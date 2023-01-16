Read full article on original website
WATCH: Steph Curry drains halfcourt buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Stephen Curry did Stephen Curry things Thursday night at TD Garden. The Golden State Warriors superstar made his presence felt with four 3-pointers in the first half of the NBA Finals rematch vs. the Boston Celtics. He saved his best 3 of the half for last. With two seconds left...
Steph's text to KD shows Warriors star's unique selflessness
Steph Curry is one of the most unselfish superstars the NBA has ever seen, and his part in recruiting Kevin Durant to the Warriors portrayed exactly that. The idea of sharing the spotlight with another superstar while in the prime of your career could be intimidating to any star. That's why the conversation understandably is often deflected.
Sam Jones' family presents Steph Curry with a gift years in the making
The Golden State Warriors are the enemy in Boston these days, but they still have the respect of past Celtics legends. That includes Basketball Hall of Famer Sam Jones, who passed away on Dec. 30 at age 88. Members of Jones' family were in attendance at TD Garden for the Celtics' matchup with the Warriors, and before tip-off, they tracked down star point guard Stephen Curry to present him with a special gift.
Mavericks, Bucks, Lakers reportedly interested in Cam Reddish trade
At least Tom Thibodeau has been consistent — he has not been a fan of Cam Reddish since the day Leon Rose and the front office sent out a first-round pick to get him in just more than a year ago. Now the Knicks are looking to move Reddish...
What we learned as Dubs fumble lead, lose in OT to Celtics
The Warriors this season have had numerous bad losses. Thursday night in Boston was not one of them. Though the Warriors were outlasted in overtime, losing to the Boston Celtics 121-118 at TD Garden, the Warriors sent a message to the rest of the NBA. Whoever faces the Warriors in the playoffs, they're going to be sweating. Now, the Warriors of course need to get to the postseason first before any of that talk can begin.
MLB Star Pitcher Announces Retirement A Month Before Season Starts
As pitchers and catchers report in less than a month for all teams in Major League Baseball, some players are yet to be signed. Out of those players, some are deciding to call it a career.
Draymond Green, Deuce Tatum share wholesome moment after C's-Warriors
Folks at TD Garden were treated to the lighter side of Draymond Green after Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors showdown. During Jayson Tatum's postgame interview with TNT, Green kept the C's star's five-year-old son Deuce entertained. As our Celtics Twitter account aptly pointed out, his playing style with Deuce was reminiscent of his playing style on the court.
The case for Celtics making one more trade after surviving Warriors
The Boston Celtics seemingly mounted their final hurdle Thursday night. After four consecutive losses to the Golden State Warriors dating to last year's NBA Finals, the Celtics finally vanquished the only team that's had their number over the last seven months. And yet ... they had to pull out all...
Marcus Smart responds to Gary Payton's hefty praise
It's no secret Gary Payton is a fan of Marcus Smart. The Hall of Famer presented Smart with the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award last spring and heaped praise on his familiar play style. "You're a guy that I think reminds me of myself," Payton told the Boston...
Holmes gets emotional after valiant effort in Kings' win
Kings center Richaun Holmes stayed ready. An afterthought in Kings coach Mike Brown's rotations most nights, Holmes found himself in the starting five during the Kings' 116-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night. Domantas Sabonis, the NBA's leading rebounder and double-double machine, was ruled...
Fox's Shannon Sharpe sparks altercation with Grizzlies, Tee Morant after heckling Dillon Brooks
Former NFL star and Fox personality Shannon Sharpe appeared to spark an altercation with the entire Memphis Grizzlies team and Tee Morant on Friday night during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Sharpe was sitting courtside at the game when the altercation started just before halftime....
How Tatum made Celtics history in multiple ways in win vs. Warriors
The Boston Celtics' exciting overtime win against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden on Thursday night wasn't pretty by any means. In fact, it was one of their ugliest victories of the 2022-23 NBA season. But winning is all that really matters, and the Celtics finally ended the Warriors'...
Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had lost nine of 11, but coach Tyronn Lue believed this...
Watch: Mavs' Luka Doncic shows up official after carry call
Doncic disagreed with the call, but showing up the ref after the fact is bound to garner the star some unwanted attention from the NBA and possibly a hit to his wallet. To the shock of no one, the incident didn't impact Doncic's game. The 23-year-old dynamo shot 12-of-24 from the field and 5-of-8 from three, dropping 34 points on the Heat while adding team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7).
Joel Embiid appears to clap back at Olajuwon's comments
You had to figure it was only a matter of time before the man who calls himself “Tro-ell” Embiid answered back on what he perceived to be negative comments about the state of basketball today. In case you missed it, Hall of Fame center Hakeem Olajuwon was interviewed...
Steph among six Warriors ruled out vs. Cavs to end road trip
The Warriors' 121-118 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Thursday night is now that much more frustrating. After battling until the final buzzer, the Warriors now will be without four starters and a handful of players Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Golden State's already-thin roster is...
Twitter erupts over Steph's wild buzzer-beater vs. Celtics
Roughly seven months after one of the greatest games of his NBA career, Steph Curry returned to TD Garden on Thursday and left the Boston crowd stunned again. With the Warriors trailing by two points in the final seconds of the first half, Curry picked Jayson Tatum's pocket, grabbed the loose ball and heaved it from beyond the half-court logo, nailing the shot as the buzzer sounded, giving Golden State a 55-54 lead at the break.
'Playoff Deebo' means extra chip on his shoulder and big plays
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers' divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday might be one of the biggest they've ever hosted at Levi’s Stadium, but to Deebo Samuel, it’s just another step toward his team's ultimate aim. "I just look at it as another opponent...
