Texans In Win-Win NFL Draft Situation If QB C.J. Stroud Falls To No. 2

With C.J. Stroud declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, the Houston Texans could be in a win-win situation when drafting a quarterback.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans are on the verge of taking one of the top two quarterback prospects during the 2023 NFL Draft in C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

The Texans will not have the first choice in either player due to entering the draft with the No. 2 pick. But with Stroud declaring on Monday, Houston would certainly have their next franchise quarterback with either selection.

The Chicago Bears have the first overall pick but could trade down with a quarterback-needy team.

The selection of Stroud would give general manager Nick Caserio his ideal quarterback based on his stature. He is 6-foot-3, 215 pounds and has the frame to endure the physicality of the NFL.

Stroud may not possess the arm strength that made Young the top-rated prospect, but the talent gap between the two respective parties is not that far off. He finished his college career throwing for 8,123 yards while completing 69.3 percent of his passes for 85 touchdowns and a dozen interceptions.

He isn't the typical dual-threat quarterback as Lamar Jackson or Justin Fields. But he does possess the athleticism to use his legs when needed.

And since the jettison of Deshaun Watson , the Texans will have a chance at another promising quarterback who has the "it" factor. He willed Ohio State to victory on several occasions throughout the 2022 college football season.

One of his most memorable performances of the year took place on Nov. 12 when Stroud led the Buckeyes to a 56-14 win over Indiana. He finished with 297 yards and five passing touchdowns.

The Texans have the capital to improve their franchise through the draft. And the projected selection of Stroud or Young, both quarterbacks would be an upgrade over Davis Mills — who is hoping to retain his job as the team's starter under center for another season.

