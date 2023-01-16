ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
defendernetwork.com

PVAMU dropout returns to reveal new art innovation hub on campus

Houston native and former Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) student John Nicklos II, who dropped out of the school returns with a gift that will “elevate the Black engineering student experience” at the institution. Nicklos revealed the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Epsilon Gamma...
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

News Briefs for week of Jan. 13 – Jan. 19, 2023

Rep. Jarvis Johnson files bill to abolish Confederate Heroes’ Day. Texas is one of ten states that has a Confederate memorial state holiday, and sometimes it also lands on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Now, Houston-area state representative from the Houston area wants to pass a bill to get rid of the holiday altogether. Confederate Heroes’ Day is not a well-known holiday, but it’s been on the state books since 1973. It’s on Jan. 19, Confederate General Robert E Lee’s birthday, often falling on MLK Day, the third Monday in January. It was established to honor the more than a quarter million Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. This is the third time, Johnson of Harris County has filed HB 51 to abolish the state holiday and says he’s certain that this legislative session he will get the bill passed.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

King didn’t dream this

What in the “I Didn’t Dream This” world is going on in Boston, MA? The city recently unveiled a new bronze sculpture commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday. Maybe I’m not a true art connoisseur, but I need someone to help me understand how this sculpture, titled “The Embrace,” was ever given the green light. I mean, there are levels to this thing. Someone had to pay the $10 MILLION it cost; Someone had to sign off on the sketches; Who stood around and said, “Yeaaaah, this is nicccce???”
BOSTON, MA
defendernetwork.com

HCC redistricting: Third Ward residents voice concerns

Following up the meeting she called and led last November, HCC trustee Dr. Reagan Flowers held another HCC Redistricting Community Forum Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 to reiterate the point that an issue some consider a boring and inconsequential has the potential to open the door for the future erosion of Houston’s Third Ward.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

After 70 years Spanish Village to close its doors

One of Houston’s longest-tenured Tex-Mex restaurants is closing after 70 years at the corner of Almeda Road and Wentworth Street, but could end up being resurrected as part of an in-the-works development at the same site. Spanish Village Mexican Restaurant, which opened in 1953 at 4720 Almeda Rd. Suite...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy