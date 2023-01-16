Alignable’s January 2023 Road To Recovery Report is out today and the forecast is rather optimistic. After a rough 2022 for many small business owners, 61% feel that 2023 should be a good year for them, despite high inflation, rising interest rates, fears of recession, increasing rents, and other financial obstacles. And of that group, 26% said 2023 could be “great,” helping them expand and thrive.

9 HOURS AGO