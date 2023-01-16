MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the final seconds of the high school boys basketball game Wednesday night, heated fans rushed onto the gym floor causing a disturbance. “It was a rivalry team that we were playing,” said TJ Slaughter, Director of School Safety for Martinsville Schools. “It was a close game. There was, from my understanding, some talking back and forth and some taunting. I know games get heated, but that that’s not going be tolerated from our school division.”

MARTINSVILLE, VA ・ 7 HOURS AGO