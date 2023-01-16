ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taunton, MA

BonerJams03'
4d ago

Meanwhile the advancement of left wing degeneracy and moral decay becomes more normalized? Please tell me people are noticing this.

Sickness
4d ago

Congrats for having the balls. Any parent who brings their child to listen to an inappropriate book by a person who doesn't even know what they are.........you are part of the downfall of America

STEVE BISHOP
4d ago

we should all be protesting these sickos and protecting our children at all costs... shame on the rest of Taunton not standing up for those poor innocent children. There's no justification for this. I would be saying the same exact thing if these nazi were reading Hitler stories to our kids. Schools and libraries are No place for predators!

whdh.com

White supremacist group interrupts a drag queen story hour in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A white supremacist group is accused of spreading hate after interrupting a drag queen story hour in Taunton on Saturday. Members of the group caused a scare when they showed up in masks to the story hour inside the children’s room at Taunton Public Library and staged a protest outside.
TAUNTON, MA
ABC6.com

Fall River man pleads guilty to raping child

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A Fall River man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty last week to raping a child. Devin Medeiros, 22, was sentenced to serve four to six years in state prison on Jan. 13, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn. On...
FALL RIVER, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford man sentenced for raping a minor

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — A New Bedford man was sentenced to prison for raping a minor on multiple occasions. Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Samuel Adorno, 29, was sentenced to serve 10 to 12 years in prison after spending two days in Fall River Superior Court for raping a 13-year-old girl.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Driver charged for Warwick crash that left 6 injured to face judge

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The driver charged in a Warwick crash that left six people injured is set to be arraigned Friday. Jaden Berthole, 18, was arrested Thursday after a crash on Sandy Lane. The crash happened around 3 p.m. and resulted in five hospitalizations. Additionally, two people were...
WARWICK, RI
universalhub.com

Man charged with punching two Asian-American women in the face in Boston; was already locked up for attack on elderly woman in Cambridge

A Cambridge man is being held in lieu of $5,000 bail following his arraignment last month that he went up to an Asian-American woman in Chinatown and punched her in the face last April 2 and then about two hours later punched out another Asian-American woman downtown, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office reports.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police ask for help in search for East Boston woman last seen in November

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is turning to the public for help as they work to locate Reina Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as being a Hispanic female, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was last seen getting into a motor vehicle in the area of Bennington Street, East Boston on Nov. 26 and was dropped off in Somerville.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Barnstable Police Sergeant promoted to Lieutenant

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Police Department is proud to announce the promotion of Sergeant Meaghan Cunningham to the rank of Lieutenant. We would like to congratulate Lieutenant Cunningham on her promotion. Lieutenant Meaghan Cunningham is a 14 year veteran with the Barnstable Police Department. Lieutenant Cunningham started her law...
BARNSTABLE, MA
WCVB

Prosecutor reveals evidence of dismemberment in Ana Walshe case

QUINCY, Mass. — Several new pieces of evidence were revealed Wednesday morning when Brian Walshe appeared in court toface new charges, including murder, in connection with the death of his wife, Ana Walshe. Prosecutors say the evidence shows that the Cohasset mother was dismembered by her husband. At the...
COHASSET, MA
ABC6.com

Trial begins for off-duty Pawtucket officer, allegedly shot teenager

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The trial for a Pawtucket police officer accused in an off-duty shooting began on Wednesday. In June 2022, Officer Daniel Dolan, 38, was arrested after police said he shot at a vehicle with three teenagers inside, injuring one of them. According to court documents, Dolan...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

5 injured, 1 arrested after Warwick crash

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police say five people are in the hospital and one person is under arrest following a car crash. According to the Warwick police chief, an accident was called in around 3 p.m. across from the St. Kevin Church. Police say they are still reconstructing...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Heroux proposes to close Ash Street Jail in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux is proposing to close the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford. Heroux said he also wants to “retrofit” the former Bristol County ICE detention facility to house inmates. The sheriff will discuss his proposal at 2 p.m....
NEW BEDFORD, MA

