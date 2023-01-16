Read full article on original website
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Planners, BRPC Review Stormwater Bylaw
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The town is reviewing its stormwater bylaw and looking for ways to divide its authority among town boards. The board heard from Courtney Moorehouse from the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission about the town's stormwater management bylaw. Board Chair Gwen Miller said they hope to determine what aspects of the bylaw should stay under Planning Board authority and what should not.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams Preparing School Project Reports
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The School Department is preparing five components for its application to the Massachusetts School Building Authority for the Brayton/Greylock project. The consultants on the project updated the School Building Committee on those factors on Tuesday and Matthew Sturz of owner's project manager Colliers International reviewed the timeline and budget to date.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Senior Center Supportive Day Program Offers Opportunities
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Council on Aging is hoping to spark interest in the Senior Center’s supportive day program with billboards that better advertise its benefits. The program, also referred to as "The Happy Club," has been a life-saver to many families giving seniors a chance to enhance their social, physical, and cognitive skills while also providing caregivers respite care at a cost-effective price.
iBerkshires.com
Woodlands Partnership Needs Leadership Volunteers
ADAMS, Mass. — The Woodlands Partnership of Northwest Massachusetts is looking for new leadership from its member municipalities to fill officer positions, including chair and vice chair. The board discussed leadership succession at its executive committee meeting last week. Current Chair Henry Art has said he would like to...
iBerkshires.com
Letter: Greylock Glen Camping Proposal Aligns with Town's Needs
For many years, we've maintained our community with little economic growth. It has not been for lack of effort. And now, smart people from many different backgrounds have uncovered what we all knew — Adams is special! The founders of the Project 13 1/2 Grove Gallery and Real Eyes Gallery know it, as does Yina Moore, who has breathed new life into the Adams Theater, a revitalization effort started by our Topia Arts friends.
iBerkshires.com
2nd Street Secures Additional Office Space in North Adams
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 2nd Street, an organization supporting formerly incarcerated men and women in Berkshire County, has partnered with Community Legal Aid (CLA) to open additional office space in North Adams. Located at 33 Main Street, North Adams, the office suite will be shared with CLA, which currently uses...
iBerkshires.com
1Berkshire Accepting Applications for New "Insert Here" Vacant Window Art Installation Pilot
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — 1Berkshire, thanks to a one-time grant award, announced the launch of applications for a new pilot program to support the installation of printed vinyl artwork in vacant downtown buildings in Berkshire communities. This program aims to provide up to three municipalities/organizations with sub-award grants of up...
iBerkshires.com
Former GE Site Garners Over $6M for Redevelopment
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The William Stanley Business Park is closer to fulfilling the $10 million needed to redevelop its biggest parcel, Site 9. "It took a while to get up to $10.8 million but I think we are very close," Business Development Manager Michael Coakley told the Pittsfield Economic Development Authority on Thursday.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Officials Conflicted on Future of Coal and Grain Building
ADAMS, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen and town staff are conflicted on what to do with the coal and grain building off Columbia Street that will need significant funding for restoration. Community Development Director Eammon Coughlin came before the board on Wednesday to discuss the cost associated with...
iBerkshires.com
Literacy Network of South Berkshire's Promotes Director of Tutoring
LEE, Mass. — The Literacy Network of South Berkshire (LitNet) announced the promotion of Miguel Silva to Director of Tutoring. Silva, who joined LitNet in 2021, formerly served as LitNet's Learner Liaison. In his new role, under the direction of Executive Director Leigh Doherty, Silva will oversee the enrollment of all new tutors and will serve as support for LitNet's existing 140+ volunteer tutors. He will retain his responsibilities as also being the point of contact for LitNet's 160+/- active learners, the majority of whom are immigrants seeking English language instruction.
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Concom Ratifies Enforcement Order to New England Fence
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has cited a South Street fence company for violating buffer zone regulations on over 8,000 square feet. Last week, the panel ratified an enforcement order to New England Fence Inc. for the construction of a parking and storage area within 100 feet of intermittent water and bordering vegetated wetlands.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Rural Lands to Purchase Oblong Road Parcel
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williamstown Rural Lands Foundation has finalized a purchase and sales agreement for a 10-acre parcel on Oblong Road. "We put some money down [Tuesday], and we will put a bigger deposit down on Friday," WRLF President Greg Islan said on Wednesday afternoon. "Basically, it's a done deal. Both sides have signed the purchase and sales agreement."
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Athenaeum to host 'Digital Literacy for All' Series
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire Athenaeum, Pittsfield's public library, will be hosting the "Digital Literacy for All" course series starting Jan. 23 and continuing through March. All sessions will be held in the Athenaeum Room on the library's second floor. The courses are free, and registration is not required....
iBerkshires.com
'Nick De Candia: A Retrospective' at Lichtenstein Center for the Arts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — "Nick De Candia: A Retrospective" will be on view at The Lichtenstein Center for the Arts from Jan. 11-28. The photographer passed away last year just shy of his 90th birthday. De Candia had a photography exhibit scheduled for this year at the Lichtenstein. In light...
iBerkshires.com
Weekend Outlook: Jan. 19-22
Berkshire County is hosting a variety of events this weekend including live music, hikes, and more. Start your weekend early this week with mixes by Pup Daddy at the Methuselah Bar and Lounge from 8 until 11 p.m. The event will feature vinyl samples of artist’s and group’s earlier recordings...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Sees COVID Spike in Sewage Testing, Another Death
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Sewage testing is showing a post-holiday COVID-19 spike. On Tuesday, the city's virus concentration in sewage rose to 3 million copies per liter, compared to 1.3 million copies per liter on Christmas. Director of Public Health Andy Cambi has indicated that the sewage concentration is the...
iBerkshires.com
William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty's Lenox Brokerage Welcomes New Agent
LENOX, Mass. — William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty today announced that Real Estate Salesperson Danielle "Dani" Giulian has joined the firm's Lenox brokerage. Bringing a background in sales and finance, Giulian became an agent in 2019 after first entering the real estate industry in a support role in 2015.
iBerkshires.com
Infectious Disease Specialist Joins Berkshire Internists of BMC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Yagya Tiwari, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Infectious Disease specialist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Berkshire Internists of BMC. Dr. Tiwari is accepting new patients in need...
iBerkshires.com
Gastroenterologist Joins BHS Provider Practice
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) announced the appointment of Mark J. Sterling, MD, a board certified and fellowship trained Gastroenterologist, to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center (BMC) and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC. Dr. Sterling is accepting new patients in need...
iBerkshires.com
Monument Girls Impress at Season's Second Slalom
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Pittsfield High’s Grace Ungewitter and Charlie Heimann were the fastest individuals in Wednesday’s slalom race at Bousquet Mountain. The Monument Mountain girls dominated the team competition. Loghan Strzepa placed third to lead a group of six Spartans in the top 10 as the Monument...
