Kingsport Chick-fil-A announces planned reopening date
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport’s only Chick-fil-A closed its doors last year so the restaurant could be demolished and rebuilt with improvements. Now, six months later, a planned reopening date has been announced.
In a Facebook post , the restaurant revealed a target reopening date of Jan. 26.Input sought for Stone Drive, John B. Dennis Highway interchange study
The Kingsport Chick-fil-A, located at 1205 E. Stone Drive, has been closed since last July .
The restaurant was torn down so that it could be replaced with a new, larger one featuring a dual fulfillment drive-thru .
