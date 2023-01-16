Read full article on original website
Community responds to Downtown Monroe plan
West Monroe receives $5 million in federal funds courtesy of Rep. Julia Letlow. Mayor Staci Mitchell says the funds will improve pedestrian and vehicular safety and connectivity across the city. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Updated: 9 hours ago. KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
Employee volunteers pack meals to combat NELA food insecurity
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly a hundred volunteers from Entergy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and Healthy Blue helped pack meals Wednesday morning in an effort to fight food insecurity in northeast Louisiana. The meal-packing event is part of the three organizations’ commitment to packing 200,000 meals statewide...
Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm Campaign promotes home fire safety
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Red Cross of North Louisiana is stressing the prevention of home fires this month. It’s part of their Sound the Alarm, Save a Life Campaign that takes place annually in January. Karen McCoy, the executive director of the Red Cross of North Louisiana, says...
Louisiana School Official Resigns Over Slur-Filled MLK Day Text
A white secretary at a Louisiana school abruptly resigned from her position late last week after making racist comments about Martin Luther King Jr. Day in a text conversation with a coach. In a Monday Facebook post, self-described artist-activist-organizer Walter Geno McLaughlin shared a video that included an image of...
Lincoln Prep pulls request to LPSB
Thursday night’s special-called Lincoln Parish School Board meeting likely set a record. In a meeting that had only one item on the agenda that was amended to remove that item, the LPSB met for only 3:12 before the meeting adjourned at the Lincoln Parish Schools Central Office meeting room.
Monroe restaurant owner receives the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, Monroe native Cory Bahr received the Restaurateur of the Year Louey Award during the Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) Annual Meeting in New Orleans, La. Bahr is the owner and founder of Parish Restaurant, Standard Coffee, and Heritage Catering in Monroe, La. We are so fortunate to […]
Does Buc-ee’s proximity to RJHS raise security concerns?
One of the secondary questions that has arisen from some Lincoln Parish residents is how will Buc-ee’s impact Ruston Junior High School. The marquee travel center will be built directly across the road from the junior high and is expected to open in 2025. So Tarbutton Road will see...
White Louisiana Junior High School Secretary Resigns After Racist MLK Text She Sent Co-Worker Leaked
A white secretary at a Louisiana middle school resigned after the racist text she sent her colleague on Martin Luther King Jr. Day leaked, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nelwyn Fontana resigned from her secretarial job at Ouachita Parish Junior High School after her text message referring to MLK Day as "n----- day" was brought to the public — but the community wanted more to be done about the vile exchange. A January 16 post brought the former school secretary's text message to the Louisiana community's attention. Walter Geno McLaughlin, who is an activist and organizer, made the Facebook post that...
Ouachita Parish School System employee no longer employed by district following published racist MLK Day text
This story has been updated with additional information. An Ouachita Parish School System employee is no longer employed by the district following the release of offensive text messages on social media. A text thread between an Ouachita Parish Junior High School coach and office secretary Nelwyn Fontana was published on...
UNION PARISH ARRESTS
Kelli Nicole Mitcham, 12/17/1978; 2996 Hwy 144, Eros, La; Expired Drivers License, Tail Lamps, Poss. Of Sch II. Kharahjnie Rakheem Levingston, 6/16/1999; 110 Railroad St, Junction City, La; Establishing of Speed Zone, Driver must be Licensed, Poss. Of Sch 1-Misd, Poss. Of Sch II, Poss. Of Legend, Drug without Prescription or Order.
Special announcement to be made in West Monroe on January 23rd
WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 23, 2023, at 10:00 AM, a special announcement will be made by the City of West Monroe and the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group in regards to a new event in West Monroe and a special milestone in the City of West Monroe’s history. This event will […]
Monroe first responders working scene of fatal tree cutting accident
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: Monroe Fire Department has confirmed that a man died in a tree-cutting accident this morning, Jan. 20, 2023, according to administrative assistant to Monroe Fire Chief Brunson Moss. A man working for an unidentified tree service died after cutting himself with a chainsaw. The man...
Louisiana Jr. High School office secretary fired after racist remarks about MLK Day
Bleeding and in pain, a pregnant woman in Louisiana couldn’t get answers
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Kaitlyn Joshua found out she was pregnant in mid-August, she and her husband, Landon Joshua, were excited to have a second baby on the way. They have a 4-year-old daughter and thought that was just the right age to help with a younger sibling.
Adopt a Pet: Meet Soves!
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Meet Soves! How cute is she?. Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to talk about this cat and how to adopt her. Soves is about 8-9 months old and has one eye because of a viral illness that caused one of her eyes to rupture. She still has a lot of personality and loves to give.
Lester Ramsey, Jr. sentenced to life in prison for 2020 murder of Monroe man
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Lester Ramsey, Jr. has been sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of the 2020 homicide of a Monroe man. The sentencing hearing began in Oct. of 2022 and concluded on Jan. 17, 2023. During the trial of State of Louisiana v....
Bourgeois Meat Market introduces Boudin King Cakes for a Cause!
Bourgeois Meat Market will be selling specialty Bourgeois Boudin King Cake this carnival season made by award-winning local chef Nathan Richard, with half the proceeds being given to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s (LLS) Annual Firefighter Stairclimb Nonprofit. “They’re made with Bourgeois boudin, pepper jack cheese,Tobasco pepper jelly, rolled...
West Monroe man sentenced to life in prison for February 2020 homicide
UPDATE (01-19-2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On January 19, 2023, officials confirmed that Lester Ramsey Jr. was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in the 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began […]
Richwood town council fails to pass budget
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - The Richwood town council has failed again to pass a budget at tonight’s council meeting. Mayor Gerald Brown says the council voted 3-2 against approving a budget. Brown says this means the town must now operate at 50% of the last budget that was approved....
Lafayette High school resource officer put on paid administrative leave
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police have confirmed that 7-year Police Officer Derrick Miles has been placed on administrative leave. Miles, a school resource officer at Lafayette High, was removed from his duties and placed on paid leave effective Jan.13, 2023. Police Spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said the decision follows a complaint. She did not give […]
