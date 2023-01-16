ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates in six local races running unopposed, other races highly crowded

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — With candidate qualifying over, the Unitary Election is officially underway and already some candidates are declaring victory.

Sheriff TK Waters, Jerry Holland for Supervisor of Elections, Jim Overton for Tax Collector, Kevin Carrico for District 4, Nick Howland for At Large Group 3 and Matt Carlucci for Group 4 will all glide to victory as no one filed to challenge them for the positions.

The race for Property Appraiser drew three candidates.

Democrat Joyce Morgan and Republicans Jason Fischer and Danny Becton are all vying for the position, which comes with a $184,000-a-year salary.

The mayor’s race also has a crowded field.

NPA Omega Allen, Republicans LeAnna Cumber, Daniel Davis and Al Ferraro, Democrats Donna Deegan and Audrey Gibson as well as write-in candidate Brian Griffin all qualified.

Most city council races will also yield tough competition.

53 candidates filed between the 16 remaining seats, with Districts 7, 8, 9, 10 and At Large Group 5 drawing the most crowded fields.

Election Day is March 21st.

Unless any candidate grabs more than 50 percent of the vote in their race, the top two vote getters will go head-to-head in the runoff election slated for May 16th.

