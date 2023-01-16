Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Is Roanoke City Council out of touch with low income citizens?Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Attendance restrictions in place for Martinsville basketball games after fight at previous game
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the final seconds of the high school boys basketball game Wednesday night, heated fans rushed onto the gym floor causing a disturbance. “It was a rivalry team that we were playing,” said TJ Slaughter, Director of School Safety for Martinsville Schools. “It was a close game. There was, from my understanding, some talking back and forth and some taunting. I know games get heated, but that that’s not going be tolerated from our school division.”
WDBJ7.com
Clark’s record night lifts No. 10 Virginia past Hokies 78-68 Wednesday
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark had 20 points and became Virginia’s career victories leader as a player with No. 111 as the No. 10 Cavaliers handed Virginia Tech its sixth straight loss, 78-68. Armaan Franklin added 15 points and Jayden Gardner 12 for the Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
WDBJ7.com
Mornin’ Home Makeover: Tips for hosting game night
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Put your competitive edge to work over dinner by hosting an entertaining yet low-key evening for friends or family. Get ready to challenge each other’s wit, creativity, and skills with some timeless board games! Whether it’s Scrabble, Charades or an escape room. Lifestyle and design expert Johnathan Miller has some game night tips so it won’t be just another humdrum night at home when you host a game night packed full of surprises!
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech president talks state of Virginia Tech
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech is working toward a more affordable future for students at the university. President Tim Sands gave his annual “State of the University” address Jan. 18. He says it’s important for students to be able to be able to experience everything college has...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg man wants to feed homeless with $100k lottery win
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A Blacksburg Uber driver who says he likes to help people has won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, according to Virginia Lottery. He told lottery officials he hopes to use at least part of his prize to help feed homeless people.
WDBJ7.com
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: For The Wood Brothers, music is a family tradition
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Singer and guitarist Oliver Wood and his younger brother, Chris grew up in Colorado in a musical family. “We started playing music together as kids and making little recordings,” says Wood. Their dad was a biology professor and a folk musician. “He was definitely a big...
WDBJ7.com
Registration open for City of Roanoke Leadership College 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Have you ever wondered how the city of Roanoke operates? Do you want to make changes in your neighborhood?. There is an opportunity for residents to learn and participate in the City of Roanoke’s Leadership College, a nine-week community leadership program designed to increase the level of effective communication between city government and residents.
WDBJ7.com
2023 College Recruiting Outlook is out: What can graduates expect?
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - From 2005-2009, Stuart Mease was hired by the City Manager of Roanoke to attract and retain young adults. The purpose of talent attraction and retention continues to be a focal point for the growth of the region. After stints in career services at Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Stuart is now working for ROCS Grad Staffing, which specializes in helping its clients hire talent having 0-5 years of experience.
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke excited for annual restaurant week
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We look forward to it every year,” said Arton Williams, owner of Caribbica Soul. “It’s literally our favorite time downtown,” said Katherine Fisher, general manager of Crescent City Bourbon and Barbecue. Downtown Roanoke restaurants are looking forward to hungry customers coming in...
WDBJ7.com
Noke Van Co. brings the first outfitted camper van-building business to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Noke Van Co. is one of Roanoke’s newest businesses hoping to bring a little extra adventure to the region. They say they’re the first to bring an outfitted camper van-building business to the Commonwealth. Keri and Justin vanBlaricom know what it’s like to live...
WDBJ7.com
Here @ Home offers tips on preparing for retirement
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - For some people, retirement may feel like it’s too far in the future to start thinking about. But experts say now is the time to set your future self up for success. Here @ Home welcomes Patrick Ayers, President and CEO of Ayers Financial Services,...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke teen starts business with goal of being millionaire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - William Fleming High School senior Miles Wilson has started his own business, Game Time Clothing, to achieve his dream of becoming a millionaire one day. He started a job when he was 15 at Dunkin Donuts, and realized then the value of a dollar, and wanted to make sure he can one day set his own hours and be his own boss.
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Valentine’s Day Murder Mystery events
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two murder mystery dinners featuring a Valentine’s Day theme are coming to Roanoke and Bedford. 7@four speaks with Sabrina East about Jump Into Mystery’s “A Valentine to Die For Murder Mystery Dinner.”. The first event will be held February 5 at Well Hung...
WDBJ7.com
Radford University students featured on Lifetime’s Military Makeover with Montel
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two Radford University students will appear on an upcoming segment of Military Makeover with Montel. Sara Schafer and Chandler Scott are seniors at Radford University. Schafer and Scott both speak about serving in the military and how Radford helped them discover what was next in their lives.
WDBJ7.com
Hometown Eats: Martin’s Downtown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off Friday, featuring over 2 dozen restaurants. One has perfected the fine balance between a quick lunch and sitdown steak dinner with a show. We’re checking out Martin’s Downtown for Hometown Eats. “I just need a good burger, then you...
WDBJ7.com
Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One of downtown Roanoke’s most anticipated events is back. Restaurant week is a chance to experience many dining options from over two dozen businesses downtown. This year, restaurant week will have set prices including $10 lunches, and restaurant choice specials for dinners as low as $25.
WDBJ7.com
Floyd County Choir alumni launch scholarship
FLOYD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Floyd County High School Choir Alumni Association is honoring its teacher through a new scholarship. The group has launched a $1500 scholarship for students in the county interested in pursuing music in college. The scholarship is named after Sandra Smith, who’s now in her...
WDBJ7.com
Officials outline impact of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Highly pathogenic avian influenza isn’t new to Virginia, or other states, for that matter. But a recent infection at a commercial turkey operation in Rockingham County has caused some concern. “We’re in the midst of the largest outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in U.S....
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke park gets new name
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s Kennedy Park is getting a new name. Tuesday night, city council voted to rename it Estelle H. McCadden park. The move was done to honor the late Estelle McCadden, who passed away last year at age 95. McCadden was a neighborhood advocate from Northwest...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teen found safe
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A Mt. Pleasant teen with autism has been found after being reported missing, according to the Roanoke County Police Department. 17-year-old Elijah Campbell was reported missing at 2:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 18. He was found safe Wednesday evening in Bristol, TN. No further details...
Comments / 0