mile hike along the Encloure...
Police release identity of deceased male discovered behind Walmart; foul play not suspected
Manchester Police Department has released the name of the deceased male found behind the Manchester Walmart on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. The man has been identified as Carlos Oropeza, a 45-year old Hispanic male. Police say that foul play “is not expected in Mr. Oropeza’s death, but results of an autopsy are pending.”
Manchester Regional Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer for appointment
2023 Manchester Regional Planning Commission UGB Membership Notice:. Manchester Regional Planning Commission is seeking a volunteer(s) for appointment to fill a term through February 2028. The Planning Commission meets on the third Monday, 5:30 p.m., of every month at Manchester City Hall. Persons applying for an appointment must reside in...
