ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Remains of last missing person from Hurricane Ian found in sunken sailboat

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The remains of the last known missing person in Lee County, Fla., related to September's Hurricane Ian were found near Fort Myers over the weekend, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hwpMX_0kGgdeZM00
The remains of the last known missing person in Lee County, Fla., related to Hurricane Ian were found off Fort Myers Beach. Photo courtesy of the Lee County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirmed the body of 72-year-old James "Denny" Hurst was found in a sunken sailboat on Matanzas Pass near Salty Sam's Marina in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Friday.

The boat, named "Good Girl," belonged to Hurst. It was discovered and reported by a worker at the marina on Thursday.

"We all know it's him," Hurst's daughter, Shannon Vaughan, told WBBH-TV . "There's absolutely no doubt. Like I said, he lived on the boat."

Hurst was last seen alive on his boat at the Island Bay Marina in Fort Myers Beach on Sept. 28. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Gulf Coast that day, bringing sustained winds of 155 mph.

On Thursday, the sheriff's office announced it had identified human remains found along the coast as 82-year-old Ilonka Knes, who had been missing since the hurricane destroyed her home. Her husband, 81-year-old Robert Knes, was found dead not long after the storm passed.

Hurricane Ian was one of the deadliest storms in recent history with a death toll of nearly 150 people.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Unlicensed contractor arrested after ignoring stop work order at Fort Myers Beach home

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — For two days, an employee for the City of Fort Myers Beach continually patrolled one particular neighborhood. She knew something was wrong. A home sitting on Bahia Via, right off Estero Boulevard, is actively receiving a lengthy list of renovations. It’s an everyday scene in the beach community as rows of homes sit in need of a good contractor.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers Beach home untouched since Hurricane Ian is a frozen moment of time

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — While many homes and businesses are already in the rebuilding process, some still look like they did right after Hurricane Ian. There’s a house along Estero Boulevard in the Bahama Beach Club that has caught the attention of just about everyone who drives by. The roof and walls are missing, and you can see directly into a bedroom where a family once lived.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Collapsed Fort Myers home turns into neighborhood trash pile

SAN CARLOS PARK, Fla. — Neighbors on Bahamas Road in Fort Myers are speaking out while a collapsed home continues to sit untouched in the neighborhood since Hurricane Ian. Ashley Tiseo lives across from the demolished house and said it’s having a bad effect on the area and the environment as people are dumping their trash and adding on to the pile.
FORT MYERS, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Lee County is getting The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory is coming to Estero. The California eatery will open a location at the Coconut Point next winter. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant with indoor and patio seating. A spokesperson for Coconut Point says The Cheesecake Factory will move into the space previously occupied by Stir Crazy Fresh Asian Grill...
ESTERO, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Group pulls “con job” to steal elderly woman’s wallet on Marco Island

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island police are searching for the suspects they say distracted an elderly woman in a Publix parking lot on Marco Island and stole her wallet. When the woman was placing groceries into the back seat of her vehicle, she was approached by an unknown Hispanic man wearing a Covid Mask. While pointing out some ketchup smeared on her bumper to distract her, a second Hispanic man, also wearing a Covid Mask, came from the opposite side of her vehicle, opened the front door, and stole her wallet.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Last call for Pelican Larry’s on Pine Ridge; The Oasis coming

The Oasis will provide a redefined refuge in the Naples area when it launches in March at the original location of Pelican Larry’s Raw Bar & Grill at 1046 Pine Ridge Road. It’s “last call” this week for the original Pelican Larry’s, which opened 25 years ago on Pine Ridge near the corner of U.S. 41. Live music and guest disc jockeys will celebrate the venue’s final days this Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Although ownership changed hands Tuesday, original owner Randy Seyler will be on hand through Sunday to manage the operation, which has been informally called Dirty Larry’s, a nod to Clint Eastwood’s popular “Dirty Harry” movie series.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs

A vehicle combusts on I-75 in Bonita Springs Monday evening, bringing traffic to a standstill. According to Florida Highway Patrol, one pickup truck was involved, and nobody was injured because the driver and passenger, both males, ran from the scene on foot. FHP said the pickup truck was on the...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
People

Remains of Woman Missing Since Hurricane Ian Found 'Deep Within the Mangroves' of Fort Myers Beach

A tree removal company discovered the woman's body while working in the Fort Myers Beach area of Florida, the Lee County Sheriff said. Ilonka Knes, 82, had been missing since October The remains of a missing woman have been found nearly four months after she was reported missing after Hurricane Ian, Florida officials announced Thursday. A tree removal company discovered the body of Ilonka Knes, 82, while working in the area off of Tropical Shores Way in Fort Myers Beach on Tuesday, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Woman Who Died in Hurricane Ian Washes Ashore Months Later

Human remains recovered earlier this week off Fort Myers Beach have been identified as belonging to Ilonka Knes, an 82-year-old woman who disappeared during Hurricane Ian, Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a press conference on Thursday. Her cause of death was determined to be accidental drowning, and her body was identified via dental records. A welfare check was provided to Knes’ residence in the Florida community a week after the massive Category 4 hurricane made landfall, but she was no where to be found. “Most homes in that area were completely destroyed,” Marceno said. Knes was still listed as missing as of Oct. 15, according to the sheriff’s office. Her remains were recovered by a contractor debris removal company, according to authorities, less than 300 yards away from her home. Lee County suffered the brunt of Ian’s death toll in Florida, with 68 confirmed fatalities.Read it at CBS WTSP Tampa Bay
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Fires break out in Lee County

Matlacha and Pine Island Fire and Control were dispatched to an outside fire in St. James City. The crews were able to quickly contain the fire and protect surrounding areas and structures.
LEE COUNTY, FL
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
523K+
Followers
71K+
Post
191M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy