Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Embrace the Adventure: A Love-Hate Relationship with Michigan Weather, and How Grand Rapids Residents Thrive"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’
A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland nonprofit building homes for ‘missing middle’. A West Michigan nonprofit is working to help make housing more affordable for people in Holland. (Jan. 20, 2023) Kalamazoo celebrates Chinese Lunar...
WOOD
Kent County deputies: Body found in swamp
Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Deputies are investigating after a body was found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday. (Jan. 20, 2023) Kalamazoo celebrates Chinese Lunar New Year. The official start of the Chinese...
WOOD
Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures
The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures. The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Kalamazoo celebrates...
WOOD
Snow Conditions Report: Jan. 19, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This extended reprieve from winter has been difficult to digest for snow enthusiasts but there are solid signals that snow and cold will return soon. The warmth has been remarkable so far this January. This is the first time we’ve begun the first 20...
WOOD
Checking in with Wyoming city leadership
Deputy city manager of Wyoming John McCarter joined News 8 to talk about the recent State of the City address, ARPA funds, and the future of the old General Motors Plant on 36th Street. (Jan. 19, 2023) Checking in with Wyoming city leadership. Deputy city manager of Wyoming John McCarter...
WOOD
Holland On Ice event coming to downtown
We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023) We’ve had pretty mild winter so far this year, but a festival in Holland is promising to be the coolest event on the Lakeshore. (Jan. 19, 2023)
WOOD
A home generator could be a lifesaver for your family
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Power outages can happen anywhere and at any time. Home generators can be a life saver for you and your family. They service all makes and models of standby generators and provide free in-home estimates and offer product financing!. Today we have Steve from...
Police: Body found in swamp is missing Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
WOOD
SKYMINT Cannabis offering year of free weed
A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) A Michigan-based cannabis company is looking to give one person the chance at free weed for an entire year. (Jan. 18, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Noon 011823
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. Rain or wintry mix expected north of Grand Rapids tonight Everyone south of I-96 will see cold rain. Snow will accumulate near Newaygo and Montcalm Counties and to the north. Patchy areas of freezing rain are possible. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 30s.
WOOD
KCAS Pets of the Week: Buck and Brazen
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. Brazen is a 1-year-old mix breed weighing in at only 25 pounds. He’s a bundle of energy who loves to jump to catch treats. He knows how to sit, though he’s pretty food-motivated. He’s playful and loves toys. At the News 8 studio Friday, he was friendly with everyone he met and didn’t bark at all, even in a new environment with lots of strange smells and new people.
WOOD
Remodeling & New Homes Show kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – DeVos Place has been transformed and if you’ve got home projects on your mind, this is the place to be! The show opens today and runs through the weekend. If you’re looking to Build, Remodel or Redecorate and whether your project is large or small, it can all begin here! There’s nearly 200 local exhibitors, a designer showcase, stage seminars, hands-on training, and even fun for the kids!
WOOD
LaughFest announces 2023 festival headliners, events
LaughFest announces 2023 festival headliners, events. The Grand Rapids Popcorn Company is just one of many businesses celebrating National Popcorn Day in style! (Jan. 19, 2023) Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 011923. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. NCAA basketball: Jan. 18, 2023. Storm...
WOOD
Burton student inspires with his big heart
Holland Museum says repairs will cost seven figures. The old Holland post office, now home to the Holland Museum, is in desperate need of repair. (Jan. 20, 2023) Video shows dramatic rescue before train barrels …. Authorities released dramatic video showing firefighters pulling a driver from an overturned car just...
WOOD
Honoring local women & 50 years of Title IX
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – 50 years ago, a law went into effect that changed the trajectory for millions of women and girls in the United States – we’re talking about Title IX. This weekend, Saugatuck High School is having a big celebration to commemorate 50 years of that law and also celebrate their local legendary women and current and former Saugatuck female athletes.
WOOD
Enjoy winter, shopping and wine in Grand Haven
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s something special going on along the Lakeshore tomorrow, giving you the chance to enjoy downtown Grand Haven and enjoy winter, shopping and some wine. It’s the 12th Annual Wine About Winter and Jeremy joins us from Grand Haven today to talk about...
WOOD
No charges expected after assault at high school girls basketball game
An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her school. (Jan. 18, 2023) No charges expected after assault at high school …. An East Kentwood girl’s basketball player accused of attacking an opponent is expected to be disciplined by her...
WOOD
Gordon Water Systems celebrates 50 years
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Gordon Water Systems is celebrating its 50th year serving west Michigan. They are in their 2nd generation ownership with 3rd generation. working in the business. As such, they are having specials throughout the year to. share the love of helping 10,000’s of families and businesses these...
WOOD
Get creative with Board & Brush Allegan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Something we love on eightWest is telling you about cool places to check out in West Michigan. One of the places we have recently discovered is a creative studio in Allegan, that you’ll want to visit if you love DIY projects, wood signs, or connecting with friends. Board and Brush Allegan is a vibrant, fun and spacious studio where you can build on-trend, farmhouse-classic, and inspirational pieces of décor for your home, office or cottage.
WOOD
Fun ways to celebrate National Cheese lovers’ day!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Did you know that January 20th is National Cheese Lovers Day? Our friends at Milk Means More has some different and fun ways you can celebrate national cheese lovers’ day. Most of us can agree that we love cheese, in fact according to the USDA, they average American eats an average of 36.9 pounds of cheese a year in 2017. Here are some fun ways to celebrate the day!
Comments / 0