CMSD brings modified calendar plans back for discussion
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus City Schools could be following a new calendar next school year. The Columbus Municipal School District Board of Trustees is holding a special call meeting Saturday. Along with a couple of regular business matters, one of the items on the agenda is the “Discussion...
One school district will have a modified calendar in the upcoming school year
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Lowndes County will be making some changes to its school year calendar in 2023 and 2024. This means longer breaks for students and intercessions for students needing a little more help in the classroom. The board unanimously approved the modified calendar last Friday and the superintendent...
Two former schools have become local venues
NORTH EAST, Miss. (WCBI)-Two facilities in our area are shifting into venues for events and future apartments. The Lyceum at Lee in Columbus and the Hill and Moor in Crawford have transitioned from houses of learning into buildings capable of many different functions. The former Lee middle school and East...
4 now in running for District 3 supervisor seat
A fourth candidate has entered the District 3 supervisor race, and the Lowndes County coroner’s race is now competitive. Christopher Moore is running as an independent in District 3, joining fellow Republicans Chad Frasher, Tony Hannah and Andy Williamson. Incumbent John Holliman is not seeking reelection. Moore was born...
Dance company in Starkville shows appreciation for sanitation workers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A dance company in Starkville is showing appreciation to the men and women who help keep the town clean. KMG Creations hosted a special lunch for the Starkville Sanitation and Environmental service workers today. This is the fifth year Owner Kayla Gilmore has hosted the...
W’s RN-to-BSN Program announces part-time option
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Mississippi University for Women is providing working nurses with more options to advance their careers. Beginning in the summer of 2023, The W’s RN-to-BSN program will offer a part-time option to allow nurses with an associate’s degree to receive a bachelor’s degree in five semesters through a fully-online option.
Ninth grade could move back to high school next year
STARKVILLE — Ninth grade in the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District could soon move back to Starkville High School. Preliminary open discussions between SOCSD administrators and the board of trustees about moving the ninth grade back to SHS began Tuesday night at the district board meeting at Armstrong Junior High School.
Answers revealed for family of missing man in Noxubee County
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body found in an abandoned house in Macon had been identified as missing Tadrian Shaw who has been missing. His family has been tirelessly searching for answers and unfortunately what they found was the worst-case scenario. Tadrian Shaw’s family has been searching for...
Vitalant Community Leadership Council search for blood donors
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s estimated that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood. But a major supplier to hospitals and clinics in the area is facing a drastic shortage. Vitalant is tackling that with its Community Leadership Council, a team of influencers who are trying...
Investigators continue search for missing teen in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators in Louisville continue to look for a teenager missing for more than a week. Montevious Goss was last seen waiting for a ride to school last Wednesday morning outside of his house. Police said the 16-year-old left his cell phone at home. His mother...
Individual sought for December burglary in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police are working to identify the individual responsible for the burglary of a business. The burglary happened on Dec. 22 near Barnes Crossing Road. Police did not identify the business. However, Police provided a surveillance image showing one person who appears to be wearing a...
Body found in abandoned house in Noxubee County has been identified
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Noxubee County Coroner R.L. Calhoun told WCBI that the body found last month in an abandoned house east of Macon has been identified. Calhoun said the state crime lab has identified the deceased as Tadrian Shaw of Macon. Shaw was reported missing back in...
Shannon man arrested, charged in connection to Tupelo shooting
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond is set at $150,000 for a Shannon man charged in a Tupelo shooting. Tupelo police were called to Nathaneal’s place at 840 Barley Courts around 12:30 Thursday morning for a reported shooting. Witnesses reported a disturbance between groups and a man firing a...
Plantersville reminds dog-owning residents to register pets
PLANTERSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of one Lee County town who own a dog need to get their pet registered, ahead of an upcoming deadline. Every dog in Plantersville must be registered every January with the city. Dog owners can register their dogs at Plantersville Town Hall for $5.
Starkville Police warn people about recent phone scam
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department sounded the alarm about a phone scam making the rounds. Police said scammers are calling people, identifying themselves as law enforcement officials, and threatening to arrest the victim if they don’t send money. SPD said while law enforcement or the...
City of Louisville learned a few things after losing water
LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In an update to a story we’ve been following since December, people who live in Louisville are back under full pressure. The temperature dropped. Pipes froze. And the city of Louisville went without water. It didn’t happen all at once. So, it wasn’t repaired all at once. When we went to Louisville just before New Year’s, there was very little water.
City exploring options for garbage pickup
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Columbus is exploring its options for garbage service. At its Tuesday night meeting, the City Council voted to put out a Request for Proposals (RFP) for trash pickup. The city is advertising for companies that have enough equipment and staff to continue...
Mississippi mother arrested in death of 5-year-old
TUPELO, Miss. (WJTV) – A mother has been arrested in connection to the death of her five-year-old child in Tupelo. Police said Brianna Young, 27, was arrested for two counts of felony child abuse and child deprivation of necessities with substantial harm. According to investigators, they developed enough information to arrest Young this week. The […]
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
Columbus Police search for second suspect in Monday’s burglary case
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police continue the search for a burglary suspect. On Monday, officers interrupted a burglary in progress on Alabama Street in East Columbus after a call from an alert neighbor. They detained one person at the scene, but one suspect got away. Investigators have not...
