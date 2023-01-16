Read full article on original website
birminghamtimes.com
16th Street Baptist Church Awarded $200,000 for Historic Preservation
The National Trust for Historic Preservation’s African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund announced on Monday its first round of Preserving Black Churches grants to 35 historic Black churches across the U.S., for a total investment of $4 million. The announcement came as the nation commemorated the life and impact...
Shelby Reporter
Chelsea holds collection event to aid Selma
CHELSEA – The Chelsea community is gathering supplies to send to those devastated by a tornado in Selma. Due to a tornado on Jan. 12, there are individuals in Selma who have lost their homes and businesses and will be without power for a period of time. Chelsea is...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham Church of God celebrates 90th anniversary
PELHAM – Pelham Church of God celebrated its 90th anniversary on Jan. 8 and hopes to see more growth within the community in the upcoming year. Michael Welborn, pastor of the church, has been the residing pastor since March 2021 and has been in ministry for more than 40 years and is the 29th pastor of the church.
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County Schools Education Foundation opens spring 2023 grant applications
The Shelby County Schools Education Foundation is now accepting applications for its spring 2023 “Inspire the Journey” Grants. The grants are open to anyone on staff with the Shelby County Schools district and may be used to fund much-needed equipment, consultants, materials or other project costs for a classroom, department or area of service within Shelby County Schools.
Shelby Reporter
An invitation to all: Anglican Chancellor welcomes all to the table
PELHAM – Anglican Chancellorof Church of the Good Shepherd Andrew Brashier offered an invitation to all, hoping to expand the Anglican church and offer a seat at the table for everyone. The Anglican denomination is are one of the three major Reformation movements—the other being the Lutherans and Reformed—who...
Shelby Reporter
City of Helena offers activities for seniors
HELENA – The city of Helena is working to offer activities and events for seniors in the community. “Please join other senior adults in Helena each Friday evening for a potluck and cards at Helena Sports Complex,” the city of Helena website read. These potlucks are held for...
Shelby Reporter
Bikes 4 Kids to donate bicycles in Selma relief effort
CHELSEA – As the many needs are being met through the charity of others, Bikes 4 Kids hopes to meet transportation and recreational needs for those in Selma who have suffered from the recent tornado. The Chelsea-based nonprofit, Bikes 4 Kids, is collecting bicycles and everyday items to bring...
wvtm13.com
Mayor Randall Woodfin address exhibition driving, again
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Tuesday afternoon, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin gave the State of the City Address. A crowded room of invited guests and members of the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham were present. The mayor mentioned many of the positive things that happened in Birmingham, in 2022. However, there were...
Shelby Reporter
University of Montevallo purchases apartment complexes for $1 million
MONTEVALLO – Two apartment complexes have been purchased for $1 million to provide student housing by the University of Montevallo, one located at College Park in front of the track and field complex and the other building located in front of the baseball complex. The land has been purchased for $1 million.
Birmingham moms partner with BJCTA to spread a message of love
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Finger painting is usually reserved for children, but a group of about 15 mothers gathered for a photo shoot that required painting their hands red to convey a message from their hearts — Stop (The Violence) in the name of Love! It’s the message the Birmingham Jefferson County Transit Authority will […]
Shelby Reporter
Old name, new look: Helena church sees name change, renovations
HELENA – The second oldest church in Shelby County, previously known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian Church, recently changed its name, and it didn’t have to look far for its new namesake. Before the church was known as Helena Cumberland Presbyterian in the early ‘70s, it was previously named...
Shelby Reporter
Pelham BOE President announces retirement
Pelham City Schools Board of Education President Rick Rhoades has been a member of the board since its inception, but that time will soon come to an end. Rhoades announced his plans to retire when his term expires in June 2023 after close to 10 years serving as the BOE president.
City of Hanceville searching for helicopter
HANCEVILLE, Ala. – The Hanceville City Council on Thursday approved Resolution no. 668 to begin the search for an inoperable Vietnam-era Bell UH-1 Iroquois (Huey) helicopter, which the City will place in Veterans Park. It is unclear how long the search will take. Deborah Stam spoke during the public comments portion of the meeting about the Hope Food Pantry, located on Bangor Street behind the library and next to the Hanceville storm shelter, and an upcoming community food drive Feb. 6-11. Four sponsors will have boxes set up to receive donations. The sponsors include Warehouse Discount Groceries, Hanceville City Hall, Hanceville...
WSFA
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
Perry County Commissioner Indicted on Voter Fraud calls Prosecutor a ‘Buffoon,’ Merrill a ‘Womanizer’
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner Jr., indicted this week on voter fraud charges, is lashing out at the outgoing district attorney who secured the indictment and Alabama’s secretary of state. Turner, in a lengthy Facebook post, described 4th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Michael Jackson as “ousted” and said...
wvtm13.com
Plans to build Birmingham amphitheater moving forward
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Plans to build a $50 million music amphitheater just blocks north of Protective Stadium are moving forward. Wednesday, Birmingham City Council heard the plan for it to help fund the 8,500-seat venue. The city would pitch in $5 million along with similar commitments from Jefferson County,...
Obituary: Cassondra Hale Bowen
Cassondra Hale Bowen passed away on January 15, 2023 at the age of 67. Cassondra was born Sept. 30, 1955. She was a graduate of Cullman High School in 1973 and attended Wallace State Community College. She worked at the Cullman County court house and later as a secretary to a local lawyer. While working as an Executive Assistant at Nicholson Files, she met and married her beloved husband of 42 years before moving to Gardendale, Alabama where she would live her adult life. She was a member of the Gardendale church of Christ. Cassondra was truly a help and servant to...
Funeral for ‘American Idol’ singer, Alabama native CJ Harris will be held Jan. 28
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The funeral for CJ Harris, a singer who appeared on “American Idol” and grew up in Jasper, will be held later this month. Harris, who made it to the top 10 of the singing competition in 2014, died Sunday after reportedly having a heart attack in Alabama. He was 31 years […]
New Hale County Sheriff sworn into office
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — There is a new sheriff in town, as Michael Hamilton was officially sworn into office as the new Sheriff of Hale County this week. Hamilton’s served in law enforcement for 24 years and was the former Greensboro police chief. He’s looking forward to bringing his experience to the area and making new […]
Shelby Reporter
Poppa G’s to make its way to Campus No. 124
PELHAM – For those who have missed Poppa G’s, it will make its return at Campus No. 124 in the near future. The new Poppa G’s location will share the district with Beer Hog as well as Half Shell Oyster House. Beer Hog Owner Chris Lawrence said...
