Mrs. Verna Jean Stapler, age 60, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Monday, January 16, 2023, in Manchester, TN. Mrs. Stapler was born in Chicago, IL, to her late parents Oscar “Pop” Miller and Ruby Jean Kilgore Miller. She was a homemaker for many years and took pride in taking care of her family and home. Mrs. Stapler and her husband James were both members of Estill Springs Church of God. She loved to shop and buy gifts for others all the time and had a giving personality. Mrs. Stapler loved her family ferociously and was their mama bear. She loved with all her heart, especially her great nephew and grandbabies, and had a great sense of humor.

HILLSBORO, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO