Cassondra Hale Bowen passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 67. Cassondra was born Sept. 30, 1955. She was a graduate of Cullman High School in 1973 and attended Wallace State Community College. She worked at the Cullman County court house and later as a secretary to a local lawyer. While working as an Executive Assistant at Nicholson Files, she met and married her beloved husband of 42 years before moving to Gardendale, Alabama where she would live her adult life. She was a member of the Gardendale church of Christ. Cassondra was truly a help and servant to...

GARDENDALE, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO