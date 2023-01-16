ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

UK And US Active vs Passive Funds – Who Won 2022?

During a challenging year for investors in 2022 Hargreaves Lansdown fund analysts take a look at how active UK and US fund managers performed against their passive peers. Performance: the proportion of active managers that outperformed was lower than usual. Fund flows: passive funds continued to take market share, defined...
61% Of Small Business Owners Are Optimistic About 2023, Despite Economic Hurdles

Alignable’s January 2023 Road To Recovery Report is out today and the forecast is rather optimistic. After a rough 2022 for many small business owners, 61% feel that 2023 should be a good year for them, despite high inflation, rising interest rates, fears of recession, increasing rents, and other financial obstacles. And of that group, 26% said 2023 could be “great,” helping them expand and thrive.

