Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of fleeing Shelby Co. deputy, having meth
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man from Clay County is facing charges in Shelby County after prosecutors said he led authorities on a chase and had methamphetamine on his person on Tuesday. Johnny Fender of Flora is charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine (a Class 3 felony) and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude […]
WAND TV
Decatur man gets 25 years in prison for woman's murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man accused of killing a woman has taken a plea deal. Daniel S. Boehme Sr., 63, who previously entered a not guilty plea, was arrested Jan. 31, 2022 according to Macon County inmate records. He was accused of killing 35-year-old Helena S. Beams. In...
IDOC: Testing back on substance discovered in Hillsboro prison
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — An unknown substance that caused a scare at a state prison in Hillsboro on Wednesday was determined to be non-hazardous, officials with the Illinois Department of Corrections said on Thursday. Naomi Puzzello, Public Information Officer for IDOC, said preliminary tests performed on the substance found at Graham Correctional Center came back […]
Possible mass overdose sends several people to hospital at rural Illinois corrections site
Several people were sent to the hospital on Wednesday after overdosing at the Graham Correction Center in Hillsboro, Illinois.
19-year-old Springfield man convicted of first-degree murder in Hammond shooting
HAMMOND, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation announced today that 19-year-old Jerome Schmidt of Springfield has been convicted of first-degree murder. At approximately 3 a.m. on Tues., Jan. 26, 2021, the Piatt County Sheriff’s Department responded to Michael J. Brown’s home in Hammond. Mr. Brown had gone outside to investigate […]
WAND TV
Preliminary tests come back negative for narcotics at Graham Correctional
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Preliminary testing of suspicious substances at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro came back negative for narcotics or hazardous materials according to the Illinois Department of Corrections. A possible substance exposure occurred Wednesday afternoon that led to correctional staff and inmates receiving Narcan. AFSCME reported that...
Unknown substance exposure at Graham Correctional Center in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCIA) — Hillsboro Chief of Police Randy Leetham confirmed there was an exposure to an unknown substance at the Graham Correctional Center on Wednesday. He said the Illinois Department of Corrections is investigating the situation. One law enforcement official told our sister station KTVI in St. Louis that a call went out to […]
WAND TV
Effingham County judge grants Temporary Restraining Order against the assault weapons ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The first legal battle in efforts to overturn Illinois’ ban on the sale of assault style weapons is being fought in Effingham. On Friday, an Effingham County Judge issued a temporary restraining order against the assault weapons ban for four gun dealers in Effingham county. The ban remains in place until a court hearing February 1st.
WAND TV
Lawyer seeks injunction against assault weapons ban
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The first legal battle in efforts to overturn Illinois’ ban on the sale of assault style weapons is being fought in Effingham. Attorney Tom DeVore is seeking an injunction to block the ban. He represents 862 private citizens along with four federally licensed dealers.
foxillinois.com
Hillsboro man found dead, self-inflicted gunshot wound
HILLSBORO, Ill. (WCCU) — A Hillsboro man was found dead in a wooded area on Monday afternoon. Benjamin D. Leible, 25, was pronounced dead at 4:12 pm on Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner. The Montgomery County Coroner says Hillsboro police were investigating an illegal sale or transfer of...
Effingham Radio
Missouri Driver Suffers Fatal Emergency Medical Issue While Driving On I-70
At approximately 8:30 pm on Saturday, January 14, 2023, the Illinois State Police responded to a one vehicle crash on I-70 westbound MP 120 just east of Greenup, Illinois in Cumberland County. Upon arrival, the Illinois State Police and emergency responders found the driver unresponsive. The driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony Hospital Emergency Room in Effingham, Illinois.
wtad.com
Charges dropped against one man in Hannibal beating death
Jordan Payne had faced counts of 2nd Degree Murder and Assault. A Hannibal man, one of five people charged in connection with the October beating death of a Hannibal man, has had all charges against him dropped. Jordan Payne was due in Marion County Circuit Court Friday for a case...
UPDATE: I-57 reopens near Arcola after two hurt in ‘serious’ crash
Update 1:00 p.m. All lanes of Interstate 57 near Arcola have reopened to traffic. Update 11:10 a.m. State Police said two people were hurt in the crash near Arcola, one of whom was injured seriously enough to be airlifted to the hospital. Officials said the commercial vehicle slowed down in traffic to pull onto the […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 16th, 2023
A 56-year-old rural Odin woman has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery. Jill Simonton of Westline Road is accused of shoving deputies and resisting being handcuffed. Deputies had initially been called to Simonton’s home to a domestic dispute. 30-year-old Xavier Goostree of Belle Rive...
WAND TV
Weekly Recap January 16-20
(WAND) — Catch up with some of the biggest stories from this week and others you might have missed. Over the weekend, well-known civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced that he had been retained by the family of Earl Moore Jr., the Springfield man who died after being strapped, facedown on a gurney by two EMS workers. On Thursday, the family of Earl Moore Jr. held an emotional press conference announcing a wrongful death lawsuit against the two EMS workers and the company that employed them. Meanwhile, both EMS workers have been in court; both pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 15th, 2023
Centralia Police have arrested a 32-year-old homeless Centralia woman for theft and obstructing ID. Samantha Olston was taken to the Marion County Jail. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the theft of a self-propelled roofing trailer from a business on US 50 just west of the overpass in Odin. The trailer is valued at $38,000. The theft was reported on Saturday.
WAND TV
Crews called to early morning fire in Charleston
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) – The Charleston Fire Department was called out for a fire early Thursday morning. Around 2:15 a.m. crews responded to a two-story home in the 800 block of 10th St. that is broken up into multiple apartments. Fire and smoke were coming from the rear apartment.
WAND TV
Brad Dalton resigns as Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Head Volleyball Coach at St. Teresa High School Brad Dalton has notified administration he is resigning his position. The resignation is effective immediately. Dalton has served as Head Volleyball coach at St. Teresa since 2018. During that time, his record was 124-51. The team won 3rd...
WAND TV
'Enough is enough,' City of Decatur addresses video gambling
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) — Video gambling seems to be everywhere in the City of Decatur. On Tuesday night, Decatur City Council made efforts to address this issue. The city staff voted unanimously to put a six-month pause on issuing any additional video gaming licenses in the city. Councilman David Horn explained how these establishments are everywhere and change is needed.
Effingham Radio
Tracy Lynn Painter, 60
Tracy Lynn Painter, 60, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, IL. A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the service at the funeral home.
Comments / 0