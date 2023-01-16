Two lanes of traffic on Interstate 5 south of Wilsonville had reopened by 4:15 p.m. Monday afternoon, six hours after a crash involving a semi truck closed all northbound lanes of traffic.

The crash happened at about 10:30 a.m., according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. Traffic was being detoured through the rest area, but it created long delays throughout the day.

ODOT was asking people to take alternate routes.

Traffic cameras also showed that people trying to avoid the traffic by diverting onto Highway 99E also had caused another backup of travel.

ODOT did not give an estimate of when the incident would be removed.

Bill Poehler covers Marion County for the Statesman Journal. Contact him at bpoehler@StatesmanJournal.com

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: One lane of Interstate 5 still closed south of Wilsonville due to crash