maritime-executive.com
Euronav Files for Emergency Arbitration Against Frontline
Euronav confirmed that it is filing for “emergency arbitration,” against Frontline in the ongoing battle over the tanker company’s decision not to proceed with the combination of the companies, which would have resulted in the largest publicly-traded operator of crude oil tankers. Euronav’s board finds itself caught in a difficult situation between John Frederiksen’s companies which said last week they decided not to proceed with the transaction and the Saverys family which yesterday called for an extraordinary shareholder meeting to oust all the members of Euronav’s Supervisory Board.
maritime-executive.com
Matson Predicts a Slowdown in Transpacific Trade Through Mid-2023
Confirming the downward trend in the container freight market, Jones Act ocean carrier Matson announced Wednesday that it is seeing lower volumes on its China services and expects revenue to drop accordingly. In the fourth quarter, Matson's premium services from China to the U.S. West Coast saw lower year-over-year volume...
maritime-executive.com
What to Expect in Shipping in 2023
Taking stock of developments in the maritime industry in 2022, one must be content: Every segment experienced a performance ranging from good to outstanding. From offshore to cruise ships and LNG vessels, shipping markets were overall profitable in 2022, in stark contrast to extremely poor markets of a couple of years earlier.
maritime-executive.com
PacWave South Offshore Energy Project Moves Towards Completion
Oregon State University has has finalized the last of the major contracts needed to build out its PacWave South wave energy test site, the first utility-scale, grid-connected facility of its kind in the United States. PacWave will be located about seven miles off Newport, Oregon, in an area little used...
maritime-executive.com
UK Receives £1 Billion Annual “Windfall” From New Offshore Wind Leases
Further demonstrating the strong demand emerging in the offshore wind energy sector for prime locations, the UK’s Crown Estate concluded agreements for leases on six new offshore wind sites as part of the country’s fourth round of leasing. The annual option fees set by the companies through the auction process stand to provide £1 billion ($1.24 billion) annually to the UK Treasury setting a new record following similar records in the U.S. from 2022’s auction for the leases in the New York Bight.
maritime-executive.com
Houston Reports First Decline in TEU Imports as Record Year Closes
After two years of dramatic gains, Port Houston as expected experienced its first decline in container import volumes. The port had been able to maintain the TEU increases longer than other ports, especially compared to the U.S. West Coast, and for the full year still reported impressive gains. Port executives had warned in November that their vessel queue was declining and that they expect a leveling off in volumes.
maritime-executive.com
Hapag-Lloyd’s First LNG-Fueled ULCV Floated in South Korea
Two years after the order was placed, the first of Hapag-Lloyd’s new ultra-large container vessels was recently floated. The ship is the first of a new class of vessels for the carrier which will both be dual-fuel operating on LNG and the largest ships in the Hapag fleet. Hapag...
maritime-executive.com
Sembcorp Marine Names First LNG Hybrid Tug in Singapore
Sembcorp Marine celebrated the naming of its first of a series of LNG hybrid tugs specially designed for domestic service in Singapore. The Singapore-flagged vessel was christened JMS Sunshine on January 18 as part of an effort to continue to reduce emissions in and around the port. The vessel is...
maritime-executive.com
Construction Contract for First Sail Ro-Ro Neoliner is Completed
The construction contract for the world’s first, large wind-powered modern commercial cargo ship has gone effective marking a key milestone in a project launched more than a decade ago. With the completion of financing, including investments from the CMA CGM Fund of Energies and Corsica Ferries, Neoline Armateur and RMK Marine shipbuilding of Turkey reported the contract went into force on January 6, 2023, and calls for the delivery of the Neoliner in 2025.
maritime-executive.com
In The Know Podcast 47: Paul Sells, President and CEO, ABS Wavesight
In the latest edition of the In The Know podcast series, The Maritime Executive spoke with Paul Sells, President and CEO of ABS Wavesight™, about the formation of ABS' new vessel management software brand. In December, ABS united its familiar Nautical Systems and My Digital Fleet platforms under a...
maritime-executive.com
BOEM Revises Offshore Wind Auction Rules to Deter Bidder Collusion
In the final days of outgoing director Amanda Lefton's tenure in office, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management has announced rule clarifications for its auction process for offshore oil and offshore wind, including changes intended to improve the integrity of the bidding process. Without mentioning any particular incidents or cases, BOEM has introduced measures to discourage bid-rigging in offshore wind lease sales.
maritime-executive.com
Fincantieri Enters U.S. Wind Sector with Contract to Build Crest’s SOV
Fincantieri, through its U.S. subsidiary Fincantieri Marine Group, is entering U.S. offshore wind as part of the corporation’s effort to become “a prime mover in the offshore wind sector.” The shipbuilding group reached an agreement for a construction contract with Crest Wind, a joint venture between Crowley and Esvagt, to design and build a U.S. Service Operation Vessel (SOV).
maritime-executive.com
Ukrainian Grain Terminal Owners' Assets Frozen
Two American investment funds are moving to take control of one of Ukraine's largest grain export terminals over an unpaid debt in excess of $100 million. In 2019, the U.S. emerging markets fund Argentem loaned $75 million to the Odesa-based grain terminal operator GN Terminals (GNT). The loan has now been in default for 12 months, Argentem claims, and the outstanding balance is about $100 million.
maritime-executive.com
MSC Will Appeal FMC Default Decision Saying Claims are Without Merit
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is vowing to appeal the default decision and nearly $1 million awarded by an administrative law judge in a complaint filed with the Federal Maritime Commission by a Pennsylvania furniture importer. The carrier notes that the decision, which does not review the merits of the claims and is based on a procedural finding, is not effective until the full commission determines the matter.
