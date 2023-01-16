Oklahoma man arrested after child pornography investigation

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Agents say an Oklahoma man was arrested on numerous complaints related to child pornography.

Officials say the investigation began on Dec. 23, 2022 when agents with OSBI’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip claimed that child pornography was being uploaded to a social media platform from an IP address located in Oklahoma.

Authorities were allegedly able to trace that IP address to Paul Harley Cook.

OSBI agents received assistance from special agents with the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations-Tulsa to arrest Cook and execute a search warrant at his home in Langley.

Cook was arrested on complaints of distribution of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and violating the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Officials say additional charges are pending.

