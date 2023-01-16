Read full article on original website
Related
KMPH.com
Interim fire chief announced for the Fresno Fire Department
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Fire Department will soon have an interim chief. Fresno City Manager, Georgeanne White, announced Deputy Chief Billy Alcorn will be taking over the position as Chief Kerri Donis is soon to retire. Alcorn began his career in 2004 with the Merced Fire Department...
KMPH.com
Man accused of domestic violence and false imprisonment arrested in Fresno County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of a man charged with multiple felony counts of domestic violence and false imprisonment with violence. Domestic violence detectives arrested 52-year-old Jonathan Riester of Cayucas. On Sunday, Dec. 18th, a woman flagged down a motorist for...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
KMPH.com
Man walks into store with gun, out with cash in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now on the run following an armed robbery Tuesday evening in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the armed robbery took place around 7:45 p.m. at the Ruvalcaba Market in Cutler. There, investigators say a man walked into...
KMPH.com
Man sentenced for 2021 deadly shooting in Visalia
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man was sentenced for a 2021 deadly shooting in Visalia on Thursday. According to the Tulare County DA’s Office, on July 28, 2021, a dispute broke out at the Bowlero Bowling Alley. They say, two 25-year-olds--Derick Patel and Eliazar Guerra accused a group...
KMPH.com
Lisa Spoors: Woman charged with fatal hit and run posts bond, released from jail
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Lisa Spoors, the woman charged with murder for allegedly killing a 15-year-old Hoover High School student following a hit and run, has posted bond and been released from jail. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, Spoors posted bond Thursday around 3 a.m. and paid...
KMPH.com
$5,000 reward for arson suspect information, arrest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Crime Stoppers and Fresno Fire Department held a news conference Wednesday to announce a $5,000 cash reward for any information leading to the arrest of two arson suspects. Valley Crime Stoppers decided to raise the reward because of the impact the fire had on the...
KMPH.com
8 arrested in connection to violent armed robbery in Fresno, 3 more wanted
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department announced the arrest of 8 men suspected in a violent armed robbery that happened in November in Fresno. The crime took place at a hookah lounge around 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 27th. Officers learned that as the business was closing, a...
KMPH.com
New, clearer images released of suspects wanted for burning down strip mall
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Do you recognize these men?. The Fresno Fire Department has released new images of the suspects believed to of started a fire that destroyed a strip mall. The devastating fire happened earlier this month near Kings Canyon Rd. at Phillip Ave east of Clovis Ave.
KMPH.com
Stolen purse returned after FOX26 News airs story
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno woman got her purse back after FOX26 News reported on the theft. The grandmother of two forgot her purse at a Fresno restaurant. Gloria Makaroff says she had left her brand new Dooney & Bourke purse behind in a booth at Flame It Burgers at Ashland and Chestnut in Fresno Monday afternoon.
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after break-in at CVS in west Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is wanted after police say he broke into a CVS in west Fresno. The break-in happened around 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10th at the CVS on Clinton and Brawley Avenues. The suspect was captured on the stores surveillance camera. In the video...
KMPH.com
Alexis breaks stuff at a mobile Rage Cage in downtown Fresno
The mobile Rage Cage is going to be at Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden across from Chukchansi Park Friday from 5-10 pm. Reporter Alexis Govea spent the morning at Tioga-Sequoia to give us a preview. The Rage Cage is a place where you can break things, holler, swear, and release!. Follow Rage...
KMPH.com
Family wants justice following shooting, death of loved one in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A Fresno family is processing their grief in the aftermath of the shooting and death of their loved one, 51-year-old Victor Becerra. It happened two weeks ago and Fresno Police are still searching for the alleged shooter. "I never imagined at 18 years old, I would...
KMPH.com
Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
KMPH.com
Man accused of attempted murder in Hanford arrested
A man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a shooting that happened last week in Hanford. Police were called to the 200 Block of West Ivy St. around 4:00 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13th for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located the victim lying in...
KMPH.com
Man arrested after caught with stolen electric bike, drug paraphernalia
A man now faces multiple charges after he was caught with drug paraphernalia and a stolen bike in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says officers were patrolling near C Street and Kern Street Wednesday when they spotted someone on an electric bicycle riding against traffic. They were also on a bike that was believed to be stolen.
KMPH.com
Man faces 7 counts of commercial burglary following arrest in Visalia
A man is now behind bars after officers say he’s linked to several commercial burglaries in Visalia. The Visalia Police Department says 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested after he was caught leaving a business early Wednesday morning with stolen items. According to Visalia Police, officers were called to SP’s...
KMPH.com
2 boys stabbed during fight at Fresno High School
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says a fight at Fresno High School resulted in two boys being stabbed Wednesday morning. Police were called around 8:30 a.m. for the report of a fight at Echo and Weldon Avenues. When they arrived, they found staff had already stopped...
KMPH.com
Man in serious condition after being shot outside an apartment complex in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is in serious condition after he was shot outside an apartment complex in northwest Fresno Thursday night. Fresno Police officers were called to an apartment complex on Effie Street and Pontiac Way after multiple gunshots were heard around 9:30 p.m. According to police...
KMPH.com
Mayor Jerry Dyer in Washington D.C. to meet mayors, President Biden, military brass
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is in Washington D.C. to meet with fellow mayors, President Biden—and top military brass. “There's a lot of conversations about best practices that are occurring. Certainly, they're picking my brain. But, I'm picking their brains also,” Dyer said Wednesday afternoon.
Comments / 0