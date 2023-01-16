LEE, Mass. — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the promotion of Miguel Silva to Director of Tutoring. Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as LitNet's Learner Liaison. In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet's existing 140+ volunteer tutors. He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet's 160+/- active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.

LEE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO