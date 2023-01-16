Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from a Florida hospital nearly three weeks after he saved his two kids from drowning. On Thursday, Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis revealed a positive update on the 37-year-old’s road to recovery in an endearing Facebook post. “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!!,” Davis said. Davis said the horrifying ordeal “rocked” the lives of their family after an unresponsive Hillis was airlifted to the hospital from Pensacola Beach on Jan. 4. Davis, who also jumped in the water to help rescue the...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 51 MINUTES AGO