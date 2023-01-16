ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma man arrested after child pornography investigation

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents say an Oklahoma man was arrested on numerous complaints related to child pornography.

Officials say the investigation began on Dec. 23, 2022 when agents with OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

OSBI: Search for missing 4-year old becomes recovery operation

The tip claimed that child pornography was being uploaded to a social media platform from an IP address located in Oklahoma.

Authorities were allegedly able to trace that IP address to Paul Harley Cook.

OSBI agents received assistance from special agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations-Tulsa to arrest Cook and execute a search warrant at his home in Langley.

2 dead after plane crashes in Kingfisher County

Cook was arrested on complaints of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Officials say additional charges are pending.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

