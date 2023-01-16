ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Element by Westin hotel coming to Mayfaire Town Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new hotel is coming to Mayfaire in Wilmington. CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group have announced plans to develop a 139-room Element by Westin on International Drive. The 83,000-square-foot hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market. “CBL’s strategy is to bring...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
WECT

Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March

Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co....
WWAY NewsChannel 3

One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Months-long road construction finally complete along North Front Street

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are putting the finishing touches on a lengthy road construction project in downtown Wilmington. Months after completing work along the 200 block of North Front Street, work along the 300 block has been finished. The road between Walnut and Grace streets is now open...
WECT

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
foxwilmington.com

Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC

