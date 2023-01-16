Many Nebraskans saw a significant snowfall on Wednesday and Wednesday night, with areas in central Nebraska measuring the snow in feet. The far southeast corner of the state ended up with less snow, as a wintry mix and dry air were able to dominate. Lincoln was still able to see a lot of moisture though, with 0.82″ of liquid-equivalent falling at Lincoln Airport on Wednesday.

