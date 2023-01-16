LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman and two young girls were killed in an early morning house fire in Bullitt County, Kentucky on Thursday. According to Adam Heath, the chief of the Lebanon Junction Fire Department, firefighters were sent to the fire at a home on Highway 61, near the Lebanon Junction library, just before 4 a.m. When they arrived, at the home, they found a home on fire with heavy smoke.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO