Manistee’s Lacey Zimmerman signs to run track at Ferris State
Lacey Zimmerman, a senior at Manistee, chose to officially sign her letter of intent to run track at Ferris State. She said there were actually three reasons she chose to attend the Big Rapids university next year. It’s close to home, some members of her family are already enrolled there...
Fremont girls, Orchard View boys win bowling matches
FREMONT – — Fremont and Orchard View bowling teams split their match on Wednesday. Orchard View won the boys’ match, 17-13. Despite dropping both Baker games and the first regular game, the Packers threw a season-high to take all possible points in the second regular game. Gabe...
Montague wrestlers sweep Mason County Central and Orchard View
The Montague wrestling team got wins against two Western Michigan Conference foes on Wednesday. The Wildcats took down Mason County Central, 54-26, and Orchard View, 46-33. Jimmy Thommen, Fletcher Thommen, Tristan Winkleblack, Michael Moore, Issac French and Natalie Bassett were undefeated on the night. Montague (9-4) will host the GMAA...
Hicks has a double-double to lead Hart past Montague
Hart’s girls basketball team won its fifth straight Thursday night with a tight 45-41 non-conference victory over Montague on the road. But the Pirates shot the ball poorly and made several early mistakes to open the door for the Wildcats to take a 9-2 lead after one. Although the...
Whitehall gets by Shelby 40-35
Shelby’s girls basketball team stayed close the entire game, but couldn’t get over the hump in dropping a 40-35 non-conference loss to Whitehall on the road Thursday night. After finishing in a 4-4 tie at the end of one, the Tigers were outscored, 15-7 in the second and...
Walkerville boys fall to Manistee Catholic Central in Thursday hoops action
Walkerville’s boys basketball team was looking for its second straight win, and very nearly pulled it off before Manistee Catholic Central rallied for a 51-47 West Michigan D League victory in Manistee Thursday night. Connor Shafer and Angel Santillan-Lopez got the game off to a rousing start when they...
Ashbaugh scores 29 in Grant win over Ravenna
The Grant Tigers girls basketball team made quick work of the Ravenna Bulldogs on Tuesday evening as they cruised by Ravenna 61-16. The non-conference contest was played in Grant. The Tigers led from start to finish as they raced out to a 22-1 lead by the end of after the...
Miller, Nelson lead Mason County Central girls past Newaygo
Leading pretty much from start to finish, the Mason County Central girls’ basketball team defeated Newaygo, 50-36 in non-conference action on the road Wednesday night. It was a close first half, with the Spartans managing to take a four-point lead, 10-6 at the end of one and outscored the Lions, 11-8 in the second to take a 21-14 lead into the half.
Kent City boys grab fourth straight win, take down Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep
The Kent City Eagles boys’ used balanced scoring in a 76-60 victory over Grand Rapids Wellspring Prep on Tuesday. Four Eagles reached double figures in scoring. “This win feels way more like a loss,” Kent City coach Dave Ingles said. “We didn’t execute on the defensive end at all. Low energy and lack of focus made this game much closer than it should have been.”
Grand Haven girls get by East Kentwood, Beindt scores 17
The Grand Haven girls basketball team put away East Kentwood for an OK Conference-Red victory on Tuesday evening, 50-37. The lead exchanged hands over the first two quarters and the Bucs found themselves trailing 20-19 at halftime. Grand Haven found some offense in the third quarter with a 16-4 scoring...
Kent City girls hit 13 3-pointers in win over Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
On a night when Kent City’s two main offensive weapons were struggling on offense, others stepped up. The result was a non-conference victory over Covenant Christian with a come-from-behind 55-49 win. Hailey Kamphuis led the Kent City offense with 18 points, including six 3-pointers. She also grabbed four rebounds....
Spring Lake girls fall to Hudsonville Unity Christian in closing seconds
The Spring Lake Lakers girls basketball team dropped a heartbreaking 45-43 OK Conference-Blue contest to Hudsonville Unity Christian on Tuesday evening. The Lakers missed a couple of crucial shots with seconds left in the contest. Both teams battled back and forth with neither having more than a five-point lead at...
Montague cruises past Manistee in Tuesday hoops action
Montague dealt the Chippewas a 67-35 home loss in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. The Chippewas led only twice in the game and that came early in the first quarter before the Wildcats quickly took charge and soon left no doubt as to the outcome. After showing marked improvement...
Mona Shores’ girls fall behind early, lose to Zeeland West
The Mona Shores girls basketball team fell to Zeeland West in an OK Conference-Green matchup on Tuesday evening. The Sailors fell behind early and lost, 48-31. The Sailors were down 18-10 after the first quarter and 27-15 by the half. Any hopes of a comeback were dashed after the halftime...
Wyoming Tri-Unity Christian handles Catholic Central in boys’ hoops action
The defending state champion Wyoming Tri Unity Christian Defenders ran past the Muskegon Catholic Central Crusaders on Tuesday, 64-29, in an Alliance League contest. The Defenders jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter of action and increased their lead to 35-16 by the half by outscoring Catholic Central 18-7 in the second stanza.
Pentwater gets by Hesperia in Wednesday hoops action
Pentwater’s girls basketball team traveled to Hesperia for a non-conference game Wednesday night and came away with a 37-30 victory. Starting out strong, the Falcons grabbed an early 8-2 lead. But the Panthers fought back, and narrowed the margin to just one point, 11-10 at the horn. Unlike in...
Shillinger drains 26 points as Ludington cruises past Orchard View
After falling behind early in the second quarter, the Ludington boys basketball team sped away from visiting Orchard View, 71-29 Tuesday and improved to 12-0. The Orioles led only 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and then saw the Cardinals hit them with a body punch to take a lead, before they recovered and exploded over the remainder of the period, 21-7 and raced into a 36-18 halftime lead.
White Cloud converts 20-of-24 free throws to beat Pentwater
Pentwater’s boys basketball team closed the gap to two late in the game, but White Cloud pulled away for a 59-50 non-conference victory at Pentwater Tuesday night. The Falcons traded baskets with the Indians throughout the first quarter, with Trey Johnson and Will Werkema-Grondsma each scored seven points as the period ended in a 14-14 tie.
Shorthanded Jayhawk men drop tight decision to Delta
The Muskegon Community College Jayhawk men fell behind early, battled back, then fell to Delta Community College, 70-66. The Jayhawks trailed 38-25 at the half. A 16-0 run in the latter stages of the opening half pushed Delta into the big lead. That, coupled with MCC’s cold shooting (24 percent in the first half), put them behind early.
Muskegon Big Reds crush Grand Rapids Union with strong defensive performance
The Muskegon Big Reds boys basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Tuesday with an 83-42 OK Green win. The Muskegon defense set the tone while the offense took advantage with 6-6 junior Terrance Davis and 6-5 junior Stanley Cunningham. The Big Reds also canned seven shots from beyond the arc.
