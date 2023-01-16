ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Welltown Brewing temporarily goes dry after liquor license mix up

By FOX23.com News Staff
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TwMLM_0kGggThc00

TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing in downtown Tulsa is temporarily pausing alcohol sales after a clerical error led to them briefly losing their liquor license.

“It is truly dry January here at Welltown,” one of the owners explained in a video posted on social media. He says a third-party vendor made a clerical error and the brewery’s liquor license was not renewed on time.

Welltown is working with the ABLE Commission to fix things but in the meantime the brewery is open serving its full food menu and non-alcoholic beverages, which were already on the menu, with an addition of some new “mocktail” recipes.

A similar error happened at Broken Arrow Brewing Company last month. They spent the couple weeks closed, making upgrades to their building.

The brewery, which opened in 2017, started igloo rental options on their rooftop in 2020 to accommodate guests in the winter.

People with those reservations are being contacted and giving the choice to attend sans alcohol or get a refund.

The owner ended his video with a positive play on words, saying “Cheers to a sobering experience.”

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOKI FOX 23

Three Dog Night to perform at River Spirit Casino

TULSA, Okla. — Three Dog Night will be performing at the River Spirit Casino in March, according to the River Spirit Casino Resort. The band will be performing on March 23, at The Cove theater inside Margaritaville. Tickets will go on sale on Jan. 20. In the band’s decades...
TULSA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee seed bank opening soon

TAHLEQUAH – Despite high temperatures and drought conditions in 2022, rare Cherokee seeds will again become available for citizens, just in fewer quantities, according to the Natural Resources boss. During a Resource Committee meeting on Jan. 17, Chad Harsha updated councilors on this year’s seed bank status. “It...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
agritechtomorrow.com

PharmCloud™ Introduces World's First "Grow as a Service™" Precision Cannabis Operation in Oklahoma, USA

PharmCloud™ today formally introduced their commercial state-of-the-art indoor cultivation facility which leverages the most advanced and automated horticulture technologies and science to deliver consistently pure, customizable cannabis crops, available in small to large quantities for a variety of applications. Located in Tulsa, Oklahoma with an amazing support of local...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Zoo announces name of newest Siamang ape

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Zoo has named its newest Siamang ape. Pandai (pronounced pan’-dye) was born in August to parents Boomerang and Jambi. His birth was possible through the Tulsa Zoo’s participation in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Siamang Species Survival Plan. Siamang apes are...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

New eating space coming to downtown Tulsa park

TULSA, Okla. — There will soon be a new place to grab food at a downtown Tulsa park. Guthrie Green said construction will begin this week on a new eating space inside the park. It will be located on the east side of Guthrie Green’s dock at East Cameron...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow woman making a splash with eclectic style

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Sarah Lopp says she named her home, “the Hippie House.” She and her blended family moved near the Broken Arrow Rose District in June of last year. Just a little more than six months later, Lopp created a home in the style she says is, “retro maximalism! That’s about as close as I can describe it. There’s a lot of colors in this house! I love pink and always have.”
BROKEN ARROW, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Viewers Report Fireball Sighting Over Oklahoma Sky

Reports of a bright fireball and a loud boom over parts of northeast Oklahoma are rolling in on Friday morning. Viewers across Oklahoma have shared their accounts and video of the fireball that passed over the state. A video shared by Cheri Patton shows a reflection of the bright light illuminating the night sky in Broken Arrow around 3:30 a.m.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Toby Keith makes surprise stop at Stillwater restaurant

STILLWATER, Okla. — Country music singer Toby Keith made an impromptu stop at Eskimo Joes this week. Keith, who last year announced he had been battling stomach cancer, surprised fans at the popular Stillwater eatery with a rendition of “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”. Customers joined in as...
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

3 Hospitalized After Head-On Crash In Tulsa

Three people are in the hospital on Wednesday morning after a crash in Tulsa. Police say a driver struck another car head-on just after 2 a.m. near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. According to police, one person involved broke their foot n the crash. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy