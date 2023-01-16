Read full article on original website
Police identify body found in Byrn Twp. as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz
WYOMING, Mich. — The Wyoming Department of Public Safety has identified the body found near a swamp in Byron Township as 68-year-old Ray Tarasiewicz. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was first to respond to the scene on Ivanrest Avenue, between M6 and 56th Street around 1:45 p.m., after an individual found the remains while looking for his dog that escaped.
WATCH: Portage firefighters rescue man moments before train collides with overturned car
PORTAGE, Mich. — Incredible video from the Portage Department of Public Safety shows a close call between an overturned Jeep and an oncoming train that could have turned into a tragedy. Police say they were dispatched to the intersection of Shaver Road and West Centre Avenue around 6:20 a.m....
Kent County Sheriff's Office investigating body found in Byron Twp.
WYOMING, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a swampy area in Byron Township Friday afternoon. Police say a witness walking their dog saw the body along Ivanrest Avenue between M-6 and 56th Street. The identity of the body is still...
2 teens hospitalized in early morning crash
BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Two teenagers are being treated at an area hospital after crashing their car into a tree early Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police say an 18-year-old Freeport boy and his 16-year-old passenger were headed south on Bender Road around 7 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway, crashing into a tree.
Pennsylvania man arrested at Ford Airport in human trafficking investigation
GRANT, Michigan — West Michigan police say an in-school seminar on the topic of human trafficking encouraged a victim to come forward to authorities, launching an investigation. Grant Police Chief Bradley Wade said officers in a county-wide task force recently organized an in-school seminar on how to recognize and...
Muskegon man sentenced for strangling girlfriend to death
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon man who admitted to strangling his girlfriend to death and hiding her body has been sentenced Thursday. Brenda Hooper, 49, was reported missing in October 2021 and nearly four months later her body was found near Summit Avenue and 6th Street in Muskegon Heights.
GRPD: Suspect in weekend shooting, barricade situation charged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A suspect has been charged in connection to the Jan. 15 shooting and barricade situation, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The suspect, whose name is being withheld at this time, has been charged with the following:. Assault with Intent to Murder. Home Invasion...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Michigan mother charged with murder after 4-year-old dies while kayaking
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is facing charges after her toddler drowned last year near Lansing. Claire Elizabeth Powers, 33, was charged with second-degree murder this week after an investigation stemming from the March 29, 2022, incident. Police have released few details about the circumstances that led to murder charges.
Police: Body found in swamp is missing Wyoming man
The body found in a swamp just south of Wyoming Friday afternoon is that of a man who has been missing since November.
Jontell White identified as victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Jontell White was found dead around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire. GRPD said in a...
25-year-old Grand Rapids man accused in June 2022 double murder
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 25-year-old Grand Rapids man is accused in the shooting deaths of two 58-year-old men last June. Grand Rapids Police said Wednesday that Deiontreay Darrell Craft is facing two counts of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a handgun and two additional felony firearms charges.
Kalamazoo police give all clear after man in workout vest causes concern
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Public Department of Safety says a workout caused buildings to be evacuated Wednesday morning. Around 10 a.m., the police department put out an alert to avoid the area near the downtown mall near South/Burdick. Someone called 911 to report a man downtown "wearing a...
Key hearing pushed back for Holland mom facing charges in crash that killed her 3 sons
HOLLAND, Michigan — Leticia Gonzales was expected in court today for a key hearing which will determine if she is heading to trial in the death of her 3 children. Instead, Gonzales' preliminary hearing in the 58th District Court in Holland was adjourned Thursday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 2, which is nearly a year after the Feb. 17th crash that killed her three children all under the age of 5.
Suspect charged in connection to Sunday Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man now faces charges after being arrested in connection to a shooting in Grand Rapids Sunday, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Wednesday. The suspect was charged with first-degree home invasion, possession of firearm by felon, and felony firearm, according to the department. Officers...
Man caught on camera beating Muskegon smokeshop worker arrested
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
Law enforcement officials to provide tips to spot fake cash
WALKER, Mich. — In West Michigan, counterfeit money scams come in waves. Police say it’s very common during the holidays and around the start of a new year. That’s why the Walker Police Department is partnering with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and a representative from the U.S. Secret Service for an educational seminar.
Deputies: Multi-county chase reaches 100 mph on I-94; 1 arrested
Authorities say an eastern Michigan man was arrested after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed, multi-county chase in West Michigan.
Grand Rapids Police Chief addresses weekend violence
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom shared new details on two shootings over the weekend that left a 30-year-old father of two dead and left another man hurt. The first shooting happened on Division early Saturday morning where police believe 30-year-old Jontell White was targeted.
KDPS: Woman arrested after report of shooting at people
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a woman after a call that a woman was shooting at people.
