After falling behind early in the second quarter, the Ludington boys basketball team sped away from visiting Orchard View, 71-29 Tuesday and improved to 12-0. The Orioles led only 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and then saw the Cardinals hit them with a body punch to take a lead, before they recovered and exploded over the remainder of the period, 21-7 and raced into a 36-18 halftime lead.

LUDINGTON, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO