Welltown Brewing temporarily goes dry after liquor license mix up

TULSA, Okla. — Welltown Brewing in downtown Tulsa is temporarily pausing alcohol sales after a clerical error led to them briefly losing their liquor license.

“It is truly dry January here at Welltown,” one of the owners explained in a video posted on social media. He says a third-party vendor made a clerical error and the brewery’s liquor license was not renewed on time.

Welltown is working with the ABLE Commission to fix things but in the meantime the brewery is open serving its full food menu and non-alcoholic beverages, which were already on the menu, with an addition of some new “mocktail” recipes.

A similar error happened at Broken Arrow Brewing Company last month. They spent the couple weeks closed, making upgrades to their building.

The brewery, which opened in 2017, started igloo rental options on their rooftop in 2020 to accommodate guests in the winter.

People with those reservations are being contacted and giving the choice to attend sans alcohol or get a refund.

The owner ended his video with a positive play on words, saying “Cheers to a sobering experience.”

