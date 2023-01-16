Read full article on original website
Roy
4d ago
What’s the point in trying to do anything positive in a town that’s residents for the most part contribute nothing. They vandalize their own town and pride themselves on being “poor minorities” it looks like a breeding ground for thugs.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items
Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations
For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
Circle K gas: 40 cents off per gallon in Missouri, Illinois on Friday
Drivers around Missouri, Illinois and Iowa can enjoy a discount on gas Friday at their local Circle K location.
KFVS12
Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois
MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
fox32chicago.com
Circle K offering 40 cents off per gallon of gas at some Illinois stations
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A heads-up for drivers: Circle K will be offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating Illinois stations. The deal applies between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Friday. The company said it is looking to give consumers some relief after the holiday spending season. You...
‘Experts’ Claim the Best Illinois Steak is Here and Not Chicago
I'll say from the start that I don't automatically trust the internet to tell me where the best this or that is. However, there is one site that claims to be "experts" at finding the best steakhouse in Illinois. If they're right, you don't need to go to Chicago which I'll take as good news.
If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois
When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
There Are Now 170 Guns Banned in Illinois, With More to Come
This is always a hot debate, guns in the state of Illinois...So let's see where we are with this thing. There are 170 guns now banned in the state of Illinois, so what gives? MyStateline. There are now 170 guns that are now banned in the state of Illinois. That's...
Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
KFVS12
3 airlines bidding for services at Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Contour Airlines is making a bid to take over services at another Heartland Airport. Contour already flies out of airports in Cape Girardeau, Mo., and Paducah, Ky. But now the airline wants to take off in Marion, Ill. Back in November in 2022, Cape Air Terminated...
Some childcare providers forced to close after not getting paychecks from state
CHICAGO — Some Illinois childcare providers have been forced to close their doors after they did not receive their paychecks from the state. Childcare workers across the state are still waiting for their monthly paychecks, which they should have received at the beginning of January. But 19 days later and many are unable to pay […]
‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients
CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
1470 WMBD
Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end
CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
FOX2now.com
Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
hardincoindependent.com
A reason we are thankful – electricity and the Illinois Landmarks grant!
Over the past year, the past 138 years to be exact, God has protected this historic Hardin County Independent building (est. 1884) and recently provided restoration of its electrical issues through the hands of Mike Sullivan and sons, Logan, Landon, and Lawson of Mike Sullivan Electric of Harrisburg, IL. Since the service and meter had to be upgraded, SouthEastern Illinois Electric (SEIEC) employees also contributed to the repair.
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.
Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
Comments / 15