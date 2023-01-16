ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Lamar Jackson's 2-Word Message

With the Baltimore Ravens parting ways with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, there are some who believe that Lamar Jackson is going to be less inclined to rejoin the team.  But Jackson is apparently ready to disabuse us all of that notion. Taking to Twitter, Jackson retweeted a user who wrote ...
BALTIMORE, MD
New York Post

Ex-NFL star Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital after rescuing kids from drowning

Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis was discharged from a Florida hospital nearly three weeks after he saved his two kids from drowning. On Thursday, Hillis’ sister Hayley Davis revealed a positive update on the 37-year-old’s road to recovery in an endearing Facebook post. “Peyton was discharged today from the hospital!!!!!!!!!!!!! Everything health wise is looking good and has all improved— truly a miracle!!,” Davis said. Davis said the horrifying ordeal “rocked” the lives of their family after an unresponsive Hillis was airlifted to the hospital from Pensacola Beach on Jan. 4. Davis, who also jumped in the water to help rescue the...
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...

