GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are two happy dogs looking for their forever families. Brazen is a 1-year-old mix breed weighing in at only 25 pounds. He’s a bundle of energy who loves to jump to catch treats. He knows how to sit, though he’s pretty food-motivated. He’s playful and loves toys. At the News 8 studio Friday, he was friendly with everyone he met and didn’t bark at all, even in a new environment with lots of strange smells and new people.

KENT COUNTY, MI ・ 10 HOURS AGO