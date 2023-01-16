Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
Russian Ambassador: Moscow Pleased with Israel’s Refusal to Sell Weapons to Ukraine
Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” Abu Ali reported. Viktorov added that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.”. This is a distinct improvement of...
The Jewish Press
Anti-Netanyahu Group Calling for Israel’s ‘Total Collapse’ by Denying Medical Care
The group Crime Minister was part of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement that helped usher in a new election in which a center to far left coalition took over for a year and a half, with Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc languishing on the opposition benches. Now it appears that had the...
The Jewish Press
Firestorm Erupts in Response to Court’s Refusal to Allow Deri to Serve as Govt Minister
A firestorm of protest has erupted in response to a Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday prohibiting Interior and Health Minister Aryeh Deri from serving in those posts. Deri also serves as Vice Prime Minister and is a member of Israel’s high-ranking Security Cabinet – two more positions he is slated to lose due to the court’s ruling.
The Jewish Press
Right-Wing Woke Trips 2 Israeli Leftist Professors
Hebrew University in Jerusalem, and Tel Aviv University professors were exposed this week as hating students who are members of the right-wing NGO Im Tirtzu, and one of them discriminates against those activists. Dr. Binyamin Trakhtenbrot, a senior lecturer at the Tel Aviv University of Physics and Astronomy, was recorded...
The Jewish Press
Supreme Court Declares War on Netanyahu’s Government, Cancels Minister Aryeh Deri
The High Court of Justice by a 10 to 1 vote on Wednesday invalidated the appointment of Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri as a cabinet minister in Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government. The ruling states that “the appointment was extremely unreasonable,” due to his criminal convictions as well as “his presentation to the magistrate court that sentenced him [in a plea deal for tax evasion charges], according to which he was retiring from political life” after which Deri went on to lead his Shas party to a resounding 10-mandate victory.
Trump Stuns the Nation by Threatening DeSantis Directly
Photo byPhoto 171068188 / Trump © Matthew Bills | Dreamstime.com. Former President Donald Trump has a new mortal enemy. Trump directly warned Florida Governor Ron DeSantis against his potential presidential run in 2024 on a conservative podcast, "The Water Cooler,"
msn.com
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
The Jewish Press
The REAL Reasons Harvard Bounced Ken Roth
For three decades under the leadership of Kenneth Roth, Human Rights Watch (HRW) has obsessively and relentlessly targeted Israel. Roth’s fixation on libeling the Jewish state was so blatant that even the organization’s founder and chairman, the late Robert L. Bernstein, denounced it. In a revealing 2009 New York Times op-ed, Bernstein said Roth’s obsession was degrading the quality of HRW’s work and jeopardizing its reputation as a credible NGO.
The Jewish Press
Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims
The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Jewish Press
Antifa is Coming to Israel
In the summer of 2020 Israelis, along with most of the world, watched with shock and horror as riots erupted across the United States following the death of George Floyd. Masked protesters burned shops, destroyed government buildings, and, most chillingly, destroyed manifestations of national memory and history by pulling down statues of “dead white men.”
The Jewish Press
What Jews Think About Non-Jews – AJC’s Arabic-Language Video Outreach
The American Jewish Committee (AJC) on Wednesday announced the release of a new outreach video, “What Jews Think About Non-Jews” (kayfa yaraa al-yahud ghayr al-yahud). The Arabic-language video seeks to correct common misconceptions about Jews, Judaism, and Jewish peoplehood by addressing four myths prevalent in the Arab world, the AJC said in its statement.
The Jewish Press
Suspect Indicted for ‘Active Role’ in 2021 Beating of Jewish Man in Akko
The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced on Wednesday the filing of an indictment on terror charges in connection with a mob attack on a Jewish man in Akko in May 2021. Mor Ganashvili was forced from his car and beaten by a mob with stones and iron bars, sustaining serious injuries. The attackers eventually stopped beating Ganashvili at the behest of a local sheikh. Another Arab man subsequently administered emergency medical treatment on the scene prior to Ganashvili was evacuated to hospital.
The Jewish Press
Polish Senior UN Official in Lebanon Expresses her Gratitude to Hezbollah
Joanna Wronecka, 65, a Polish diplomat serving as United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon since 2021, tweeted on Monday: “I thank Mr. Ammar Mousawi of Hezbollah for a discussion tour on priority issues for Lebanon, including the election of a new President of the Republic, the functioning of state institutions, and the impact of regional and international developments on the country.”
The Jewish Press
US Military, National Security Personnel Meet with Israel’s New Government
Top US military and national security officials are in Israel to meet with ministers and other officials from the newly-installed government of Likud leader and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. America’s top military general for the Middle East arrived earlier in the week to meet with his counterpart and other senior...
The Jewish Press
Settlement Freeze? Jerusalem Planning Committee Cuts Nof Zion Expansion Debate during Sullivan’s Visit
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan landed in Israel on Wednesday and the visit coincided with the Jerusalem Municipality’s planning and construction committee removing from its Wednesday meeting’s agenda the scheduled debate on the plan to expand the Nof Zion religious Jewish neighborhood at the heart of the Arab Jebel Mukaber village in the eastern part of the city.
The Jewish Press
President Of Israel Isaak Herzog Visiting Walter – The Walter Bingham File [audio]
How: The International community and their leaders condemned Israel’s democratically elected government before it had even been established. The lawlessness: In the US where the so-called liberal left is allowing the radicals to determine policy with catastrophic results. Bloggers: Are captured as Ambassadors For Israel. A concept with tremendous...
The Jewish Press
US Drains Emergency Weapons Stockpile in Israel to Arm Ukraine Against Russia
The US is tapping into its ammunition storage in Israel to boost Ukraine’s stockpile of artillery shells in its year-long war against the Russian invasion, the NY Times reported Tuesday. American military equipment worth more than a billion dollars is stored in Israel, for use by US forces in...
The Jewish Press
Letters To The Editor – January 20, 2023
Agudath Israel’s website, KnowUs.org, mentioned in The Jewish Press front page article (“Agudah Launches PR War Against NY Times To Defend Yeshiva System,” January 6), does a great job in defending the yeshiva system. Its downloadable whitepaper titled “The Truth About New York State Yeshiva System” cites facts and figures that debunk many of the Times‘s lies and distortions about yeshivas and Jews in general.
The Jewish Press
INTO THE FRAY: “PEACE”- A Dictatorial and Deceptive Dictum
If you will not fight when your victory is sure and not too costly; you may come to the moment when you will have to fight with all the odds against you and only a precarious chance of survival. —Winston S. Churchill, in “The Gathering Storm”. …the...
The Jewish Press
A Founding American Rabbi Of A Jewish Agricultural Society
A group of works I acquired this week by a most unusual American rabbi and scholar stands out from among the numerous sefarim written by American rabbanim in the early 20th century. Rabbi Yehuda Moshe Bayuk (Moses Bayuk) wrote Emunos Toras Moshe, Ohr Toras Moshe, Likuttei Toras Moshe and Elokus...
