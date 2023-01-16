ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goshen, CA

Baby, teen mother among 6 killed in "targeted" attack on California family

By CBS Colorado
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHqRT_0kGggldo00

Six people — including a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby — were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in central California, and authorities are searching for at least two suspects, sheriff's officials said. Deputies responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of multiple shots fired at the residence in unincorporated Goshen, just east of Visalia, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Officers responded within seven minutes of the 911 call, officials said.

"Actually the report was that an active shooter was in the area because of the number of shots that were being fired," Sheriff Mike Boudreaux told reporters.

Six people were killed in a shooting early Monday at a home in California, the Tulare County Sheriff's Office said. Tulare County Sheriff's Office

Deputies found two victims dead in the street and a third person fatally shot in the doorway of the residence, Boudreaux said.

Three more victims were found inside the home, including a man who was still alive but later died at a hospital, he said.

The sheriff said investigators are searching for at least two suspects. They believe there is a gang connection to the killings. The sheriff's office conducted a narcotics-related search at the residence last week, Boudreaux said.

"We also believe this was not a random act of violence. We believe this was a targeted family," he said.

Two of the victims, the young mother and her child, were shot in the head, the sheriff said.

Samuel Pina said Monday that his teenage granddaughter, Alissa Parraz, and her baby, Nycholas Nolan Parraz, were among those killed.

"I can't wrap my head around what kind of monster would do this," he told The Associated Press.

Pina said Parraz and her baby were living with her father's side of the family in Goshen, and that her dad's uncle, her dad's cousin, and her grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed.

He said the family is in shock.

"It comes in big waves," he said.

The sheriff's office said its crime lab, forensics unit, homicide detectives and gang detectives were on scene investigating.

Goshen is a semi-rural community of about 3,000 residents 35 miles southeast of Fresno in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northville Herald

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Westland Daily

A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.

The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
JUSTIN, TX
CBS News

Michigan mom, 2 boys found frozen to death; girl knocks on door and says her "family was dead in a field," sheriff says

A Michigan mother and her two children were found frozen to death over the weekend after the mom experienced a "mental health crisis," a county sheriff said Monday. Monica Cannady, 35, "believed someone was trying to kill her and that everybody was in on it" before she and her children died, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a Monday news conference.
PONTIAC, MI
People

8 Teen Girls Met on Social Media Before Allegedly 'Swarming,' Murdering Stranger, May Have Sought Alcohol

A friend of the victim's told local outlets that she was with him during the attack and that he tried to defend her After eight teen girls were accused of stabbing a 59-year-old Toronto man to death over the weekend, city residents and officials are reeling from the violent incident. Toronto Mayor John Tory said in a statement that he was "deeply disturbed" by the crime. "Everyone in our city deserves to be treated with dignity and respect," he said. "I am so saddened … that a man...
People

'Sweet, Giving' Teen Is Found Dead by Dumpster in Suspected Homicide, and Family Pleads for Answers

The body of 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel was found on Dec. 26 in Denver The death of a teenage girl, whose body was found near an apartment-complex dumpster the day after Christmas, is being investigated by authorities in Colorado as a suspected homicide as her family looks for answers. The grim discovery was made the morning of Dec. 26 in Denver, Colo.'s Gateway-Green Valley Ranch neighborhood, according to a tweet from the Denver Police Department. The victim was identified by family and police as 16-year-old Tayanna Manuel. The girl's mother...
DENVER, CO
People

Accused Idaho Killer Bryan Kohberger Repeatedly Messaged One of the Victims on Instagram: Source

"He was persistent," an investigative source on the case tells PEOPLE Two weeks before the slayings of four University of Idaho students last November, the man now accused of killing them sent a series of messages to one of the victims on Instagram, an investigator familiar with the case tells PEOPLE. In late October, an account that authorities believe belonged to Bryan Kohberger sent a greeting to one of the female victims, the source says. When he didn't get a reply, he sent several more messages to her. "He slid into one of...
MOSCOW, ID
New York Post

Texas mechanic ‘ambushed’ and executed over $500 repair bill: family

A married dad of two and mechanic from Houston was ambushed, chased and shot dead execution-style just two days before Christmas over a dispute with a client about a $500 repair bill, according to the victim’s family. Luis Manuel Casillas, 29, was found fatally shot in the 7600 block of North Freeway in Houston on Friday afternoon, news station ABC13 reported. Sandy Casillas, Manuel’s sister, told the outlet that she learned from witnesses that her brother had gotten into an argument with a customer whose truck he had repaired. The customer, who has not been named, showed up at Casillas’ body shop accompanied...
HOUSTON, TX
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

She slept through an attack that nearly killed her roommate. Now, she’s defending a stranger in the Idaho murders

When Alanna Zabel first heard that four young students had been viciously murdered in their rental home after a night out, she didn’t want to think about it.When she then heard that one of the surviving roommates was coming under attack for how she handled the unimaginable experience, she realised she had to speak out.“I can understand every aspect of what she went through. Being 19 years old, having fun, you don’t know any reality where a man breaks into your house and attacks your friends,” she tells The Independent.“I get it, I get it when people say ‘why didn’t...
MOSCOW, ID
thesource.com

[WATCH] Detroit Family Stomps Lip Off Of Alleged Pedophile

Neighbors and onlookers recorded the bloody aftermath of a man who was severely beaten after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager. “Absolutely tragic. It really is,” said Capt. Rebecca Hall, Detroit police. “It is in affecting a young life, a family, and it’s going to definitely take time to heal.”
DETROIT, MI
msn.com

Man Allegedly Killed by 2 Resort Employees While on His Honeymoon in Mexico

A honeymoon is supposed to be a happy time for couples to relax and celebrate the start of their lives together. But for one couple, their fairy tale had a horrifically tragic ending when they went to a resort near Puerto Aventuras. TikTok account @CP24breakingnews posted the following video with...
New York Post

Wisconsin boy, 14, accused of shooting girlfriend in the head over breakup

A 14-year-old Wisconsin boy allegedly shot his girlfriend at least three times in the head after she tried breaking up with him. The girl, identified by family as 14-year-old Jazlene Jones, is miraculously expected to survive the shooting. Elia Olson, of Racine, was charged Tuesday as an adult for attempted murder and possession of a dangerous weapon, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Racine County Eye. If convicted, Elia could spend the next 60 years in prison. On Sunday just before noon, the couple had walked down the railroad tracks in the city, about 25 miles south of Milwaukee, to smoke, Jazlene...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
97K+
Followers
30K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy