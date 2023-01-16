Rep. Jarvis Johnson files bill to abolish Confederate Heroes’ Day. Texas is one of ten states that has a Confederate memorial state holiday, and sometimes it also lands on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Now, Houston-area state representative from the Houston area wants to pass a bill to get rid of the holiday altogether. Confederate Heroes’ Day is not a well-known holiday, but it’s been on the state books since 1973. It’s on Jan. 19, Confederate General Robert E Lee’s birthday, often falling on MLK Day, the third Monday in January. It was established to honor the more than a quarter million Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. This is the third time, Johnson of Harris County has filed HB 51 to abolish the state holiday and says he’s certain that this legislative session he will get the bill passed.

