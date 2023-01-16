Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
A $70 tank top has recently gone viral on social mediaSara IrshadLos Angeles, CA
Related
Yardbarker
Picture Of James Harden And Rachel Nichols In The Locker Room Goes Viral
Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden and Showtime Sports journalist Rachel Nichols had the internet buzzing when a picture of the duo talking in the locker room did the rounds on social media. The picture of Harden barefoot in his 76ers training kit, Nichols rocking a grey long-sleeve dress and boots,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
sneakernews.com
The Jordan Westbrook One Take 4 Receives Vibrant “Pink/Royal” Pairing
Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the best teams in the NBA to start the 2022-23 season. They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference (4.5 games behind the Boston Celtics) with a 29-16 record in 45 games. However, NBA Champion forward Serge Ibaka has only played in...
Yardbarker
Dennis Rodman compares playing with Michael Jordan-Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal-Kobe Bryant
Dennis Rodman shared the differences between playing with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen for the Chicago Bulls and with Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant for the LA Lakers. To sum it up, it was a lot more drama during his time with the Purple and Gold. “In Chicago, we...
Larsa Pippen Seen Kissing Michael Jordan's Son Marcus After Saying They Were 'Just Friends'
The pair were first spotted out to lunch together in Miami in September before they were photographed snuggling at Rolling Loud Music Festival later that month Larsa Pippen appeared to confirm her romance with Marcus Jordan after the two were spotted packing on the PDA on Saturday. In a photo obtained by PEOPLE, the Real Housewives of Miami star and Michael Jordan's son can be seen sharing a kiss while taking a stroll in Miami Beach. For the outing, Larsa, 48, wore a Jean Paul Gaultier black bodysuit and...
gamblingnews.com
Charles Barkley Details His Struggle with Addiction
Charles Barkley has been known for his unhealthy relationship with gambling. In many ways, he has served as an example for others on how to steer clear of what could be a destructive hobby. Yet, gambling addiction is hardly about just resisting temptation. Charles Barkley Talks “Action” of Gambling and...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ayesha Curry Details 35 Lbs Weight Loss
Ayesha Curry discussed her recent weight loss while explaining her New Year’s resolutions. Ayesha Curry says that she slimmed down 35 pounds during the coronavirus pandemic. She detailed doing so while speaking with PEOPLE for a new interview. Curry began by explaining that she’s not big into New Year’s...
tennisuptodate.com
"It's just absurd that the players are playing": McEnroe hits back at Murray late finish, affects his chances of going further
John McEnroe wants the Australian Open to add a cut-off time so that players like Murray and Kokkinakis don't have to play for as long as they did. Murray and Kokkinakis started their match late in the day and then played one of the longest matches in event history. All of that combined made it so they finished in the small hours of the next day leaving the winner of the contest in a terrible situation moving forward. It was Andy Murray and he already played one 5-setter in the previous round.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
Yardbarker
Four trade targets for Mavericks who could provide much-needed help for Luka Doncic
Unsurprisingly, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is well aware he needs help now, and he has reportedly been making that fact known to the organization in recent weeks. While Doncic is having one of his greatest years yet, no one has filled the void left by the now-New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson as the top secondary option. It has led to inconsistency and a team fighting just to stay a few games over .500.
Yardbarker
Nia Long Responds To Rumors Of Her Being In A New Relationship After Ime Udoka Split
Nia Long has fired back at rumors of her dating a new person following her breakup with suspended Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Over the summer, this was one of the hottest topics in the NBA, as Ime starred in a very polemic moment that earned a yearlong suspension from the team and the end of his engagement with Udoka.
Yardbarker
Troubling report emerges about Zach Wilson's work ethic
The New York Jets have insisted they are not giving up on Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but the quarterback may have to make some serious changes to his worth ethic if he wants to win back the trust of his teammates. During a Friday appearance on “The Pat McAfee...
Yardbarker
Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons ejected vs. Suns after being called for two technical fouls
Ben Simmons’ game against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night ended earlier than expected. Simmons was ejected just a few minutes into the third quarter of his Brooklyn Nets’ game against the Phoenix Suns. Simmons got called for an offensive foul on a screen he was setting, which was his fifth foul. Then he got called for two technical fouls, triggering his ejection.
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Comments / 0