WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach adding offices to Town Hall, asking visitors be cautious of construction
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Officials in Carolina Beach are asking Town Hall visitors be careful as they undergo construction. Town Hall is in the process of adding offices to the main reception area. Officials say much of the construction will be done on the weekends, but some is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Dark Horse Movie Studios planning additional soundstages as part of expansion
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The owner of Dark Horse Movie Studios in Wilmington says it is planning to expand and add more soundstages. Kirk Englebright says the two new soundstages will be nearly 41,000 square feet and they are expected to spend at least $20 million on the project.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Volunteers clean up 1,600 pounds of trash around Wilmington railroad tracks
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — 42 volunteers turned out Saturday to a trash clean up event in Wilmington. Cape Fear River Watch and Keep New Hanover Beautiful partnered for the two-hour project. Volunteers focused on the Greenfield Lake Watershed, picking up trash along the the railroad tracks that...
WECT
3rd St near Greenfield Lake back open after downed power line blocked lanes
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - 3rd St near Greenfield Lake is back open after a power line was downed around 4 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. The power line had blocked two lanes on 3rd St, and closed Willard Street and Carolina Beach Road. WECT has reached out to officials for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WHAT’S HAPPENING: Weekend of January 20-22
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s the middle of January, but don’t let the cold weather keep you hibernating at home like a bear. From planting for spring, to eclectic art, and a big party… there’s lots happening this weekend. _________. Spring starts in two months,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Element by Westin hotel coming to Mayfaire Town Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new hotel is coming to Mayfaire in Wilmington. CBL Properties and Vision Hospitality Group have announced plans to develop a 139-room Element by Westin on International Drive. The 83,000-square-foot hotel marks the brand’s entrance into the Wilmington market. “CBL’s strategy is to bring...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Historical marker unveiled at Leland home integral to town’s 1989 incorporation
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A new historical marker has been placed in front of the Benton Residence in Leland. The Benton’s home was the site of many meetings that laid the groundwork for Leland’s incorporation in 1989, according to officials. Prior to the incorporation, a 12-member board...
WECT
Bojangles announces hard sweet tea, expected to hit shelves in March
Man returns to farm to find more than a dozen dogs died from dehydration. ‘This is about life’: The Healing Place detox center opens in Wilmington. Eight years after the idea was brought before New Hanover county commissioners, a potentially life-saving facility opened its doors in Wilmington. Pender Co....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Dawson’s Creek’ marks 25 years since premier; Wilmington celebration planned for May
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 25 years ago, on January 20, 1998, Wilmington-filmed Dawson’s Creek premiered on television. The show filmed 128 episodes in the Cape Fear over a 4-year span. To mark the occasion, a special celebration is planned in Wilmington this May. The Capeside Event has confirmed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to Corporal
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Five members of the Wilmington Police Department have received promotions. WPD has promoted officers Cardiellea Barksdale, Charles Boyce, Robert Ferencak, Casandra Knipp and Krista Mangum to Corporal. The promotions will take effect on January 30th.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Months-long road construction finally complete along North Front Street
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews are putting the finishing touches on a lengthy road construction project in downtown Wilmington. Months after completing work along the 200 block of North Front Street, work along the 300 block has been finished. The road between Walnut and Grace streets is now open...
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Multi-day road closure planned for Southport construction
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Traffic may be impacted next week in parts of Brunswick County. Lane closures are planned near Southport for bridge work along River Road, just south of NC133 Dosher Cutoff across Discharge Canal. NCDOT says intermittent closures will take place on north and southbound lanes. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman turning old coolers into cat shelters
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A new initiative from a Wilmington woman is benefiting our four-legged friends. April Wheeler-Andolfi is converting old coolers into warm shelters for Feral Cats. Wheeler-Andolfi began collecting coolers a few months ago when she noticed a significant number for Feral Cats in her...
foxwilmington.com
Junior League of Wilmington to host annual indoor mega yard sale
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The Junior League of Wilmington is inviting the community to its 69th annual Bargain Sale on March 3 and 4 at the Elks Lodge #532 on Oleander Drive. “Bargain Sale is a two-day event featuring an indoor mega yard sale offering items such as housewares,...
WECT
Lanes of U.S. 17 Business to be closed due to bridge maintenance project over Shallotte River
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. 17 Business lanes will be closed in each direction by the NCDOT for one week starting Thursday, Jan. 19. The project is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. This operation is part of a bridge maintenance project that will extend the service life of the...
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher closing for several days to conduct deep clean
KURE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — If you planned to attend the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher late this month into early February, you may need to rethink those plans. The Aquarium will be closed from January 30th through February 3rd as crews work to clean up. Crews say they...
