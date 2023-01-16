Read full article on original website
Man sentenced to 20.5 years in prison for May 2021 Spotlight nightclub homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County judge sentenced Darryl Lathan to 20.5 years in prison Thursday for the May 2021 murder of Armonte Rodgers at Spotlight Nightclub in south Toledo. Lathan was found guilty on Aug. 5, 2022 after an October 2021 indictment. Lathan shot Rodgers on May 16...
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland
LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and recover 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz on the 3400 block of W 95th St. in Cleveland. The HCSO initiated this investigation after the child was ordered...
Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023
Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
Missing Henry County child found safe
Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1
(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
Tree falls onto Toledo home, no injuries reported
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue remain active on the scene of a tree crashing into a Toledo home, Thursday. According to TPD, officers responded to a call of a tree crashing into a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave. around 10 p.m.
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County last week. OSHP says troopers filed felony drug charges against Aisha Cochran, 45, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 48, both from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $27,450, during a traffic stop.
