ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Missing child case turns into suspected meth lab investigation

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - A missing child case in Henry County has now turned into a suspected meth lab investigation. 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz is in safe custody after a Northern Ohio manhunt. Investigators said she hadn’t showed up at school lately and wasn’t brought to Henry County Children’s Services...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Missing Liberty Center girl found safe in Cleveland

LIBERTY CENTER, Ohio (WTVG) - On Friday, the U.S. Marshals Service Missing Child Unit and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were able to locate and recover 8-year-old Elena Kalvitz on the 3400 block of W 95th St. in Cleveland. The HCSO initiated this investigation after the child was ordered...
CLEVELAND, OH
13abc.com

Pictures of the Week! Jan. 20, 2023

Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag. 63 residents of the Blossom Healthcare nursing home on East Howard Street in Willard were taken to other...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man arrested, charged for 16 porch package thefts in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man has been arrested and charged for 16 different thefts of packages from Toledoans' porches. Through collaboration with other northwest Ohio police departments, Toledo police identified Christopher Johnson's vehicle and arrested him during a traffic stop. TPD said thousands of dollars of stolen items were...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Missing Henry County child found safe

Householder and others allegedly used a dark money group funded by FirstEnergy to help him become speaker and elect his allies to pass a bill bailing out nuclear power plants. Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag.
HENRY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Police looking for man last seen in south Toledo Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are searching for 53-year-old Terry Place, who was last seen on Thursday in south Toledo. According to a Toledo Police Department Facebook post, Place was last seen in the area of Broadway Street and Western Avenue in south Toledo at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Police pull body from pond in Findlay

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
TOLEDO, OH
WANE-TV

Shooting in Defiance County leaves 1 in ‘critical’ condition

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — Authorities arrested one person Wednesday following an altercation that left another person in “critical” condition from a gunshot wound, according to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO). On Wednesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in the 7000 block of Stever...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody

(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
DEFIANCE COUNTY, OH
CBS Detroit

Suspect wanted for double shooting in Detroit that killed 1

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are seeking the public's help locating a suspect in connection with a double shooting in Detroit that left one person dead on Christmas Day.Police say at about 1:35 p.m., the male suspect fired shots into a Chevy pickup truck, fatally wounding a 26-year-old man. The suspect fled in a silver or green Chevy Suburban with a black Chevy emblem on the front.The suspect is described as last seen wearing a black coat, black pants and black shoes.Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

1/20: Derek's Friday Noon Forecast

Householder and others allegedly used a dark money group funded by FirstEnergy to help him become speaker and elect his allies to pass a bill bailing out nuclear power plants. Using doorbell camera footage from a string of thefts in December, Toledo Police were able to narrow down a search for a particular individual driving a black Dodge Charger with temporary tag.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting

TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
TIFFIN, OH
13abc.com

Tree falls onto Toledo home, no injuries reported

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Toledo Police Department and Toledo Fire and Rescue remain active on the scene of a tree crashing into a Toledo home, Thursday. According to TPD, officers responded to a call of a tree crashing into a home in the 2900 block of Northwood Ave. around 10 p.m.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond

FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

OSHP troopers seize over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock Co.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized over $27,000 worth of fentanyl in Hancock County last week. OSHP says troopers filed felony drug charges against Aisha Cochran, 45, and Robert Lee Smith Jr., 48, both from Dearborn Heights, Michigan, after troopers seized 183 grams of fentanyl, worth approximately $27,450, during a traffic stop.
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy