Nebraska Football: Former Georgia TE Arik Gilbert trending to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska offers Texas receiver with visit coming SaturdayThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes drop fifth-straight, lose to Nebraska 63-60The LanternColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LincolnTed RiversLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands commitment from Georgia edge rusherThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
5-star college football transfer Arik Gilbert picks Nebraska
Former five-star recruit and 2023 college football transfer Arik Gilbert has committed to Nebraska for the coming season. Who is Arik Gilbert? The native of Georgia was a consensus 5-star recruit coming out of Marietta, ranked as the No. 5 overall player nationally and the No. 1 ranked tight end in ...
Former Tennessee Target Enters The Portal
Georgia wide receiver Adonai Mitchell has entered the transfer portal, and Tennessee football could be after him.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Yardbarker
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior
Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday. Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on Jan. 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.
klkntv.com
Nebraska basketball’s Juwan Gary out for rest of season
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) – Nebraska men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg announced Wednesday evening that Juwan Gary will have left shoulder surgery and miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season. Gary, a 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward, suffered the injury in the first half of Nebraska’s game with Illinois on...
klkntv.com
Fred Hoiberg’s first technical at Nebraska sparks Huskers in win over Ohio State
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska men’s basketball held Ohio State to a season-low 60 points en route to a close win Wednesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Husker forward Juwan Gary is out for the season, and stepping up in his place was redshirt freshman Denim Dawson, who set a career high with eight rebounds and posted seven points.
klkntv.com
Nebraska women’s basketball picks up road win at Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) –Nebraska women’s basketball secured a 71-64 come-from-behind win at Purdue on Wednesday night. Alexis Markowski helped the Huskers to a lead with a dominant fourth-quarter performance. Markowski scored 11 of her team-high 19 points and made six of her 10 rebounds in the fourth quarter...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Jan. 19
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It was a busy Thursday night of high school basketball. Catch some of the highlights and scores from around the area, including a rematch of the Heartland Athletic Conference boys tournament championship game between Lincoln Southeast and Lincoln High. Boys basketball. Lincoln Southeast 61, Lincoln...
klkntv.com
Nebraska state troopers respond to over 400 weather-related incidents
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska state troopers have been hard at work over the past two days as snow and ice accumulated across the state. Troopers have responded to more than 400 weather-related incidents. Troopers responded to 42 crashes and helped 385 motorists who had either slid off the...
klkntv.com
A winter storm unfolding across the state
UPDATE – 12:10 p.m. Wednesday:. After analyzing radar trends and taking a look at some of the morning data, we’ve made a few adjustments to the snow forecast. A wintry mix will eat away at some of the snow totals in southeast Nebraska, producing a sharp cutoff between high and not-so-high snow totals. Lincoln will end up very close to that cutoff region.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Country music artist Zach Bryan coming to Lincoln in August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Zach Bryan’s “Burn Burn Burn North American Tour” is making a stop in Lincoln. The Grammy-nominated country artist will come to Pinnacle Bank Arena on August 29. Fans can register for a chance to purchase tickets for the show at www.axs.com/zachbryan. Registration...
klkntv.com
Calm weather for Friday; Wave passes to our south on Saturday
Depending on where you’re located, the air will either have a very mild or very chilly feel on Friday morning. Low clouds have moved overhead in eastern Nebraska early Friday. For areas with those clouds, temperatures have been in the upper-20s and low-30s for much of the overnight hours.
klkntv.com
Turning drier on Thursday
Many Nebraskans saw a significant snowfall on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with areas in central Nebraska measuring the snow in feet. The far southeast corner of the state ended up with less snow, as a wintry mix and dry air were able to dominate. Lincoln was still able to see a lot of moisture though, with 0.82″ of liquid-equivalent falling at Lincoln Airport on Wednesday.
klkntv.com
Chilly, snow chance Saturday
Our average high for the middle and end of January is in the middle 30s, but we’re not quite going to see that for a while. Temperatures are going to struggle through next week. Precipitation chances are small with only a slight chance the second half of Saturday. Snow...
klkntv.com
LPS Superintendent Paul Gausman on how he makes snow day decisions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Public Schools students were back in school Thursday after a snow day. How does the district decide when to cancel school for over 40,000 students?. Superintendent Paul Gausman said there are many factors he takes into account before making the call. “We have a...
klkntv.com
Nebraska animal shelters honor late Betty White on her 101st birthday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Tuesday would have been Betty White’s 101 birthday, and animal shelters around the country are celebrating with another year of the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The Capital Humane Society is using some of the donations received last year to place a memorial plaque honoring the “Golden Girls”...
klkntv.com
Enraged man pointed gun at driver on I-80 near Kearney, patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Colorado man used a stolen gun to threaten a fellow driver on Interstate 80 on Tuesday, the Nebraska State Patrol said. Around 2 p.m., the patrol was made aware of a man who pointed a handgun toward another driver near Elm Creek, which is about 20 miles west of Kearney.
klkntv.com
Snow emergency in effect in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The City of Lincoln has declared a snow emergency. That means starting at 10 p.m. Wednesday, you can’t park on certain streets. Maps of the prohibited roads can be found on the city’s website. The emergency will end at 5 a.m. Thursday, according...
klkntv.com
UNL starts growing produce to reduce food waste in dining halls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln is doing its part to be more sustainable by introducing a different form of agriculture to students. In September, UNL started growing some of its own produce inside a micro-farm in one of its dining halls. Matt Jewell, assistant manager in...
