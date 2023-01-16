Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
Police investigate early Friday ShotSpotter alert
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating a 25-round ShotSpotter alert in the 600 block of West Main Street at 12:41 a.m. Friday. Police spokesperson Semone Roth says no one was injured but a vehicle was hit by gunfire. The incident is under investigation.
1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for weapons offenses, warrants during traffic stop
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was arrested on numerous weapons offenses and warrants after a traffic stop early Friday morning. Peoria Police say Jason R. Vance, 39, was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate Wednesday night armed business robbery
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are looking for a suspect they say robbed a business in Peoria Wednesday night. A statement from Peoria Police says they were called to the 3900 block of Baring Trace, near the intersection of North Big Hollow Road, around 9:45 PM. When officers...
25newsnow.com
Pekin Police searching for person, vehicle involved in air conditioner theft
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Police in Pekin are looking for help identifying a man and/or the owner of a vehicle involved in the theft of an air conditioner. Police say that around 7 a.m. January 13, an unknown man was involved in the felony theft of an air conditioner that occurred on the south side of Pekin.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police investigate bomb threat at Peoria hotel
4:14 pm UPDATE: Peoria Police say no one was injured in Thursday morning’s bomb threat to the Hotel Pere Marquette. In a statement released Thursday afternoon, Police say they were called around 7:45 AM to the hotel in reference to a fire alarm. Once they got there, they were...
1470 WMBD
Arrest warrant issued in fatal three-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. – An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who’s accused of causing a three-vehicle crash on the edge of Peoria Sunday morning that caused an Edwards woman to lose her life and caused three others to be injured. Peoria County State’s Attorney Jodi Hoos...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria County Sheriff warns of blackmail scam targeting teen boys
PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook Friday that “many local citizens” have been extorted via a blackmail scheme and warned what to do if it happens to you. According to the Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office has investigated several...
Central Illinois Proud
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
25newsnow.com
County extortion uptick leads to sheriff’s office warning
PEORIA COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a local increase in online extortions. The sheriff’s office says most of the victims have been teenage boys being blackmailed and threatened with having personal explicit images or videos released on the internet. The...
25newsnow.com
2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: SB Knoxville, WB Pennsylvania lanes in Peoria reopen after crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The southbound lanes of Knoxville and the westbound lanes of Pennsylvania have been shut down due to an incident, according to the Peoria Emergency Communications Center. This story will be updated.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of deadly 3-vehicle crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of a deadly three-vehicle crash. According to a Facebook post, 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards, Ill. died of multiple blunt force trauma injuries Sunday. Harwood stated that she likely died instantly. She was wearing her seatbelt...
Crime Stoppers looking for suspect in Goodwill vehicle break-in, theft
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an incident of vehicular break-in and theft that happened two months ago. Officials said that around 4 a.m. on Nov. 7, an unknown individual arrived at the Goodwill located at 2431 North Dirksen Parkway and broke the windows of […]
25newsnow.com
ATM stolen from Woodford County bank
BENSON (25 News Now) - The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of an ATM from a bank lobby. Woodford County Sheriff Matt Smith says police were notified just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday about an open door at the Flanagan State Bank of Benson at 403 State Street.
Central Illinois Proud
Macomb police looking for missing endangered man
MACOMB, Ill. (WMBD) — The Macomb Police Department is asking for help locating a missing/endangered man. According to a Macomb police Facebook post, Eric Fischer has not been seen since Jan. 8. Police stated that they wish to locate him to make sure he is ok and connect him...
Central Illinois Proud
Police pursuit ends in deadly crash in Peoria County
UPDATE— Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins released a statement online stating at approximately 10:09 a.m. deputies responded to the Kickapoo Shell Gas Station at 7200 N. Kickapoo Edwards Rd. where two individuals were unresponsive in their vehicle at the gas pumps, possibly due to an overdose. He wrote when...
