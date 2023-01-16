ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan

West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
WEST MONROE, LA
Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana. The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide...
MONROE, LA
MONROE, LA
Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB

Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
LINCOLN PARISH, LA
Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La. We are so fortunate to […]
MONROE, LA
Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?

One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
RUSTON, LA
MONROE, LA
Ouachita Parish School System employee no longer employed by district following published racist MLK Day text

This story has been updated with additional information. An Ouachita Parish School System employee is no longer employed by the district following the release of offensive text messages on social media. A text thread between an Ouachita Parish Junior High School coach and office secretary Nelwyn Fontana was published on...
OUACHITA PARISH, LA
UNION PARISH ARRESTS

Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
UNION PARISH, LA
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
MONROE, LA
Adopt a Pet: Meet Soves!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Soves! How cute is she?. Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about this cat and how to adopt her. Soves is about 8-9 months old and has one eye because of a viral illness that caused one of her eyes to rupture. She still has a lot of personality and loves to give.
MONROE, LA
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!

Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
THIBODAUX, LA
Richwood town council fails to pass budget

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
RICHWOOD, LA
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
LAFAYETTE, LA

