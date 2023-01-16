ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cairo, IL

Roy
4d ago

What’s the point in trying to do anything positive in a town that’s residents for the most part contribute nothing. They vandalize their own town and pride themselves on being “poor minorities” it looks like a breeding ground for thugs.

B100

Illinois Goodwill Stores Do Not Accept These 17 Items

Getting an early start on spring cleaning? You should know some things before you take a box to a Goodwill in Illinois. My family isn't very good at getting rid of stuff and we recently cleaned out loads of things to donate. That definitely wasn't a highlight of the Christmas season. It was a massive undertaking from years of holding onto things (for whatever reason, sentimental or not) and a lot of "will they accept this though?" But it's cold outside and why shouldn't you be productive and actually get rid of some stuff?
1440 WROK

You Can Get 40 Cents Off Gallon At These Illinois Gas Stations

For only three hours today (Friday 1/20), there will be discounted gas for everyone at a chain of fuel stations in Illinois, Iowa, and Missouri. The Fuel Day promotion is back at your local Circle K store and beginning at 3 pm this afternoon, a discount of 40 cents off a gallon will be offered from 3 pm to 6 pm local time.
KFVS12

Valentines for Seniors card drive underway in southern Illinois

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A campaign to bring joy and uplift the spirits of seniors is in full swing. “Valentines for Seniors,” a card drive for residents at long-term care and assisted living facilities, is underway through February 7 in southern Illinois. State Senator Terri Bryant is collecting the...
97ZOK

If You Use This Slang Word You Probably Grew Up In Illinois

When it comes to slang words, there are certain phrases that can instantly give away where someone is from. If you're from Illinois, you're easily detectable. Remember in elementary school when your entire class would go to your lockers and grab your shoes for gym class? That was always the best part of the day because we got to release all our built up energy!
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois among states planning to tax the wealthy

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is among seven states planning to introduce a wealth tax on Thursday, which could also impact small businesses and farmers. According to the Washington Post, lawmakers from Illinois, Calfornia, Hawaii, Connecticut, Maryland, New York and Washington are launching a coordinated effort to introduce the legislation, which would place new taxes […]
WCIA

‘Gigantar’ completes journey through Central Illinois on Route 66

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Many Illinoisans witnessed a peculiar site over the weekend when a ‘Gigantar’ journeyed across Central Illinois on Route 66. The 24-foot-tall guitar began its journey in Asbury Park, N.Y., known for its association with Bruce Springsteen. It then made its way to Springfield, Ill. where Ron Romero joined the journey to […]
CBS Chicago

Changes to SNAP benefits could affect about 2 million Illinois recipients

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just a few weeks, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, recipients will see their benefits decrease.That's because the emergency funds households received because of the COVID-19 pandemic are ending due to recent policy changes at the federal level. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza spoke with families about how this change could significantly impact them.No one CBS 2 spoke to even knew this change was happening, which could pose a big problem because after Feb. 28, the extra money they've had for almost three years is going away.In April of 2020, the Illinois Department of Human Services increased...
1470 WMBD

Illinois’ expanded SNAP benefits coming to an end

CHICAGO, Ill. — Illinois’ enhanced benefits in the SNAP program will end next month. Under new federal policy, the extra funds going to SNAP, or food stamp recipients will stop on February 28. So, starting March 1, customers will receive a smaller amount, according to D-H-S Secretary Grace Hou.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois wants EV owners to pay more in taxes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Despite a push to get Illinois residents to purchase an electric vehicle, the state is looking into ways to charge owners of EVs more to make up for an anticipated shortfall in gas tax revenue. State gasoline taxes currently fund about half of Illinois’ road and bridge projects. According to a […]
FOX2now.com

Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois corrections site

Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. Possible mass overdose tackled at rural Illinois …. Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois. What’s in the governor’s...
hardincoindependent.com

A reason we are thankful – electricity and the Illinois Landmarks grant!

Over the past year, the past 138 years to be exact, God has protected this historic Hardin County Independent building (est. 1884) and recently provided restoration of its electrical issues through the hands of Mike Sullivan and sons, Logan, Landon, and Lawson of Mike Sullivan Electric of Harrisburg, IL. Since the service and meter had to be upgraded, SouthEastern Illinois Electric (SEIEC) employees also contributed to the repair.
WOMI Owensboro

These Two Cities in Kentucky Made Top 50 Bed Bug Cities in U.S.

Bed Bugs have been on the rise for quite some time now. There are two cities in Kentucky that were named in 2022's top 50 cities in the U.S. for bed bugs. When I worked for the school system as a Youth Service Coordinator bed bugs were a huge problem right here in Owensboro. For several years it seemed we heard a lot about bed bugs and then for some reason talk died out. Don't let that fool you though. Professionals say that there is an increasing issue with bed bugs. Most people think they have one issue and it turns out to be these guys.
